Clubhouse renovations not in HOA reserve study

Before we start fielding questions, today, I want to tell my readers that the public hearing on the proposed pool regulations has once again been canceled. The regulations will not be presented at the July meeting but will be presented at the Southern Nevada Health District Board of Health meeting at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 24.

Q: Our homeowners association’s executive board used reserve funds to renovate our clubhouse. An examination of the reserve study summary does not show clubhouse renovation as a line item. Can they dip into our reserves to do this, or should there be a special assessment?

A: Technically, there should be money from the reserve study allocated to the renovation of the clubhouse. You said the reserve summary does not show any funds for the clubhouse renovation. If this statement is accurate, the association should not be using reserve funds to renovate its clubhouse.

Q: My mailbox is out of sequence will all other mailboxes in my Green Valley condominium community. I am the owner and occupy the unit. My box is 0226 but is set between box 2113 &2125. Subsequently, I often do not receive my mail — checks, bills, professional journals, web purchases and the like. To me, it is a hardship.

The management put up a simple note on the front of mail box 0225 that the substitute mail carriers disregard. Is my HOA obligated to move my mailbox into its proper sequence?

A: You need to contact the U.S. Post Office as it may own the mailboxes. Even if the boxes are owned by the association, the board would need permission from the Post Office to re-arrange the sequence.

Barbara Holland is a certified property manager, broker and supervisory certified association manager. Questions may be sent to holland744o@gmail.com.