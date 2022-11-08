Natalie Allred

CALV elects 2023 board

The Commercial Alliance Las Vegas announced its newly elected officers and directors for 2023, with industry leader Natalie Allred becoming president of the commercial real estate organization starting Jan. 1.

Allred, a certified property manager and accredited residential manager, previously served as president-elect of CALV. She is vice president of property management for American Nevada Co.

Chris McGarey, CPM, and a certified commercial investment member, was elected to serve as CALV’s president-elect in 2023, meaning he is in line to lead the organization as its president in 2024. He is the founder and team leader of the McGarey Campa Group at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties.

Wes Drown, CCIM, of RE/MAX Advantage in Henderson, will serve as CALV treasurer in 2023. He was previously a member of CALV’s board of directors.

Angelina Scarcelli, CPM and CCIM, will serve as CALV’s immediate past president during 2023. She is managing director of real estate management services in Nevada for Colliers International.

Other members of the 2023 CALV board of directors include:

• Director Nolan Julseth-White, CCIM, managing director of SVN, The Equity Group, in Las Vegas.

• Director Jennifer Weinberg, a residential and business broker with BHHS Nevada Properties in Las Vegas.

• Director Jeff Chain, CCIM, the owner and broker of Millennium Commercial Properties, LLC, in Las Vegas.

• Director Deirdre Felgar, CCIM, Graduate Realtor Institute, and certified residential specialist, a broker at Avenues Realty America in Las Vegas.

The Commercial Alliance Las Vegas is the commercial real estate division of Las Vegas Realtors. One of the largest organizations in Southern Nevada for commercial real estate professionals, it organizes and empowers the industry through education, networking, promoting professionalism and shaping public policy. Membership in CALV is open to Realtors and non-Realtors. For more information, visit calv.org.

CAMCO hosts annual Halloween party

An employee appreciation outdoor event that was initially created to accommodate social distancing during COVID, has now become a popular yearly parking lot gathering.

CAMCO (Complete Association Management Co.) of Nevada recently hosted its third annual “Spooktacular” employee appreciation fall festival. For the gathering, CAMCO invited more than 110 employees, along with their families and friends. It was held outdoors in the CAMCO headquarters parking lot at 4775 W. Teco Ave.

Originally envisioned as a “socially distant fall festival” in 2020 to keep the company’s annual employee appreciation event alive during the pandemic, the gathering quickly became known as CAMCO’s Halloween Spooktacular. For this year’s Spooktacular, CAMCO vendors sponsored food and drinks, desserts, a snow cone machine, music, games, a photo booth and a trunk-or-treat.

“This is an opportunity to express our gratitude to the employees who contribute to our tremendous success,” said Mary Rendina, CAMCO’s marketing director. “It’s also a safe place for families to gather and celebrate the fall season. As is the case every year, we can’t thank our vendors enough for helping to make this happen.”

CAMCO manages more than 300 homeowners associations in Nevada. To learn more, see camconevada.com or search for @CAMCONevada on Facebook.