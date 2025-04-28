BHHS Nevada recognizes 2024 sales accomplishments

The brokerage ranked No. 4 globally within the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ global network, closing 12,500 transactions and completing $5,233,481,026 in real estate sales across Nevada, Southern California and Arizona.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties announced its local 2024 sales achievements.

“Success comes not from avoiding hard work, but from committing to it every single day,” said Troy Reierson, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties. “Our agents continue to be recognized as some of the top performers in the real estate industry, and last year was no exception. Their achievements have not only set them apart within our organization but have also left a lasting impact of the lives of those they serve.”

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties’ top 10 individual sales executives for 2024 were:

No. 1 — Jung Kim, over $38.9 million in sales volume

No. 2 — Cristine Lefkowitz

No. 3 — Tony Vane

No. 4 — Brian Wedewer

No. 5 — Jana Shore

No. 6 — Danielle Hess

No. 7 — Stacey Heroy

No. 8 — Rich Crithfield

No. 9 — Allen Zeller

No. 10 — Rochelle Vannoy

The company’s top 10 teams for 2024 were:

No. 1 — The Napoli Group, $150.7 million in sales volume

No. 2 — Blankfeld Group Real Estate

No. 3 — The Carver Team

No. 4 — McGarey-Campa Group

No. 5 — Ellen Fahr Group

No. 6 — The Crampton Group

No. 7 — Gaccione Team

No. 8 — Great Las Vegas Homes Team

No. 9 — Matt Suiter Group

No. 10 — The Carlucci Team

From the Summerlin Centre Campus, real estate agent Daisy Kim was named Rookie of the Year, and office coordinator Cornelia Lopez was named Employee of the Year.

“As Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada progresses through 2025, we are not marketing a passage of time, but the beginning of an exciting chapter,” Reierson said. “It’s a time for fresh beginnings, new opportunities and growth. Our leaders, agents and teams have the chance to make this year the most impactful yet.”

To learn more about Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, visit bhhsnv.com.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties is a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America Inc., which also includes Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties.

The firms are leaders in their respective markets with 24 offices and 2,700 real estate sales executives, making up the fourth-largest Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise in the world.

In 2024, the firm completed $5.2 billion in residential home sales throughout Nevada, Arizona and Southern California.