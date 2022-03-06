BHHS Nevada Properties holds 2021 sales awards event

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties has announced its 2021 sales achievements. The company closed 15,745 units and completed a record-breaking $9.3 billion in real estate sales in 2021, a $2.2 billion increase over its $7.1 billion in real estate sales volume in 2020.

“Last year was one of our biggest years in the company history for growth, and it was also our most strategic,” said CEO Mark Stark. “We increased our sales volume by $2.2 billion with just under 1,500 more homes sold than the previous year. So we exponentially increased the sales prices per home sold in all markets.”

The firm is part of a franchise with 34 offices and 3,200 real estate sales professionals in California, Nevada and Arizona.

Among Stark’s strategic decisions in 2021 was transitioning from the largest independently owned franchise in the Berkshire HomeServices network to a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America Inc. The acquisition included the firm’s escrow and title companies in Nevada, Arizona and California.

President and Chief Operating Officer Gordon Miles also points to the firm’s strategic moves to increase market share in the luxury homes space that led to its exponential growth in 2021.

“The luxury home market was our top area of increased market share in the past year,” he said. We are the No. 1 luxury market leader in Nevada and have made substantial gains in the luxury markets in Arizona and California.”

Both executives pointed to the firm’s expanded global reach as a HomeServices of America company as one of the reasons it was able to expand quickly.

“We are now able to utilize the branding and additional marketing tools as a member of the largest real estate company in the United States,” Miles said. “It really allowed us to capitalize on our brand as one of the most trusted real estate firms in the world.”

The firm operates in Arizona, Nevada and Southern California, ranking No. 1 in Nevada and No. 3 across the global Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network. In 2018, it entered the Inc 5000 Hall of Fame after being named one of the country’s fastest-growing private companies for five years.

Among the announcements were the company’s top 10 teams and top 10 individual sales executives.

The company’s top 10 individual sales executives for 2021 were:

No. 1 — Cristine Lefkowitz, $38.9 million in sales volume

No. 2 — Jung Kim

No. 3 — Tony Vane

No. 4 — Stacey Heroy

No. 5 — Natalie Cornejo

No. 6 — Rochelle Vannoy

No. 7 — Mark Weinberg

No. 8 — Mitch Fulfer

No. 9 — Rich Crithfield

No. 10 — Susan Perry

The company’s top 10 teams in the desert communities for 2021 were:

No. 1 — The Ivan Sher Group, $744.5 million in sales volume

No. 2 — The Mullin Group

No. 3 — The Napoli Group

No. 4 — The Tonnesen Team

No. 5 — The Carver Team

No. 6 — Ellen Fahr Group

No. 7 — The Blankfeld Group

No. 8 — The Crampton Team

No. 9 — The Angarola Group

No. 10 — Mason Harvey

Real estate agent Garnet Warner from the St. Rose office was named Rookie of the Year and the St. Rose office, managed by Carlos Caipa, was named Branch of the Year. Accounts receivables specialist Brandon Godfrey was named Employee of the Year.

About Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Nevada Properties

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties is a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America Inc., which also includes Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. The firms are leaders in their respective markets with 34 offices and 3,200 real estate sales executives, comprising the largest independently owned Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise in the world. In 2021, the firm completed a record-breaking $9.3 billion in residential home sales throughout Nevada, Arizona and Southern California.

