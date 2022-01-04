Year ends with five sales in The Ridges over $5M

The Las Vegas luxury housing market showed no sign of slowing down as the year wound down and The Ridges in Summerlin led the way with five sales in excess of $5 million.

The Las Vegas luxury housing market showed no signs of slowing down as the year wound down, and The Ridges in Summerlin led the way with five sales in excess of $5 million.

The top sale on the list just prior to the holidays was a one-story home on Crested Cloud Way in The Ridges in Summerlin that sold for $7 million. It was purchased under the LLC Two Steps Behind that’s registered in Delaware. Douglas Walton and Nancy Paolino were the sellers, according to public records.

The home has four bedrooms, 4½ baths and measures 6,322 square feet. There’s a five-car garage. It was built in 2018. The listing from Kamran Zand with Luxury Estates International called it a “one-of-a-kind custom masterpiece with “a rare combination of luxury, art and sophistication, crafted with exotic imported materials.”

The home has special Aster Cucine custom Italian fixtures and a hand-laid Indonesian stone wall carries over from den to backyard with a tall, deep lanai for luxury outdoor living, Zand said in the listing. There are two master bedrooms and office spaces have outdoor patios. There are built-in televisions in the home. The pool has water features, wet decks and an outdoor kitchen. The buyer’s agent was Craig Tann with Huntington &Ellis.

The year is finishing strong. There were 154 sales of single-family homes and condos of $1 million or more in November, the most since July, according to Forrest Barbee, corporate broker with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.

Another home in The Ridges sold for $6.99 million. Located on Promontory Ridge Drive, the one-story home with a basement has 11,918 square feet of livable space on a half-acre lot. The home built in 2007 has six bedrooms, nine bathrooms and a six-car garage.

It was listed by Ivan Sher with the Ivan Sher Group with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Nevada Properties. Ellie Shefler with Luxury Estates International was the buyer’s agent. NNR 2021 GENERATIPN Trust 1, a Goldman Sachs trust, was the buyer. The seller was Michael Kamo, according to Clark County records.

The listing described the home as being filled with natural light and with high ceilings to give an expansive feel. It has multiple pocket doors. The master bedroom has walnut floors and the bath has Carrera marble. There’s a wine cellar, gym and movie theater. The home has two elevators. A casita can be used as an office or bedroom. A roof deck offers views of the city and infinity-edge pool.

A third home in The Ridges on Hawk Ridge Drive sold for $6.5 million. The two-story home sits on 0.4 acres and measures 8,186 square feet. It was built in 2010 and has five bedrooms, 6½ bathrooms and a four-car garage.

The Ivan Sher Group was the seller and buyer’s agent. The buyers were Peter McKinley and Liz Norris of Huntington Beach, California. The seller was Hans-Jorg Rosler, according to public records.

The listing said the contemporary home uses natural materials and floor-to-ceiling glass walls that enable views of the mountains. The primary bedroom suite shares second-floor space with two additional bedrooms, each with an en suite bath, and a home office for two, with an indoor balcony view of the main level. This home has five fireplaces, a four-vehicle garage, a second-floor balcony that spans the entire length of the home and numerous specialty rooms.

A two-story home on Golden Sunray Lane in The Ridges sold for $6.1 million, Built in 2005 on a 0.6-acre lot, it measures 9,771 square feet with two five bedrooms and 5½ baths.

The home was listed by the Ivan Sher Group. The buyer’s agent was Cameron Peery with Platinum R.E. Professionals. The buyers were Cameron Peery and Randolph Harvey Goldberg. The sellers were Dan and Kelly Pettit, according to public records.

Situated along the 14th green on Bear’s Best golf course, it incorporates water features throughout, both as an entrance feature and in the backyard. The home’s primary rooms, including an expansive owner’s suite and most public spaces, are congregated on the main level, the listing said. The home’s second story wraps around an interior balcony and provides personal meditation space and a fully equipped fitness room in addition to a billiards room and home theater, the listing said.

“A unique elevated viewing deck affords breathtaking vistas of the surrounding high desert, and an enclosed upper level eagle’s nest features a convenient wet bar and serving counter,” Sher said in the listing.

The fifth top sale in The Ridges was on Drifting Shadow Way and sold for $5.15 million. The two-story home built in 2019 measures 7,813 square feet with six bedrooms, 6½ baths and a three-car garage.

The Ivan Sher Group represented the buyer and seller. The buyer was Qian Zhuang. The seller was an LLC, according to public records. Madison Blau BenShimon was the lead agent.

The home has new modern finishes with wide-plank European Oak flooring throughout, quartzite countertops, new appliances and a central wet bar.

“The open-concept floor plan, high ceilings and automated disappearing glass doors create a seamless integration of indoor and outdoor living,” according to the listing. “The resort-style backyard features a sparkling pool, spa, putting green and an outdoor pavilion that houses a full outdoor kitchen. The perfect home for both entertaining and relaxing, this light-filled residence offers a bright ambiance and classic charm — a true gem in one of Las Vegas’ most desirable neighborhoods.”

The most expensive sale outside of The Ridges as the year wound down before was for $4.87 million on Boulderback Drive in Ascaya, a luxury residential community in Henderson. The one-story home has three bedrooms and five baths and measures 4,923 square feet.

Spenser McDonald of Simply Vegas was the listing agent. Heather Skupa of Corcoran Global Living was the buyer’s agent. GLGL TARAGARO ENTERPRISES LLC was listed as the seller. Just Win Baby LLC was listed as the buyer. Paul Staubi is listed as the managing member, according to public records.

The home has two executive officers, kitchen with a double island, chef’s grade Dacor appliances. The backyard is built for entertaining with a pool, spa, fireplace, viewing deck and built-in barbecue.