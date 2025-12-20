From headlines to households: Why national data misleads local sellers

In today’s fast-paced digital world, national housing headlines dominate our newsfeeds. Every week seems to bring a new story: “Home prices are plunging!” or “The market is cooling across the country!” But for homeowners, these broad strokes rarely reflect the reality of what’s happening right here in our neighborhoods.

As someone who works daily with local buyers and sellers, I can confidently say this: Real estate is not a national market. It’s not even a city market. It’s a neighborhood-by-neighborhood experience that can shift dramatically from one block to the next.

The misinformation problem

I find myself re-educating clients almost daily. Many come to me armed with headlines or online data that paint a dire picture, claiming home prices are falling, buyers have vanished or high-interest rates have brought the market to a halt.

The truth is, metros don’t move in lockstep with the rest of the country. While some regions have seen modest dips, others, like Las Vegas, continue to hold steady. According to the Las Vegas Realtors, the median price for previously owned single-family homes hit $485,000 in July 2025, up about 1 percent from the same time last year, tying the all-time high.

For comparison, national reports show the U.S. median existing-home price at $422,600, up 2 percent year over year, with homes spending an average of 33 days on market as of September 2025.

Before making decisions based on what you read online, always consult a local real estate professional who can provide real-time, street-level insight.

Why hyper-local factors matter

A great example of how hyper-local trends shape results can be found in the Stonehaven community, where I’ve recently worked with a buyer searching for a very specific home. The average list price in the area sits around $499,500 (down roughly 3 percent year over year), with homes typically selling around the 60-day mark, according to Redfin data.

But those averages don’t tell the full story. In the same neighborhood, one three-bedroom home sold in just a few weeks, while another two streets away sat on the market for nearly three months. The difference? School zoning, backyard exposure and whether the home sat inside the gated section, all details that national reports completely overlook.

That’s why understanding neighborhood trends is key to pricing and timing a home correctly.

What the headlines miss

When assessing the local market, I focus on two key indicators that national reports often overlook:

■ Price per square foot (list vs. sold): This gives a realistic sense of what buyers are actually willing to pay, not just what sellers hope to get.

■ Days on market: This can vary dramatically even within the same ZIP code depending on local inventory and buyer demand.

Two neighborhoods that are only a few blocks apart might have completely different dynamics based on factors like community age, amenities and whether they’re on a golf course. These details simply don’t show up in national reports.

To put it into perspective, while national homes are spending around 33 days on market, Las Vegas homes average closer to 57 days, with prices still near record highs.

Turning data into strategy

When meeting with sellers, I don’t rely on national averages to estimate value. Instead, I show them current comparable sales, active listings and absorption rates specific to their neighborhood. Once they see where their property truly stands, their perspective, and often their strategy, changes.

Most sellers adjust their expectations once they understand the hyper-local data. They become more open to strategic pricing that reflects what’s happening on their street, not what’s trending nationwide.

Local expertise makes the difference

A skilled local agent does far more than list a home. We analyze buyer behavior, monitor shifting neighborhood trends and tailor marketing strategies that highlight not just the home but the lifestyle that comes with it.

Today’s buyers aren’t just purchasing a property, they’re choosing a community. That’s why I emphasize neighborhood amenities, school proximity and the overall feel of the area just as much as I highlight the home’s features.

Advice for today’s sellers

Avoid the pitfalls of national noise by partnering with an agent who understands your community inside and out. Real estate success in your community doesn’t come from following headlines, it comes from following the local data that truly matters.

Maryann Dingman has been a Las Vegas resident for more than 20 years and a top-producing Realtor since 2008. Originally from the Midwest, she quickly found her passion for real estate and has since earned recognition as one of the Top 25 Women in Real Estate and a Top 250 Agent in Las Vegas for nine consecutive years. When she’s not helping clients, Maryann enjoys traveling, fitness and spending time with her family, her son, and their Dobermans.