Follow the rules on parking and pools

Community pools are still closed. Still, getting questions on parking. Here are some rules and guide lines.

I have been asked the question what are the county parking codes. Here is a summary.

Clark County says vehicles parked at a residence must be operable. Trailers, recreational vehicles campers and boats belonging to the property owner may be parked on his or her property but cannot obstruct public right-of-ways, sidewalks, streets or alleys or any sight zone. Vehicles may be parked on a public street for up to 72 hours. They must be operable and have current plates and registration. If vehicles are parked in the public right of way for more than 72 hours, contact the Las Vegas Township Constable’s Office at 702-455-8697.

For more information, I have provided the website: clarkcountynv.gov/constable.

Another issue has been the community pools, which remain closed because of COVID-19. They will remain closed until we get the OK from the Governor’s Office. Homeowners associations did, however, receive a notice from the Southern Nevada Health District on rules and regulations for pool areas, or aquatic venues. First, the District wants signs that have lettering on a contrasting background with a font of 36 points.

Signs at each entrance of the pool area, or aquatic venue, should include:

■ In case of an emergency, dial 911.

■ Hours of the facility and “Unauthorized use of the aquatic facility outside of these hours is prohibited.”

■ No smoking in the aquatic venue or on the deck.

■ Do not swim if you have open wounds.

■ Do not swim if you are ill with diarrhea or have had diarrhea within the past two weeks.

■ Shower before entering the water.

■ No glass items allowed in the aquatic venue or on the deck.

■ Diaper changing on the deck is prohibited.

■ No animals on the deck, except service animals, and no animals allowed in the aquatic venue.

■ Qualified operator information, which includes company/operator name, contact information and the company/operator certificate number issued by the health authority.

This information must be posted within 30 feet of each entrance to each aquatic venue and be visible to bathers in the aquatic venues:

■ NO DIVING — in letters at least 4 inches high.

■ Location of the nearest emergency phone.

■ Contact information for aquatic facility management and emergency personnel.

■ Theoretical peak occupancy (capacity).

■ Pollution of the Aquatic Venues are prohibited.

■ Do not swallow or spit aquatic venue water.

■ Intentional hyperventilation or extended breath holding activities are dangerous and prohibited.

■ Post location of the nearest emergency phone.

This information must be posted at the exit from each restroom:

■ Do not swim when ill with diarrhea or with open wounds or sores.

■ Shower before entering the water.

■ Diaper changing on the deck is prohibited. Check your child’s swim diapers/rubber pants regularly.

■ Do not poop or pee in the aquatic venue.

■ Do not swallow or spit water.

■ Wash hands before returning to the aquatic venue.

This information is required to be posted and maintained at the location of the emergency telephone, system or device.

■ Aquatic facility address.

■ Emergency dialing instructions.

This information must be posted at each spa:

■ Children younger than 12 must be accompanied by an adult. The maximum recommended exposure time for such children is 10 minutes. (This must be posted in letters at least 4 inches high.)

■ Extended exposure to hot water or vapors may be detrimental to the health of elderly persons and persons with heart conditions, diabetes, or high or low blood pressure.

■ Pregnant women and people with heart disease, high blood pressure or other health problems should not use spas without prior consultation with a health care provider.

■ No solo bathing.

■ Maximum water temperature is 104°F.

This information must be posted at each pool not required to have lifeguards:

■ No lifeguard on duty. (This must be posted in letters at least 4 inches high.

■ Children under 14 years of age must have adult supervision.

■ No solo bathing.

■ CPR posters reflecting the latest standards.

■ First aid location(s). (Include when facility has on-site staff available during pool hours.)

Imminent health hazards (which require immediate correction or closure of the aquatic venue/aquatic facility) include:

■ Failure to provide adequate supervision and required staffing.

■ Failure to provide required disinfection levels.

■ Failure to treat and achieve proper disinfection following contamination event.

■ Failure to maintain pH levels between 6.5 and 8.0.

■ Failure to continuously operate filtration and disinfection equipment.

■ Failure to maintain Cyanuric Acid levels below 100 PPM.

■ Use of an unapproved water supply source for potable water observed.

■ Absence of all required lifesaving equipment on deck observed.

■ Failure to maintain GFCI protection for underwater lighting as required.

■ Aquatic venue bottom not visible.

■ Total absence or improper marking of depth observed.

■ Plumbing cross-connections between drinking water and waste water observed.

■ Failure to maintain the barrier to prevent unauthorized access to the aquatic venue.

■ Use of unapproved chemicals or application by unapproved methods.

■ Broken, unsecured, or missing suction outlet covers observed.

■ Broken glass or sharp objects in the venue or on deck observed.

Barbara Holland is a certified property manager (CPM) and holds the supervisory community manager certificate with the state of Nevada. She is an author and educator on real estate management. Questions may be sent to holland744o@gmail.com.