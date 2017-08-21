Berkshire Hathaway partners with Golden Knights

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties is now a partner of the Vegas Golden Knights NHL hockey team. The company will offer services to players, employees and families relocating to Southern Nevada.

Vegas Golden Knights Vice President of Global Partnerships Mike Mungiello

Mark Stark, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties

Gordon Miles, president and COO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties is now a partner of the Vegas Golden Knights NHL hockey team. The company will offer services to players, employees and families relocating to Southern Nevada.

“Our company has been a part of the Southern Nevada community for nearly 40 years, and we are thrilled to welcome a new chapter in our city’s history with the Vegas Golden Knights,” said Mark Stark, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties. The company operates in Nevada, Arizona and California and is the largest independently owned Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise in the world. “We look forward to a long and mutually beneficial partnership.”

“We’re excited to welcome Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices as a proud partner of the Vegas Golden Knights,” said Vegas Golden Knights Vice President of Global Partnerships Mike Mungiello. “Berkshire Hathaway is an industry leader in the real estate business and have a stellar local reputation here in Clark County. We’re grateful for them offering their services as our players and their families relocate to the Las Vegas area.”

Gordon Miles, president and COO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, said the company is uniquely qualified to help Golden Knights players, employees and partners both sell their former homes and find the perfect new residence in Las Vegas.

“Fortune named Berkshire Hathaway the fourth most respected brand in the world, and with that global recognition comes unmatched capabilities for the Golden Knights,” he said. “We have affiliates in every state throughout the country as well as exclusive international marketing capabilities to help our clients buy and sell real estate. Our teams provide comprehensive services to make their transition to our great city easy and seamless.”

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties is a part of Americana Holdings, which also includes Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. The firms are leaders in their respective markets with 25 offices and 2,200 agents, comprising the largest independently owned Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise in the world. Combined, the companies sold $3.7 billion in real estate in 2016.

In 2016, Fortune named Berkshire Hathaway the fourth most admired brand in the world. In 2014, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices was named “Real Estate Agency Brand of the Year” by consumers in the 26th annual Harris Poll EquiTrend study of the largest real estate networks. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices has 54,000 agents in 1,600 offices around the world. For more information, visit www.bhhsnv.com or call 702-796-7777.

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. The Vegas Golden Knights were established by founding partners William Foley and his family and the Maloof family.

For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visitvegasgoldenknights.com. Fans can follow the team on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat.