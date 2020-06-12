104°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Resale News

Home prices stand firm during crisis

Provided Content
June 12, 2020 - 3:14 pm
 

A recent report by Las Vegas Realtors shows local home prices holding their ground amid the coronavirus pandemic and economic downturn, but fewer homes are selling.

LVR — formerly known as the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors — reported that the median price of existing single-family homes sold in Southern Nevada through its Multiple Listing Service during May was $315,000. That was down from an all-time record price of $319,000 in March, but still up 5 percent from a median price of $300,000 in May of 2019.

The association reported that the median price of local condos and town homes sold in May was $185,000. That’s up 3.1 percent from May 2019.

LVR reported that a total of 2,075 existing local homes, condos and town homes were sold during May — the second full month since Nevadans were ordered on March 17 to “stay home for Nevada.” Compared with the same time last year, May sales were down 48.1 percent for homes and down 51.3 percent for condos and town homes. Sales were also down from the previous month.

“This crisis has obviously had a big impact on home sales,” said 2020 LVR President Tom Blanchard, a longtime local Realtor. “At the same time, it’s encouraging to see home values remaining steady, even with sales activity dropping. The bright spot is the increased activity of homes being placed under contract, which has seen a steady and significant increase since mid-April, which appears to have been the bottom of this housing dip.”

“These are undoubtedly challenging times,” he added. “But I’m optimistic we can get through this faster and in better shape than some people have been predicting. It helps that our local housing market had such a strong foundation heading into this crisis.”

Blanchard pointed out how well the local housing market was performing just three months ago, when home sales were running ahead of last year’s pace and existing local home prices finally broke their all-time record of $315,000 set back in June 2006. LVR statistics showed that March set a new high watermark with a median single-family home price of $319,000.

According to LVR, the median price of existing single-family homes sold in Southern Nevada hit a post-recession bottom of $118,000 in January 2012 before rebounding.

Even with fewer homes selling last month, Blanchard said the number of homes available for sale continues to shrink and remains below the six-month supply considered to be a balanced market. The sales pace in May equates to less than a four-month supply of homes available for sale.

By the end of May, LVR reported 5,799 single-family homes listed for sale without any sort of offer. That’s down 26.2 percent from one year ago. For condos and town homes, the 1,768 properties listed without offers in May represented a 5.8 percent drop from one year ago.

LVR reported that 14.5 percent of all local properties sold in May were purchased with cash. That compares with 20.4 percent one year ago. That’s well below the February 2013 peak of 59.5 percent, indicating that cash buyers and investors have been less active in the local housing market.

Despite the coronavirus crisis, the number of so-called distressed sales in May remained near historically low levels. The association reported that short sales and foreclosures combined accounted for 1.5 percent of all existing local property sales in May. That compares with 2 percent of all sales one year ago, 2.6 percent two years ago and 6.8 percent three years ago.

With a 90-day moratorium on evictions and foreclosures ordered March 29 by Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, Blanchard expects distressed sales to remain low in the coming months.

These LVR statistics include activity through the end of May 2020. LVR distributes statistics each month based on data collected through its MLS, which does not necessarily account for newly constructed homes sold by local builders or homes for sale by owners. Other highlights include:

■ The total value of local real estate transactions tracked through the MLS during May was nearly $637 million for homes and more than $73 million for condos, high-rise condos and town homes. Compared with one year ago, total sales values in May were down 45.8 percent for homes and down 49.1 percent for condos and town homes.

■ In May, 84.7 percent of all existing local homes and 79.6 percent of all existing local condos and town homes sold within 60 days. That compares with one year ago, when 75 percent of all existing local homes and 76.9 percent of all condos and town homes sold within 60 days.

Las Vegas Realtors (formerly known as GLVAR) was founded in 1947 and provides its more than 15,000 local members with education, training and political representation. The local representative of the National Association of Realtors, LVR is the largest professional organization in Southern Nevada. Each member receives the highest level of professional training and must abide by a strict code of ethics. For more information, visit LasVegasRealtor.com.

MOST READ
1
Some Las Vegas casino workers say jobs not safe as resorts reopen
Some Las Vegas casino workers say jobs not safe as resorts reopen
2
Fiore stands by comments, but apologizes to anyone who was offended
Fiore stands by comments, but apologizes to anyone who was offended
3
State official: No ‘second wave’ yet in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations
State official: No ‘second wave’ yet in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations
4
Number of new COVID-19 cases surges in Nevada, Clark County
Number of new COVID-19 cases surges in Nevada, Clark County
5
Raiders-branded artificial turf laid at Allegiant Stadium
Raiders-branded artificial turf laid at Allegiant Stadium
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Barbara Holland
Termination of HOA is complicated
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

The termination of a homeowner association is complicated. Sections pertaining to termination include Nevada Revised Statute 116.2118, NRS 116.21183 and NRS 116.21185. First, an association may be terminated only by agreements of the units owners to whom at least 80 percent of the votes are allocated or any larger percentage the declaration (CCRs) specifies. There may also be other approval requirements found within the declaration.

Barbara Holland
HOA boards have rules for reopening pools, gyms
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

I think it is very important for homeowners to know what the requirements are for homeowners association boards to open up their swimming pools and facilities. The article below written by Las Vegas attorney John Leach provides the details and restrictions that have been placed upon association boards that are causing delays in allowing homeowners to use their facilities:

Follow the rules on parking and pools
Follow the rules on parking and pools
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Community pools are still closed. Still, getting questions on parking. Here are some rules and guide lines.

Barbara Holland
Many HOA boards are holding virtual annual meetings because of COVID-19
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Many readers are asking about how we conduct our board election meetings that require the written secret ballots to be opened and counted at the election meeting. My guest writers this week are Joyce Winward and Katherine Rader, who are community managers. I asked them to give us some information on this topic:

Barbara Holland
As we head into summer HOA pools remain closed
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

As of May 1, the restrictions set by Gov. Steve Sisolak to keep the pools closed have not been released. Your association as others are waiting for the green light from the governor. I suggest that you may want to contact his office.

Rick Piette
The mortgage industry in the age of COVID-19
By Rick Piette Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

I don’t need to tell you that these are trying times. Times that almost none of us have ever experienced before. All of the things that we have taken for granted — going to a movie, eating at our favorite restaurant or even taking a walk in the neighborhood park — are now prized. If things as commonplace as these are now gone, how do you run a business during so much turmoil? Let’s take a look at the mortgage business.

Donnie Gibson
Construction industry steps up for Southern Nevadans
By Donnie Gibson Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

First and foremost, we are making sure our workers are protected. We are working with the Nevada Construction Assembly — a group assembled by Gov. Steve Sisolak to ensure construction worker safety. As a participating member, NCA has helped develop policies and procedures to keep workers out of harm’s way. In order to do this, we are educating our workforce. T

Barbara Holland
Homeowner says builder has not provided guard-gated community as promised
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Also, the gates to the community are left open during the day. HOA board said it is for convenience for potential buyers to access the community. With the current pandemic, the sales office is by appointment-only. Yet the gates are still left open during the day.