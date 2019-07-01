93°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Resale News

3 can make a quorum for HOA board

By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas
July 1, 2019 - 9:00 am
 
Updated July 1, 2019 - 10:13 am

Q: I have a question regarding a quorum. As I understand, the homeowners association’s board of directors may not meet with a quorum without noticing it as an executive session. Our community has as board of five. Four of those board members resigned in October, and the remaining one appointed two board members to carry on with business until the upcoming July election. So, we have three board members. There was a conscious decision to not appoint the additional two seats, rather to leave them unfilled until the election. So here is my quorum question.

I think since we have three board members, the quorum is two. Therefore, when two board members are holding meetings, it is an executive session. I questioned this and was told by the community manager that a quorum is three since “technically” we are a board of five with two vacancies. Can you clear this up with reference to Nevada Revised Statute 116. Is our quorum two or three?

A: Let’s assume that you have a full board of five directors and at a duly noticed board meeting only three directors can attend. Yes, the three directors constitute a quorum, and yes, a vote where two directors approve is a valid vote.

Your community manager is correct that three board members constitute a quorum.

Q: Hi. I am seeking assistance for an HOA violation for removal of satellite dishes on the side of my house. We are the new homeowners for two months, now, and we recently received a violation notice for this issue. The satellite dishes are not connected but we may decide to get dish service in the future. These satellite dishes were installed by the previous owners and they were not given any violations for this issue. Am I protected by the Telecom Act of 1996? I have requested a hearing for this issue. Thank you for your help.

A: You said at this time, you do not have satellite service. Based on your comment, I do not believe that you have any protection under the Federal Communications Commission regulations since you are not using a service. You can contact the FCC at 888-225-5322 for an official position.

As to the previous homeowners, they most likely had received approval for their satellite dish from the association when their service was initiated. You did not provide me with a copy of the violation letter, which should have included the specific rule and regulation that was being violated. The association’s regulation may not be valid. If this regulation is in violation of the FCC regulations, the association would need to make the appropriate changes.

Barbara Holland is a certified property manager, broker and supervisory certified association manager. Questions may be sent to holland744o@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Barbara Holland
Changes in law will affect how associations can tow vehicles
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Senate Bill 212 was changed. It affects how associations can tow vehicles in the community. The existing law states that a vehicle may not be towed until 48 hours after affixing a notice to the vehicle that explains when it will be towed (with the exception of vehicles that are related to health, safety or welfare, i.e. parking in front of fire hydrants, etc.).

(Thinkstock)
RESALE HOME SALES May 29-June 3
Provided by Accudata

Editor’s note: Listings include the resale home’s parcel number. The address listed is the homebuyer’s mailing address and not the actual location of the resale home. About 90 percent of these addresses reflect the home purchase. Check the parcel number to make sure. Also, a few transactions do not reflect the market value of the homes. The information is provided by Accudata, a local research firm. For the complete listing, visit RJRealEstate.Vegas.

An aerial view of houses in the Las Vegas Valley. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Veg ...
New Nevada laws that will affect HOAs
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

There were not too many laws passed in this last legislative session that affected our local homeowners associations. Here are some that did.

Mark Stark, CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties
BHHS partners with Adwerx to offer Realtors new program
Sponsored Content

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, in partnership with Adwerx Enterprises, has launched a new platform, called Brilliantly Simple to immediately advertise its real estate listings online. The platform automatically creates digital advertising programs for each home, including custom ads that are optimized for social media, apps and websites.

Barbara Holland
Homeowners have right to see HOA financial records
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Per Nevada Revised Statute 116.31175 (1a), upon written request, you are entitled to receive financial statements from your association. Please send a formal specific request of what financial statements that you would like to receive.

Jeff LaPour stands at the site of a 207,000-square-foot industrial project near Henderson Execu ...
High land costs affect developments
By Buck Wargo RJRealestate.Vegas

For all the job growth and expansion in the Las Vegas economy, a lack of land and its high cost is restricting growth in the valley, experts told the Southern Nevada real estate and development community.

2019 GLVAR President Janet Carpenter
Local home prices stuck at $300,000
Sponsored Content

For the third straight month, the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors, GLVAR, reported that local home prices are hovering at $300,000, while the number of homes on the market continues to increase.

Barbara Holland
Fair Housing Law requires accommodations for disabled
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

The Fair Housing Law requires accommodations for the disabled. Based upon your email, the homeowner would have a strong claim against the association if the homeowner was forced to remove the motor home, or if the association were to fine the homeowner because of the therapy equipment. Take the time to meet with this homeowner and see if there are any other viable alternatives.

Barbara Holland
HOA must deal with bully board member
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

The only way to keep bully board members in check is for the entire board to deal with the issue in executive session. Depending upon the gravity of the situation, legal counsel should be informed and invited to attend the executive session.

Barbara Holland
Federal law allows for service animals in HOA
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.com

The Fair Housing Act amendments of 1988 extended the protections of Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968. Associations must allow service dogs and emotional support animals, if necessary for a person with a disability.