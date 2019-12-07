55°F
weather icon Overcast
Las Vegas NV
Resale News

Homeowner concerned about SWAT team in community

By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas
December 6, 2019 - 4:32 pm
 

Q: Hello, and thank you in advance for your consideration of my inquiry. I do enjoy reading your informative column in the paper.

Earlier this year, the police SWAT team visited a house in my master-planned community. The tank and flash bangs were disconcerting to me and other residents in our relatively quiet neighborhood, and I hoped this activity would place the city and my homeowners association on high alert for future questionable activity in our relatively respectable area.

Nevertheless, near this very area is another resident who has essentially been using the community as his own personal car sales lot since March 2018 (at least, that is when I discovered this activity). He has been parking anywhere from five to 15 vehicles for sale, either with no plates, out-of-state plates, Nevada plates or dealer plates. I know he sells them from viewing his online social media page. (He is) selling the cars stockpiled on or near his property, from my own eyewitness accounts, and from neighbors’ accounts. (He sells) to people at all times of the day (even in the middle of the night). He is regularly in the street changing the plates on the back of these various vehicles, as well as moving these vehicles after parking enforcement visits to mark cars reported by neighbors.

The HOA is aware this is occurring and has confirmed this activity. It appears, however, they are deferring to the city to act, and the city (business licensing, Department of Motor Vehicles, City Council) does not appear poised to act on the several resident complaints it has received (and has even told me that an HOA has stronger enforcement efforts than they do).

With the recent SWAT team visit, this activity has the potential to further degrade our neighborhood and our property values. I would find it hard to believe it does not violate our covenants, conditions and restrictions. What is an HOA’s obligation in such a scenario? Sorry for the long inquiry, but thank you again, in advance, for your time and consideration.

A: The association should be enforcing its regulations in addition to what actions the city of Henderson may take.

Q: I recently had a vehicle towed off property for expired tags and wondered how serious the portion of Nevada Revised Statute (NRS 487.038(2),(4), is: the part about oral notice to police of the tow. Has this detail (police notice) created an issue for others that you know?

A: NRS 487.038 pertains to the authority of an owner or a person of real property to have a vehicle towed when parked in an unauthorized manner. According to this law, oral notice to the local law enforcement agency is required. The oral notice to the police department must indicate the time the vehicle was removed, the location from which it was removed and the location to which the vehicle was taken.

As to your question of how serious is this section, when you see the word “must” in any state law, you know that the law must be obeyed.

Barbara Holland is a certified property manager (CPM) and holds the supervisory community manager certificate with the state of Nevada. She is an author and educator on real estate management. Questions may be sent to holland744o@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Hispanic homeownership has always been higher in Las Vegas than the national average. Census da ...
Vegas homeownership rate below the national average
By Buck Wargo RJRealEstate.Vegas

Las Vegas has yet to fully recover from the housing downturn a decade ago, and its homeownership rate remains well below the national average with the exception of Hispanics and millennials.

State law says HOA should properly fund reserve
State law says HOA should properly fund reserve
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Under Nevada Revised Statute 116.3115, it is the association’s responsibility to properly fund the reserves as noted in section 2b, as follows: “The association shall establish adequate reserves funded on a reasonable basis …”

Tim Kelly Kiernan, Amber Diskin and Jullian Batchelor were among the volunteers participating i ...
REAL ESTATE BREIFS- NOV. 30
Provided Content

The Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors (GLVAR) is preparing its biggest donation yet as a sponsor of the 21st annual 98.5 KLUC Chet Buchanan Show Toy Drive to help local children in need around the holidays.

Barbara Holland
Elderly upstairs neighbor says she can’t handle repair work
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

You should first seek out the management company for assistance to help explain and assist the upstairs neighbor to do the repairs. If that does not work, you could contact the Aging Disability Services Division of the State of Nevada at 775-687-4210 for their advice.

Barbara Holland
HOA to crack down on homeowners who aren’t landscaping backyards
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

One recommendation is for your board to have the management company send a letter to those homeowners stating the requirement from the CCRs. In that letter, management can request a copy of their architectural approval letter and or taking a photograph of their backyard.

Henderson-based Luxus DESIGN BUILD took first place for its custom doghouse at the inaugural Do ...
Real Estate Briefs
Provided Content

Las Vegas’ most pampered pets are getting the royal treatment with their own luxury doghouses. Luxus DESIGN BUILD, a design-build contractor based in Henderson, took first place for its innovative custom doghouse at the inaugural Doghouses of Distinction event benefitting The Animal Foundation. Luxus DESIGN BUILD and its sister company studio g ARCHITECTURE designed and built the award-winning structure, dubbed the “Oasis for Man’s Best Friend.”

Angelina Scarcelli
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS
Provided Content

Matthew Hoyt of CommCap Advisors has been named a recipient of the National NAIOP 2019 Developing Leaders Award, honoring rising industry professionals throughout the nation. The selection was competitive. NAIOP selected five young professionals nationally to receive this prestigious award.

Barbara Holland
Condo owner thought cable was included in HOA dues
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

First, you should verify who provided you with the information as to the expenses that are included in the association dues.

Revolution, a 340-unit luxury apartment community, has opened in Henderson. (WestCorp Managemen ...
Revolution luxury apartments open in Henderson
Provided Content

WestCorp Management Group, in its ongoing partnership with Nevada West Development, has opened Revolution, a 340-unit luxury apartment community in West Henderson at 12215 Gilespie St. This is WestCorp’s third community to open in Southern Nevada with Vivint Smart Home technology in every unit. Empire and Trend! opened earlier this year and are also managed by WestCorp Management Group.

Barbara Holland
Homeowner complains about HOA handyman’s work
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Association boards have a fiduciary obligation to its members. The division could investigate your board as to its actions per Nevada Revised Statutes 116.3103 (1), exercising the ordinary and responsible care of the association subject to the business judgment rule.