56°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
logo-phone logo-tablet logo-pc
Resale News

HOA president’s father should not have been on ballot

By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas
November 8, 2020 - 10:25 am
 

Q: In my community, the HOA president’s father was allowed to nominate himself for the board. He does own a separate unit from his daughter. No one ran against him, and he was elected to the board.

My understanding is this is not allowed since his daughter is already on the board.

I do understand that he can be “duly elected” by the board, following the election, if they are unable to find anyone else willing to serve.

While it may just be an issue of “how it was achieved” am I not right that his nomination should not have been allowed nor he be on the election ballot? But after the election, he could have been duly elected, by the board, if no other owners were willing to serve? And then he is only allowed to serve until the next election. Correct?

I tried to speak to the community manager about it, and she stated since he owned a home separate from his daughter, he could run and be elected and that the law only applied to family members in the same household, which I believe is incorrect.

I am not opposed to him being on the board, I just believe the way it was done was illegal and could come back to haunt the HOA in the future.

A: I would caution associations about having family members serving on the board of directors at the same time. If a complaint is made to the Nevada Real Estate Division, your association better be able to document the process of how the second family member was elected or appointed.

You are correct that the father should not have been on the ballot since a family member was already serving on the board. NRS 116.31034 (13) states, “If a person is not eligible to be a candidate for or member of the executive board or an officer of the association pursuant to any provision of this chapter, the association:

(a.) Must not place his or her name on the ballot; and

(b.) Must prohibit such a person from serving as a member of the executive board or an officer of the association.”

There is a second part of the law that would allow the father to serve on the board for a period of one year or when the next election period comes, whichever is sooner. Under NRS 116.31034 (12) “a person, other than a person appointed by the declarant, may:

(a.) Be a candidate for or member of the executive board; and

(b.) Reside in a unit with, be married to, be domestic partners with, or be related by blood, adoption or marriage within the third degree of consanguinity or affinity to another person who is also a member of the executive board or is an officer of the association;

(c.) If the number of candidates nominated for membership on the executive board is less than or equal to the number of members to be elected to the executive board.”

In the your association, the sequence should have been as follows: The father should not have been on the ballot. After the election was over, if there was a vacant position, the father could have been appointed for a one-year period.

Q: Still enjoy reading your column and continue to find it very informative. I have two questions for you today:

The board did a major renovation to our entryway landscaping two years ago. Cost about $30,000. The reserve study says the board should budget for this every five years. Well, they decided to redo it again. They had all the plants pulled up that was installed two years ago. Cost once again around $30,000. This really seems fiscally irresponsible considering they raised our rates to help pay for this. Is there any way to prevent future boards from doing this?

I thought I saw an article from you were you stated that by law the board was supposed to show a general list of homeowner infractions. I haven’t been able to find anything in Nevada Revised Statutes about this. Can you point me in the right direction? Keep up the good work.

A: Before you take any action, you need to address your question to the board as there may be a legitimate response to why the entryway landscaping had to be redone.

As to preventing a board from being fiscally irresponsible, either you recall the board or elect new directors at the next election.

As to the second question, please refer to NRS 116.31175 (5).

Q: My community has a three-person board. One board member resigned. Can the board continue with two members?

A: Yes, but it would be prudent to find a third board member.

Q: We recently bought a brand new property. We are very excited about our brand new home. We wanted to do the landscaping, but we didn’t know that we had to do paperwork and summit plans to the homeowners association. Now, we have to wait 34 to 45 days! My question is: If we submit the paperwork and continue with the project without a letter of approval from the HOA, what can they do? What kind of consequences can happen? And are there laws that protect the homeowners from situations like these?

A: One of my recommendations to all new homebuyers is to read your rules and regulations and your architectural guidelines. It will save you much aggravation with your association.

If you continue work before the architectural committee or board of directors approves your plans, you can be fined on a weekly basis, and if your plans do not meet the guidelines, you could be forced to remove your new landscaping and replace it with another plan that is acceptable.

Barbara Holland is a certified property manager and holds the supervisory community manager certificate with the state of Nevada. She is an author and educator on real estate management. Questions may be sent to holland744o@gmail.com.

