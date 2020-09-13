Home + History mix of vitual, live events

The Nevada Preservation Foundation usually holds its annual Home + History tours in April. This year, the events will be a mix of live and virtual activities. Most of the events are sold out. They started on Friday and will continue through Sunday.

The Nevada Preservation Foundation usually holds its annual Home + History tours in April, but the coronavirus pandemic made that impossible. This year, rescheduled events will be a mix of live and virtual activities. Most of the events are sold out. They started on Friday and will continue through Sunday. This year, there won’t be any home tours, but the drive and bike tours will offer detailed brochures about the history and architecture of the homes.

There are still tickets available for the big fundraiser, The Martini Tour 2020, which will be held online Saturday from 7 to 9 p.m. It will highlight the McNeil Estates 1950s ranch home of Las Vegas luxury resort architects Jon Sparer and John Klai.

Tickets are $125 and include food and beverage from Carson’s Kitchen and Honey Salt for guests to pick up prior to the program. To register and purchase tickets for any of the events, visit nevadapreservation.org.

“In general, we were able to completely retool Home + History this year to adhere to our safety guidelines,” said Suzey Sligh Van Ness, deputy director of the foundation.