67°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Resale News

Homeowers are allowed to display political signs

By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas
January 24, 2020 - 1:37 pm
 

Q: What does the law say about posting a political candidate’s signs? Can a homeowners association keep owners from posting a sign in their windows or planting a sign in their lawn?

A: Under Nevada Revised Statue 116.325 (1), an association cannot prohibit a unit owner or an occupant of a unit from exhibiting one or more political signs within the physical portion the owner or occupant has a right to occupy and use exclusively, subject to the following conditions:

■ All political signs cannot be any larger than 24 inches by 36 inches.

■ If the unit is occupied by a tenant, the homeowner may not exhibit any political sign unless the occupant consents in writing to the exhibition of the political sign.

■ All political signs exhibited are subject to the applicable provisions of the law governing the posting of political signs, i.e. the county or municipality where you reside.

■ A unit owner or an occupant of the unit may exhibit as many political signs as desired but may not exhibit more than one political sign for each candidate, political party or ballot question.

■ The law defines political sign to mean a sign that expresses support for or opposition to a candidate, political party or ballot question in any federal, state or local election or any election of an association.

As to your question, yes, sign or signs can be placed on the unit’s front lawn.

Q: I am the president of a small HOA board. We have 50 single-family homes and are sub-association of a larger community. As president I called for a special meeting but the other two board members objected. They now have called for a special meeting, but want to make it an executive meeting so that the homeowners may not participate. Our manager (who we pay) stated that she would inform the homeowners of the meeting, but would also advise them that they could not participate.

Can they deny the homeowners to participate in a special meeting by declaring it as an executive session?

A: Under NRS 116.3108, there are three ways that a special membership meeting can be called, which include the president, a majority of the board or at least 10 percent or any lower percentage specified in the bylaws by the membership.

To call for a special board of directors meeting, check your bylaws. It will probably state that the president can call for the special board meeting or a majority of the directors. In your case, if the president called for a special board meeting first, then that would be a legitimate meeting which would be open to the membership.

An executive meeting is very specific and the subject matter is restricted per NRS 116.31085. It would include violations, delinquencies, consulting with an attorney on proposed or pending litigation that would be considered privilege (per NRS 49.035 to 49.115 inclusive) and discussion of character, alleging misconduct, professional competence, etc., of the community manager or an employee of the association.

Barbara Holland is a certified property manager (CPM) and holds the supervisory community manager certificate with the state of Nevada. She is an author and educator on real estate management. Questions may be sent to holland744o@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Barbara Holland
Homeowner says HOA president is ‘off the rails’
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Decisions that impact the association need to be approved by the board of directors. Your board needs to discuss protocol with the president and each director.

Danny Welsh
Experts bullish on Las Vegas housing market
By Buck Wargo RJRealEstate.Vegas

Groundbreaking ceremonies were held Wednesday at Lake Las Vegas for a resort-style clubhouse that will serve Del Webb’s first age-qualified community in the valley in more than a decade. Analysts said it’s a further sign of the strength in the 2020 new home market. Del Webb, part of the Pulte Group, will open Del Webb Lake Las Vegas and a community in North Las Vegas early this year.

Barbara Holland
No one wants to be on the HOA Architectural Review Committee
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Yes. Unfortunately, this is a common problem for many associations in finding volunteers, especially homeowners who have experience in reviewing architectural requests.

Barbara Holland
HOA has no authority to evict problem renter from home
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Unfortunately, other than fining the homeowner, the association has no eviction authority to remove the tenant from the community.

Barbara Holland
Homeowners deserve explanation why HOA did not follow reserve study
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

If your association is not funding the reserves as recommended by the reserve specialist, the association would need to develop a funding plan designed in an actuarially sound manner which will ensure that sufficient money is available when the association is obligated to maintain, repair, replacement and restoration of the major components.

McKensey Bagnell
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: DEC. 28
Provided Content

Cox Communications announced it is entering into a partnership with Henderson to pilot its smart technology in the city’s Water Street District Innovation Corridor.

Norman Rosensteel
Five holiday season tips for homeowners
By Norman Rosensteel Special to RJNewHomes.Vegas

CAMCO homeowners association management has some suggestions for homeowners to make the holidays more joyful and safe.

Barbara Holland
HOA should have given 48-hour notice before towing truck
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Yes, you should have received some 48-hour notice prior to the truck being towed. As to the six citations that the association claims on the truck, you have the right to receive copies of the citations and meet with the community manager. If the citations are not valid, you do have the right to seek reimbursement for the towing charges.

Barbara Holland
HOA rules still in effect; board can be recalled
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate

Removal of board members fall under Nevada Revised Statute 116.31036 (2). A removal election may be called by the homeowners constituting at least 10 percent or any lower percentage specified in the bylaws of the total number of voting members of the association.

Happy Couple Surrounded By Boxes In New Home On Moving Day
Conference to address decline of black homeownership
By Buck Wargo RJRealEstate.Vegas

A national organization of real estate professionals is coming to Las Vegas in February to “declare war on the decline of black homeownership” and given the rates in Southern Nevada, it will be the perfect locale to spread that message.