MOST READ
1
3 people shot at Circus Circus on Las Vegas Strip, shooter arrested
3 people shot at Circus Circus on Las Vegas Strip, shooter arrested
2
Storm drops a few showers in Las Vegas, snow in mountains
Storm drops a few showers in Las Vegas, snow in mountains
3
Las Vegas housing market ‘going nuts’ despite pandemic
Las Vegas housing market ‘going nuts’ despite pandemic
4
VICTOR JOECKS: Biden appears to have won the presidency. But it’s Republicans who should be excited.
VICTOR JOECKS: Biden appears to have won the presidency. But it’s Republicans who should be excited.
5
VICTOR JOECKS: All things Kamala Harris no longer believes about Joe Biden
VICTOR JOECKS: All things Kamala Harris no longer believes about Joe Biden
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
HOA won’t give family extra parking permit
HOA won’t give family extra parking permit
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

There is no state law pertaining to the parking of an unregistered vehicle in your garage. There may be a vehicular regulation from you association that requires registered vehicles in the parking lot. As long as your unregistered vehicle is in the garage and not in the streets, the association should not be able to fine you.

Barbara Holland
HOA board does not like the house paint color
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

I’m a disabled American Veteran. I need help against what I believe to be an unfair request from my homeowners association, which is placing me in a physical and financial hardship.

CAMCO Landyn Noghrehkar , 6 , enjoys trick or treating in a northwest valley neighborhood. Thi ...
Tips on how to stay safe and still enjoy Halloween
Provided Content

With Halloween around the corner, families are looking for ways to keep the season lively and fun, but safe, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Julio Arteaga, a community manager for CAMCO of Nevada, oversees more than 10 valley communities and has some insights on how to keep the Halloween spirit high with pandemic safety guidelines in place.

University of Nevada, Reno Extension's Watershed-Wise Residential Design class will cover strat ...
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS
Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

The 2021 Dogs of Downtown Summerlin Calendar are now available. All proceeds from the sale of the calendar go to support The Animal Foundation.

Homeowner fed up with HOA; wants to publish newsletter
Homeowner fed up with HOA; wants to publish newsletter
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Be careful. You do not want to be accused of making libelous statements. If you decide to start a newsletter make sure that it specifically states that the publication is from you and holds your opinions. It should not give an impression that the newsletter is an official one from the association.

Barbara Holland
Removing the HOA board won’t solve the insurance problem
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Note: Gov. Steve Sisolak signed the Emergency Directive 033 adjusting the statewide standards on gatherings. The new directive adjusts the previous limitations on gatherings from 50 people to 250 people or 50 percent of the occupancy, whichever is less. This applies to both indoor and outdoor venues.

SUR702 is a luxury apartment community at 6614 Blue Diamond Road in southwest Las Vegas. It is ...
SUR702 apartments in southwest valley nearly occupied despite COVID-19
Provided Content

Westcorp Management Group, a Nevada multifamily property management team, has nearly completed the lease-up of SUR702, a luxury apartment community at 6614 Blue Diamond Road in southwest Las Vegas. Less than six months after opening, the community is more than 70 percent leased and expects to be completely occupied within the next few months.

Coltyn Simmons
How the Las Vegas housing market is thriving in 2020
By Coltyn Simmons RJRealEstate.Vegas

The Las Vegas Raiders aren’t the only new tenants to find this market on fire. The Las Vegas housing market has been downright thriving in 2020. Even during an international pandemic, that’s been true: the median home price in Las Vegas for July was $310,000, which means a trend of growth of 5.1 percent, year-over-year.

Law says homeowner can place political sign in yard
Law says homeowner can place political sign in yard
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Besides the issue of opening or not opening up the pools, the displaying of political signs has been a hot topic for homeowners and board members.

Barbara Holland
Attorney says SB4 does not offer HOAs complete immunity from liability
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

I continue to receive emails each week concerning homeowners association boards that have not yet opened their amenities, specifically their swimming pools. My column has noted the various restrictions and requirements that have been set by our governor’s directives by Local Empowerment Advisory Panel, or LEAP, and by the Southern Nevada Health District. The opening up of the swimming pools is not an inexpensive proposition for boards.