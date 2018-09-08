HOA personnel records are generally confidential

Nevada Revised Statutes 116.31175 subsection 4a states the personnel records of an association’s employees are confidential with the exception of the number of hours worked and the salaries and benefits of those employees. There is no state law as to how a homeowner uses this information.

Barbara Holland

Your column provides great homeowners association insight to your readers. I thank you. My HOA (self-managed) will allow residents to receive salary details and information for the general manager and chief financial officer and others but prohibits such disclosure to any third party through any means. Any such disclosure could result in fines (and who knows what else).

To receive the information, the signing of a nondisclosure form is requested, but the requirement for signature appears to be waivable if a resident is unwilling to affix signature.

It does, however, appear that any potential penalties could be called for regardless of signature status.

Q: Why would the salary disclosure of any HOA employee to any third party (using any means) be less than a full legal activity?

A: Nevada Revised Statutes 116.31175 subsection 4a states the personnel records of an association’s employees are confidential with the exception of the number of hours worked and the salaries and benefits of those employees. There is no state law as to how a homeowner uses this information.

I have never heard of such a policy, but I can understand why your association has one. Salaries of employees are sensitive information. If the information received is mishandled, it could cause disruption in the management of the association by the employees who were affected.

It should be noted that associations that use a management company do not have employees. The employees work for the management company.

Q: I live in a condominium complex with eight units in a building. We have a roach problem. Our pest control company suggests the whole building be treated at once — not one at a time. Do you know of other HOA properties that have roach issues? How do they go about controlling this problem? We do have a reduced rate from our pest control company, which helps. Tenants will have to leave for three hours for this.

A: The pest control company is giving you good advice. You cannot do a piecemeal treatment if you want to eradicate roaches. As to controlling the problem, generally speaking, residents bring roaches with them. You might want to send a flyer to all residents about tips to help reduce the problem of roaches at your community. Talk to the pest company of possible suggestions.

Barbara Holland is a certified property manager, broker and supervisory certified association manager. Questions may be sent to holland744o@gmail.com.