71°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Resale News

HOAs struggle with making parking regulations fair

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 28, 2020 - 4:12 pm
 

Q: I am a board member of a 124-condo complex in Las Vegas. We have carports, of which each condo gets one assigned space to park. We have many guest parking spaces. Over time, some residents have as many as three to four cars, meaning these are parked in guest parking. We have no storage policy for vehicles. And there is no rule that says we can tow after three days if a car is not moved. Can an HOA regulate how many cars there are per condo? The board believes two cars per condo is enough. To make a rule of only two cars per condo will get rid of subleasing and many tenants in one condo. That will only make for more problems for our HOA.

A: Before you make any change to a parking policy, you will need to review your covenants, conditions and restrictions as any policy must be consistent with the CC&Rs. Parking is one of the more difficult challenges that I am seeing now with homeowners associations. You should discuss the parking problem with your community manager, who could share with you the parking policies from other associations. Other than the assigned parking space, vehicles should not be using the guest parking spaces as storage, and the association should be able to regulate storage. Some associations require the registration of vehicles, which may be an option. Registered vehicles would have resident stickers that would help identify if a resident was storing their vehicle in a guest parking space.

You will have some unhappy homeowners with the two-car-per condominium regulation. Perhaps some survey could be sent to all of the residents to find out how many residents have more than two cars. This would at least provide information as to what your board and management company may face with the two-car rule.

Tenants should not be subleasing their units. Subleasing is usually a lease violation in most standard lease agreements. If your association does not have a lease agreement requirement, then that would be another possible action item for your board. Tenants also would be required to register their vehicles if the association had this policy, which again could help in enforcing parking regulations.

Q: I have a question for you regarding a fence that separates a backyard from a common area within my association. Residents in the neighborhood have lowered the fence by 18 inches to allow for the unobstructed view we were promised. The HOA approved the fence being lowered as long as the homeowners get approval from Summerlin South. They submitted to Summerlin South and have been denied, noting that all corridor fences need to be the same height. However, through various developments nearby, fences are many different heights. Regardless, they are told to restore the fence to its original size in 90 days. If we don’t do this, what fines would we face?

A: You will need to discuss this issue with the management of Summerlin South as I do not know what their fine schedule is. As to Nevada Revised Statute 116 laws, it could fine a homeowner $100 to $1,000 per week. If the violation is not cured, it is considered a continuing violation, which would then allow the association to assess a $100 fine each week beyond the $1,000 maximum until compliance.

Barbara Holland is a certified property manager (CPM) and holds the supervisory community manager certificate with the state of Nevada. She is an author and educator on real estate management. Questions may be sent to holland744o@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty)
RESALE HOME SALES: JAN. 31-FEB. 7
Provided by Accudata

Editor’s note: Listings include the resale home’s parcel number. The address listed is the homebuyer’s mailing address and not the actual location of the resale home. About 90 percent of these addresses reflect the home purchase. Check the parcel number to make sure. Also, a few transactions do not reflect the market value of the homes. The information is provided by Accudata, a local research firm. For the complete listing, visit RJRealEstate.Vegas.

Ivan Sher
Ivan Sher Group announces record-breaking year
SPONSORED CONTENT

The Ivan Sher Group of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, the global firm’s No. 1 luxury team, announced its Nevada sales achievements for 2019. The team completed a record-breaking $323 million in sales, a 23 percent increase from its $262.7 million sales volume in 2018. The Ivan Sher Group’s sales volume accounted for 25 percent of all home sales above $1 million in Southern Nevada.

(Getty Images)
Realty One Group No. 1 in 2019 sales; BHHS leader in luxury
By Buck Wargo RJRealEstate.Vegas

Realty One Group led the way in 2019 as the top real estate brokerages in Las Vegas for market share, and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Properties did the same when it came to luxury sales.

Barbara Holland
HOA says trash cans have to be out of sight
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

If a homeowner does not have the ability to screen their containers, the only alternative would appear is for you to store your containers in the garage. While the vegetative strip may act as a screen, the board does have the right to enforce its rules. You have the right to appear at a violation hearing and ask for a variance, which the board has the right to accept or not accept.

Experts say housing market is on path to full recovery
By Buck Wargo RJRealEstate.Vegas

Summerlin, led by its communities The Vistas, The Paseos and The Ridges, along with Henderson swept the top five spots for having the highest median existing home price sales in 2019 — a year that showed overall price growth slowed in the valley and should continue to do so again in 2020, according to Brian Gordon, a principal at Applied Analysis whose firm prepared the annual report.

Barbara Holland
Neighbor’s large old pine tree does appear to be a nuisance
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

More and more associations are dealing with parking issues and their CCRs regulations concerning street parking and garage parking. Boards are being faced with the difficulty of developing regulations that are not only consistent with the covenants but also provide some comment sense and equality of enforcement when situations arise within their community, such as mentioned in your email to me.

Barbara Holland
Not a good idea for unescorted visitors to view property in community
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

This association should discuss this issue with legal counsel. If it is not in violation of the association’s governing documents, I think licensed real estate salespeople or property managers need to meet their customers. I would not like my association to allow unescorted customers wandering on my streets.

Barbara Holland
HOAs should equally enforce its regulations
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

The short answer is yes the association should equally enforce its regulations and that homeowners who are violating the governing documents should be held to the same standard as you to the maintenance of the wall.

Barbara Holland
Homeowner says HOA president is ‘off the rails’
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Decisions that impact the association need to be approved by the board of directors. Your board needs to discuss protocol with the president and each director.