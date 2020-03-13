63°F
weather icon Drizzle
Las Vegas NV
Resale News

HOA boards need good social media policies

By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas
March 13, 2020 - 3:12 pm
 

If you have not had the opportunity of taking a class concerning social media, I would highly recommend that you take the next one that is offered. I personally do not recommend my association managers or boards of directors to partake in the various social media sites, be it as a formal board member or community manager or as a board member responding to a homeowner.

Responding on social media just doesn’t work, and there are other communication methods that will be more effective as a formal response by the board (please, note not by an individual board member) or by the board’s legal counsel, which will actually reach all of the homeowners on record for your association, be it by e-blast, website or U.S. mail.

At the end of this article, I will provide you with a link that your board should review with your legal counsel as a sample board of directors resolution policy regarding the use of social media by members of the board, committee members and individual owners or the community manager. Boards need a policy because of such potential issues as cyber bullying, defamation and invasion of privacy.

The first list of “bullet” points pertains to the adoption of rules setting forth the use of social media on your association’s website, in any way, be it referring to the association, board members, committee members, community manager and staff or any owner within the association:

■ Social media shall be limited to matters that would only benefit the community.

■ Each owner must agree to the use of terms or service to adhere to the association’s policy.

■ If any of these policies are violated, the offender will hold the association harmless in the event there is a complaint by a resident who believes that he or she is being harmed because of the use of the website.

■ Restricted content, such as information pertaining to an individual resident(s), shall never be posted on the association website by members or nonmembers (tenants).

■ No personal identifiable information will ever be posted on the website, such as Social Security numbers, vehicle license plates, birthdays, private telephone numbers and personal emails and ages.

■ Should committee chairs wish to have a bulletin board to post events, the committee shall submit this information to the designated contact person for the website.

Here is a second list of bullet points concerning prohibited postings on your association’s website that could be adopted by your association:

■ Anonymity is prohibited in any communication on the website.

■ Use of a fictitious name is prohibited.

■ Ranting is prohibited.

■ Photographs of children will never be posted unless the parent has signed a release of liability form and given their consent.

■ The posting of personal harassing, discriminatory or otherwise threatening comments and materials is prohibited.

■ The posting of pornographic, obscene, hateful, incendiary, violent, unlawful or otherwise illegal comments and or materials is prohibited.

■ The uploading/posting of copyrighted materials or images is prohibited.

■ The posting of defamatory comments of any kind is prohibited.

■ The posting of personal views as representing those of the association is prohibited.

■ The posting of “junk” messages, advertisements or other solicitations not related to the association in any way is prohibited.

■ Commercial advertisements are prohibited, as the association does not search to verify proper licensing and insurance and does not assume any responsibility.

■ The association reserves the right to remove offending post(s) without any prior notice and or reserves the right to terminate access to any person who does not abide by the posting policy.

■ Any violation of this rule can be grounds for removal of the post and a ban on all future posts the website.

Here are two links that are helpful: social media adherence policy link,

https://9ce36fba-8439-4540-9be8-5bbf1071fc7c.filesusr.com/ugd/285b66_68ad41d02ae44c72bc1ce52d895de497.pdf and social media checklist, https://9ce36fba-8439-4540-9be8-5bbf1071fc7c.filesusr.com/ugd/285b66_1f53adc6bc3b492a95de50faf715093d.pdf

Barbara Holland is a certified property manager (CPM) and holds the supervisory community manager certificate with the state of Nevada. She is an author and educator on real estate management. Questions may be sent to holland744o@gmail.com.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas Strip eerily quiet in face of coronavirus— PHOTOS
Las Vegas Strip eerily quiet in face of coronavirus— PHOTOS
2
4 more coronavirus cases reported, pushing Nevada total to 11
4 more coronavirus cases reported, pushing Nevada total to 11
3
List of Las Vegas concerts, shows that have been canceled or postponed
List of Las Vegas concerts, shows that have been canceled or postponed
4
Nevada governor declares state of emergency — VIDEO
Nevada governor declares state of emergency — VIDEO
5
What’s canceled or changed due to coronavirus? Updated for shows, schools, business, sports
What’s canceled or changed due to coronavirus? Updated for shows, schools, business, sports
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Barbara Holland
Law says HOA must keep 10 years of records
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Nevada Revised Statute 116.31175 (7) states the books, records and other papers of an association must be maintained for at least 10 years. Under NRS 116.3108 (8) and NRS 116.31083 (11), both the association homeowner meeting minutes and the board meeting minutes must be maintained by the association until the termination of the association.

