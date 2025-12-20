62°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Resale News

From headlines to households: Why national data misleads local sellers

Maryann Dingman
Maryann Dingman
More Stories
Brandon Roberts
Nevada Realtors president looks at 2025 legal strides, challenges
The PENTA Building Group is the presenting sponsor of Roseman University’s Hero Scholar Class ...
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: DEC. 13
The PENTA Building Group is the presenting sponsor of Roseman University’s Hero Scholar Class ...
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: DEC. 13
the Nevada State Apartment Association recently collected and donated over 11 tons of food to t ...
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS
By Maryann Dingman Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas
December 20, 2025 - 10:50 am
 

In today’s fast-paced digital world, national housing headlines dominate our newsfeeds. Every week seems to bring a new story: “Home prices are plunging!” or “The market is cooling across the country!” But for homeowners, these broad strokes rarely reflect the reality of what’s happening right here in our neighborhoods.

As someone who works daily with local buyers and sellers, I can confidently say this: Real estate is not a national market. It’s not even a city market. It’s a neighborhood-by-neighborhood experience that can shift dramatically from one block to the next.

The misinformation problem

I find myself re-educating clients almost daily. Many come to me armed with headlines or online data that paint a dire picture, claiming home prices are falling, buyers have vanished or high-interest rates have brought the market to a halt.

The truth is, metros don’t move in lockstep with the rest of the country. While some regions have seen modest dips, others, like Las Vegas, continue to hold steady. According to the Las Vegas Realtors, the median price for previously owned single-family homes hit $485,000 in July 2025, up about 1 percent from the same time last year, tying the all-time high.

For comparison, national reports show the U.S. median existing-home price at $422,600, up 2 percent year over year, with homes spending an average of 33 days on market as of September 2025.

Before making decisions based on what you read online, always consult a local real estate professional who can provide real-time, street-level insight.

Why hyper-local factors matter

A great example of how hyper-local trends shape results can be found in the Stonehaven community, where I’ve recently worked with a buyer searching for a very specific home. The average list price in the area sits around $499,500 (down roughly 3 percent year over year), with homes typically selling around the 60-day mark, according to Redfin data.

But those averages don’t tell the full story. In the same neighborhood, one three-bedroom home sold in just a few weeks, while another two streets away sat on the market for nearly three months. The difference? School zoning, backyard exposure and whether the home sat inside the gated section, all details that national reports completely overlook.

That’s why understanding neighborhood trends is key to pricing and timing a home correctly.

What the headlines miss

When assessing the local market, I focus on two key indicators that national reports often overlook:

■ Price per square foot (list vs. sold): This gives a realistic sense of what buyers are actually willing to pay, not just what sellers hope to get.

■ Days on market: This can vary dramatically even within the same ZIP code depending on local inventory and buyer demand.

Two neighborhoods that are only a few blocks apart might have completely different dynamics based on factors like community age, amenities and whether they’re on a golf course. These details simply don’t show up in national reports.

To put it into perspective, while national homes are spending around 33 days on market, Las Vegas homes average closer to 57 days, with prices still near record highs.

Turning data into strategy

When meeting with sellers, I don’t rely on national averages to estimate value. Instead, I show them current comparable sales, active listings and absorption rates specific to their neighborhood. Once they see where their property truly stands, their perspective, and often their strategy, changes.

Most sellers adjust their expectations once they understand the hyper-local data. They become more open to strategic pricing that reflects what’s happening on their street, not what’s trending nationwide.

Local expertise makes the difference

A skilled local agent does far more than list a home. We analyze buyer behavior, monitor shifting neighborhood trends and tailor marketing strategies that highlight not just the home but the lifestyle that comes with it.

Today’s buyers aren’t just purchasing a property, they’re choosing a community. That’s why I emphasize neighborhood amenities, school proximity and the overall feel of the area just as much as I highlight the home’s features.

Advice for today’s sellers

Avoid the pitfalls of national noise by partnering with an agent who understands your community inside and out. Real estate success in your community doesn’t come from following headlines, it comes from following the local data that truly matters.

Maryann Dingman has been a Las Vegas resident for more than 20 years and a top-producing Realtor since 2008. Originally from the Midwest, she quickly found her passion for real estate and has since earned recognition as one of the Top 25 Women in Real Estate and a Top 250 Agent in Las Vegas for nine consecutive years. When she’s not helping clients, Maryann enjoys traveling, fitness and spending time with her family, her son, and their Dobermans.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Brandon Roberts
Nevada Realtors president looks at 2025 legal strides, challenges
By Brandon Roberts Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

In the month of “gratitude,” and as my two-year term as president of Nevada Realtors ends, I’m filled with deep gratitude. I look back, proud of the work we’ve done for our members, our industry partners, our legislators and the Nevadans we serve every day.

The PENTA Building Group is the presenting sponsor of Roseman University’s Hero Scholar Class ...
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: DEC. 13
Provided Content

The PENTA Building Group has signed on as the presenting sponsor of Roseman University’s newly rebranded Hero Scholar Classic, launching a four-year commitment to helping expand scholarship opportunities for future health care professionals. This year’s tournament, held on Nov. 3 at Red Rock Country Club, brought remarkable community support, with 135 participants, 18 volunteers and 96 sponsors, raising $216,680.

The PENTA Building Group is the presenting sponsor of Roseman University’s Hero Scholar Class ...
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: DEC. 13
Provided Content

The PENTA Building Group has signed on as the presenting sponsor of Roseman University’s newly rebranded Hero Scholar Classic, launching a four-year commitment to helping expand scholarship opportunities for future health care professionals. This year’s tournament, held on Nov. 3 at Red Rock Country Club, brought remarkable community support, with 135 participants, 18 volunteers and 96 sponsors, raising $216,680.

the Nevada State Apartment Association recently collected and donated over 11 tons of food to t ...
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS
Provided Content

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties is spreading holiday cheer with its annual Toy Drive in support of the Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation.

Jim Reilly
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS
Provided Content

The Four Seasons Private Residences announced it has sold 75 percent of their high-rise Henderson condos and has secured nearly $700 million in construction financing for the project.

Jung Kim
BHHS Nevada recognizes 2024 sales accomplishments
Provided Content

The brokerage ranked No. 4 globally within the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ global network, closing 12,500 transactions and completing $5,233,481,026 in real estate sales across Nevada, Southern California and Arizona.

MORE STORIES