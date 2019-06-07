97°F
BHHS partners with Adwerx to offer Realtors new program

June 7, 2019 - 3:59 pm
 

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, in partnership with Adwerx Enterprises, has launched a new platform, called Brilliantly Simple, to immediately advertise its real estate listings online. The platform automatically creates digital advertising programs for each home, including custom ads that are optimized for social media, apps and websites.

“We are relentless in the pursuit of technology that can help our clients sell their homes faster and for the best possible price,” said Gordon Miles, president and chief operating officer of Americana Holdings, parent company of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties.

Miles said the first week of a home’s listing is a critical time for advertising it to potential buyers.

“It also re-targets those who have either viewed the home online or visited the agent online to expand the conversation and drive prospective clients to the home,” he said.

The new Adwerx platforms also bring the power of streaming television to every Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties sales executive.

“They (the agents) will be able to deliver high-quality video and commercials about their personal brands and the homes they have listed for sale, directly into services like Hulu and Roku, as well as premium streaming channels,” Miles said. “It is a multifaceted platform that uses the most powerful communications vehicles to communicate with prospective clients.”

Mark Stark, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, said the platform gives his team of nearly 3,000 real estate sales executives in Nevada, Arizona and California an unprecedented advantage in marketing their clients’ home listings.

The company has made major investments in technology and data in the past several years, with other programs including:

■ A data analysis platform that helps real estate sales executives match buyers with potential new homes. The web-based platform, created by real estate analytics company Buyside, feeds search data from major real estate sites such as Zillow, Trulia and Realtor.com into one central location.

■ A partnership with Juwai.com, which showcases its home listings to an average of 2 million potential buyers in China daily.

■ An expanded partnership with Zillow Instant Offers, which connects homeowners to a comparative analysis from a local Zillow Premier Agent, along with offers from investors.

Americana Holdings operates Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. The firms are leaders in their respective markets with 28 offices and nearly 3,000 real estate sales executives, comprising the largest independently owned Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise in the world. Combined, the companies sold $5.2 billion in real estate in 2018. For more information, visit www.bhhsnv.com or follow the company on Instagram and Facebook.

