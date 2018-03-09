David Tina first Nevadan to complete 10 for 10 YPN program

David J. Tina, the 2017 president of the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors, was recently honored by the statewide Nevada Realtors as the first Nevadan to complete the “10 for 10 YPN” program.

David J. Tina

David J. Tina, the 2017 president of the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors, was recently honored by the statewide Nevada Realtors as the first Nevadan to complete the “10 for 10 YPN” program.

The “10 for 10 YPN” program was created by the National Association of Realtors to encourage members of its Young Professionals Network to donate to RPAC, NAR’s Realtors Political Action Committee that represents and defends the interests of Realtors at all levels of government.

The “10 for 10 YPN” campaign encourages members to invest a total of $10,000 in RPAC over a 10-year period.

Since 1969, RPAC has promoted the election of candidates who understand and support the interests of NAR members — whose contributions to RPAC are voluntary.

NAR describes its YPN network designed especially for younger Realtors as “a large and diverse group of Realtors, who are extremely engaged professionally and politically in the real estate industry.”

GLVAR President Chris Bishop said “that description certainly fits Dave Tina. He deserves our thanks for leading by example in this area.”

Heidi Kasama, a longtime local Realtors serving as 2018 president of the Nevada Realtors, congratulated Tina on becoming the first Nevadan to complete the “10 for 10 YPN” program. She said such contributions help Realtors protect private property rights, preserve the mortgage interest deduction, work with local government officials to craft reasonable regulations for open house signs, and much more.

“Your RPAC investment works hard for you and the consumers you represent,” she said in a note congratulating Tina. “Your investment in RPAC allows Nevada Realtors to defend your interests.”

GLVAR was founded in 1947 and provides its more than 14,000 local members with education, training and political representation. The local representative of the National Association of Realtors, GLVAR is the largest professional organization in Southern Nevada. Each GLVAR member receives the highest level of professional training and must abide by a strict code of ethics.

For more information, visit LasVegasRealtor.com. E-mail your real estate questions to ask@glvar.org.