Barbara Holland
HOAs struggle with making parking regulations fair
By / RJ

Q: I am a board member of a 124-condo complex in Las Vegas. We have carports, of which each condo gets one assigned space to park. We have many guest parking spaces. Over time, some residents have as many as three to four cars, meaning these are parked in guest parking. We have no storage policy for vehicles. And there is no rule that says we can tow after three days if a car is not moved. Can an HOA regulate how many cars there are per condo? The board believes two cars per condo is enough. To make a rule of only two cars per condo will get rid of subleasing and many tenants in one condo. That will only make for more problems for our HOA.

(Getty)
RESALE HOME SALES: JAN. 31-FEB. 7
Provided by Accudata

Editor’s note: Listings include the resale home’s parcel number. The address listed is the homebuyer’s mailing address and not the actual location of the resale home. About 90 percent of these addresses reflect the home purchase. Check the parcel number to make sure. Also, a few transactions do not reflect the market value of the homes. The information is provided by Accudata, a local research firm. For the complete listing, visit RJRealEstate.Vegas.

Ivan Sher
Ivan Sher Group announces record-breaking year
SPONSORED CONTENT

The Ivan Sher Group of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, the global firm’s No. 1 luxury team, announced its Nevada sales achievements for 2019. The team completed a record-breaking $323 million in sales, a 23 percent increase from its $262.7 million sales volume in 2018. The Ivan Sher Group’s sales volume accounted for 25 percent of all home sales above $1 million in Southern Nevada.

(Getty Images)
Realty One Group No. 1 in 2019 sales; BHHS leader in luxury
By Buck Wargo RJRealEstate.Vegas

Realty One Group led the way in 2019 as the top real estate brokerages in Las Vegas for market share, and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Properties did the same when it came to luxury sales.

Barbara Holland
HOA says trash cans have to be out of sight
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

If a homeowner does not have the ability to screen their containers, the only alternative would appear is for you to store your containers in the garage. While the vegetative strip may act as a screen, the board does have the right to enforce its rules. You have the right to appear at a violation hearing and ask for a variance, which the board has the right to accept or not accept.

Experts say housing market is on path to full recovery
By Buck Wargo RJRealEstate.Vegas

Summerlin, led by its communities The Vistas, The Paseos and The Ridges, along with Henderson swept the top five spots for having the highest median existing home price sales in 2019 — a year that showed overall price growth slowed in the valley and should continue to do so again in 2020, according to Brian Gordon, a principal at Applied Analysis whose firm prepared the annual report.

Barbara Holland
Neighbor’s large old pine tree does appear to be a nuisance
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

More and more associations are dealing with parking issues and their CCRs regulations concerning street parking and garage parking. Boards are being faced with the difficulty of developing regulations that are not only consistent with the covenants but also provide some comment sense and equality of enforcement when situations arise within their community, such as mentioned in your email to me.

Barbara Holland
Not a good idea for unescorted visitors to view property in community
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

This association should discuss this issue with legal counsel. If it is not in violation of the association’s governing documents, I think licensed real estate salespeople or property managers need to meet their customers. I would not like my association to allow unescorted customers wandering on my streets.

Barbara Holland
HOAs should equally enforce its regulations
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

The short answer is yes the association should equally enforce its regulations and that homeowners who are violating the governing documents should be held to the same standard as you to the maintenance of the wall.