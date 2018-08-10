Resale News

Flag raised over GLVAR’s new building

Sponsored Content
August 10, 2018 - 3:36 pm
 

Members of the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors and local veterans, including members of the Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals, led by VAREP President Ernie Gonzales, gathered to raise the American flag for the first time over GLVAR’s new headquarters building in the southwest part of Las Vegas.

ad-high_impact_4
More in Resale News
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Resale News Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like