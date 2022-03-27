Coldwell Banker Premier Realty holds awards event

Local real estate brokerages Coldwell Banker Premier Realty and Coldwell Banker Commercial Premier recognized its top-producing sales associates of 2021 during an awards celebration last week at the House of Blues inside Mandalay Bay featuring keynote speaker, Liz Gehringer, president of affiliate business at Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC.

Coldwell Banker Premier Realty Top Individual Sales Associate, Hanna Dam-Nardelli, with Bob and Molly Hamrick and Liz Gehringer.

Coldwell Banker Premier Realty Top Team by Gross Commission Income, The Greg Clemens Team, with Bob & Molly.

Coldwell Banker Premier Realty Monica Ramirez, center, won the 2021 Coldwell Banker Premier Realty Rookie of the Year Award. Presenting the award is company owners Bob and Molly Hamrick, far left, and Liz Gehringer, far right, president of affiliate business.

“These real estate professionals demonstrated the highest levels of customer service along with exceptional sales production and leadership throughout the past year,” said Bob Hamrick, chairman and CEO of Coldwell Banker Premier Realty, who emceed the event. “Their sales successes were ultimately responsible for the company having its best year on record with over $1.3 billion in sales volume.”

Gross commission income medalists — team

■ 1. Greg Clemens Team

■ 2. Kaori Guerra Team

■ 3. Kiefer-Lester Team

Gross commission income medalists — individual

■ 1. Hanna Dam-Nardelli

■ 2. Nick Laymon

■ 3. Brandon Bueltel

Sales medalists — team

■ 1. Kaori Guerra Team

■ 2. Moretti Team

■ 3. Kiefer-Lester Team

Sales medalists — individual

■ 1. Hanna Dam-Nardelli

■ 2. Jessie Sorani

■ 3. Nick Laymon

Listing medalists — team

■ 1. Kiefer-Lester Team

■ 2. Kaori Guerra Team

■ 3. Hicks &Richburg / Cooper Kattau Team

Listing medalists — individual

■ 1. Hanna Dam-Nardelli

■ 2. Nick Laymon

■ 3. Ginger Campbell

Marilyn Squitieri Award honoree

■ Stan Hicks

Rookie of the Year

■ Monica Ramirez

Not all awards are based on production. Many of our most coveted awards recognize agent success in entering the real estate industry for the first time, growing their business to new levels, and providing world-class service to clientele. For a complete list of winners, visit bit.ly/2022cbprawards.

Corporate services

Coldwell Banker Premier Realty also has been recognized by Realogy Leads Group as the distinctive winner of the Platinum Award for outstanding performance and is a finalist for the seventh year in a row for the coveted Masters Cup, which will be announced at the annual Realogy Advantage Network LEAD 2022 conference, held this year in Florida on April 4-6.

Realogy Leads Group is a dedicated organization within Realogy Holdings Corp., a full-service residential real estate services, focused on delivering referrals to its affiliated brokers and agents in the Realogy Advantage Network, of which Coldwell Banker Premier Realty is a member.

Platinum is presented annually to brokers in the Realogy Advantage Network. Award criteria are based on a variety of performance metrics, including lead conversion and guiding consumers on the purchase or sale of their homes.

“2021 was a remarkable year for our industry, so earning this distinction is a real accomplishment for the Coldwell Banker Premier Realty team,” said Robert Way, senior vice president of Realogy Leads Group. “Achieving Platinum status recognizes the exceptional service that Coldwell Banker Premier Realty delivers to their customers.”

“I am delighted that we have been recognized by Realogy Leads Group. This award reflects our team’s dedication and commitment to our customers this past year in an extremely challenging environment,” said Sue Kwasneski, vice president of corporate services at Coldwell Banker Premier Realty. She credited this continued success to her team: Sara Maring, Jasmine Rockwell, Allison Wax and Davena Davis. “We are proud to have earned this honor and motivated to continue guiding home buyers and sellers through the most important transactions of their life.”

Commercial

Molly Hamrick of Coldwell Banker Commercial Premier has been awarded the 2021 Coldwell Banker Commercial Ownership Mentality Award.

This award is presented annually, beginning in 2021, celebrating the Coldwell Banker Commercial Core Value of Ownership Mentality and to the top new company in North America based on closed adjusted gross commission income during the 2021 calendar year. A new company is identified as one that joined the system in calendar years 2020 or 2021.

“While we have always serviced the commercial sector, being recognized so quickly after officially opening our commercial brokerage is a testament to the growth we’re experiencing in Las Vegas,” said Molly Hamrick, president of Coldwell Banker Commercial Premier. “I could not be more proud of our commercial team, who are some of the most experienced and results-driven agents in the country.”

In addition to Molly Hamrick’s prestigious award, Ron Opfer of Coldwell Banker Commercial Premier has earned the 2021 No. 1 Professional Award in the state of Nevada for Coldwell Banker Commercial.

Coldwell Banker Premier Realty is a full-service residential real estate brokerage in Southern Nevada, owned and operated by Las Vegas natives, Bob and Molly Hamrick. With a spirited commitment to the continuous development and coaching of their expert team across three local campuses, the Hamricks have catapulted their residential company into the No. 3 ranked woman-owned Coldwell Banker in the United States, and one of the top Coldwell Banker franchises nationwide. Its commercial brokerage, Coldwell Banker Commercial Premier, covers all the principal asset classes of multifamily, office, industrial, land and retail and was the top new company for Coldwell Banker Commercial in 2021.