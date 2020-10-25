68°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Resale News

HOA board does not like the house paint color

By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas
October 25, 2020 - 10:03 am
 

Q: I’m a disabled American Veteran. I need help against what I believe to be an unfair request from my homeowners association, which is placing me in a physical and financial hardship.

I called the HOA last spring and asked about the color I planned on painting my house and they agreed on that color: white with dark brown trim. I received a letter in the mail yesterday telling me the trim of black on my house was not approved. When I replied to them with pictures that the color was dark brown they said it didn’t matter. They didn’t care. It was too dark even though there are more than a dozen homes in my area with dark brown doors and/or trim. I have photos of them. I have to go through the expense of painting my home again, and physically, it is very hard on me.

I’ve tried emailing them several times showing them my home’s actual color along with the other homes in the area that have dark brown trim to try and negotiate with them, and they haven’t responded to any of my emails.

I don’t understand how they can rule that my dark brown trim isn’t OK, but the dark brown trim on more than a dozen homes in my neighborhood is OK. And, if I expand to the whole community, there are three or four times as many homes with dark brown trim. One home is completely dark brown.

I live in The Lakes area. Can you please help me?

A: You indicated that you called the association and that the color was approved. You did not indicate whether you received any approval in writing.

While I do not know the policy of your association, generally speaking, an architectural request must be sent to the association with specific information as to the color and brand of the paint.

You should send a formal letter requesting a hearing with the board to review your case.

Ultimately, if you did not receive a formal approval of the color to be used, you may not have any recourse but to repaint the trim. If that should be the final decision from the board, you should ask the board for a longer period of time in which to repaint the trim.

Q: We live in a gated community with HOA. It just towed our vehicle, without giving any warning. Apparently, it was because of expired plates, which is not true. My husband paid for his plates back in August. His only mistake was that he forgot to put his sticker on. Now, we have to pay $225 to get the vehicle back? Is there a way I can get that money reimbursed? Right now, we are in a tight monetary situation because of what’s going on.

A: Under Nevada Revised Statute 116.3102 (1s), associations have the right to remove vehicles that are improperly parked pursuant to NRS 487.038 or that are in violation of their governing documents. The association must post written notice on a conspicuous place on the vehicle, or provide oral or written notice at least 48 hours before the vehicle is towed.

The association can immediately tow a vehicle if parked in front of a fire hydrant or in a fire lane; poses an immediate threat to health, safety or welfare; or is parked in front of a resident’s driveway.

I understand the hardship that residents are facing, but you probably would not receive any reimbursement from the association as the $225 is not a fine but a “hard cost” that would be coming out of the association’s operating account.

Q: Thank you for your weekly column. We live in a 55-plus community. Recently we have had a homeowner submit a request to start a community prayer group on one of our club application forms.

Our governing documents and rules and regulations state that no religious or political group clubs will be allowed.

Are these rules outdated or overly restrictive? We know there are a variety of ways for homeowners to gather together whether it be in an organized committee, club, planned social event, or just reserving a facility room for a gathering (game night, poker night, etc). Our current governing document appears to restrict any such religious gathering. How have other HOAs handled such a request? We’d like your input.

A: If in fact, your covenants, conditions and restrictions prevent a political or religious club, the only way for the association to change that restriction is for the CC&Rs to be amended. Other associations have allowed religious clubs to rent a room at the clubhouse.

I don’t think that your CC&Rs are overly restricted. Unfortunately, politics and religion are volatile subjects.

Barbara Holland is a certified property manager and holds the supervisory community manager certificate with the state of Nevada. She is an author and educator on real estate management. Questions may be sent to holland744o@gmail.com.

MOST READ
1
Police say man threw 2-month-old from 2nd floor
Police say man threw 2-month-old from 2nd floor
2
Without mask (but with glove) Michael Jackson is back
Without mask (but with glove) Michael Jackson is back
3
Caesars board member stepping down immediately
Caesars board member stepping down immediately
4
Cher, Rep. Susie Lee host early voting rally in southwest Las Vegas
Cher, Rep. Susie Lee host early voting rally in southwest Las Vegas
5
Circa’s staggered hotel, casino opening, now part of Derek Stevens’ legacy
Circa’s staggered hotel, casino opening, now part of Derek Stevens’ legacy
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
CAMCO Landyn Noghrehkar , 6 , enjoys trick or treating in a northwest valley neighborhood. Thi ...
Tips on how to stay safe and still enjoy Halloween
Provided Content

With Halloween around the corner, families are looking for ways to keep the season lively and fun, but safe, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Julio Arteaga, a community manager for CAMCO of Nevada, oversees more than 10 valley communities and has some insights on how to keep the Halloween spirit high with pandemic safety guidelines in place.

University of Nevada, Reno Extension's Watershed-Wise Residential Design class will cover strat ...
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS
Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

The 2021 Dogs of Downtown Summerlin Calendar are now available. All proceeds from the sale of the calendar go to support The Animal Foundation.

Homeowner fed up with HOA; wants to publish newsletter
Homeowner fed up with HOA; wants to publish newsletter
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Be careful. You do not want to be accused of making libelous statements. If you decide to start a newsletter make sure that it specifically states that the publication is from you and holds your opinions. It should not give an impression that the newsletter is an official one from the association.

Barbara Holland
Removing the HOA board won’t solve the insurance problem
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Note: Gov. Steve Sisolak signed the Emergency Directive 033 adjusting the statewide standards on gatherings. The new directive adjusts the previous limitations on gatherings from 50 people to 250 people or 50 percent of the occupancy, whichever is less. This applies to both indoor and outdoor venues.

SUR702 is a luxury apartment community at 6614 Blue Diamond Road in southwest Las Vegas. It is ...
SUR702 apartments in southwest valley nearly occupied despite COVID-19
Provided Content

Westcorp Management Group, a Nevada multifamily property management team, has nearly completed the lease-up of SUR702, a luxury apartment community at 6614 Blue Diamond Road in southwest Las Vegas. Less than six months after opening, the community is more than 70 percent leased and expects to be completely occupied within the next few months.

Coltyn Simmons
How the Las Vegas housing market is thriving in 2020
By Coltyn Simmons RJRealEstate.Vegas

The Las Vegas Raiders aren’t the only new tenants to find this market on fire. The Las Vegas housing market has been downright thriving in 2020. Even during an international pandemic, that’s been true: the median home price in Las Vegas for July was $310,000, which means a trend of growth of 5.1 percent, year-over-year.

Law says homeowner can place political sign in yard
Law says homeowner can place political sign in yard
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Besides the issue of opening or not opening up the pools, the displaying of political signs has been a hot topic for homeowners and board members.

Barbara Holland
Attorney says SB4 does not offer HOAs complete immunity from liability
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

I continue to receive emails each week concerning homeowners association boards that have not yet opened their amenities, specifically their swimming pools. My column has noted the various restrictions and requirements that have been set by our governor’s directives by Local Empowerment Advisory Panel, or LEAP, and by the Southern Nevada Health District. The opening up of the swimming pools is not an inexpensive proposition for boards.

Barbara Holland
Former HOA president accused of creating havoc
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Nevada Revised Statute 116.31184 addresses threats, harassment and other conduct that is prohibited by this law. The law further clarifies as follows: The action causes harm or serious emotional distress or the reasonable apprehension thereof to that person or creates a hostile environment for that person. A person who violates this provision can be found guilty of a misdemeanor.