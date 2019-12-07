Homeowner concerned about SWAT team in community

The association should be enforcing its regulations in addition to what actions the city of Henderson may take.

Barbara Holland

Q: Hello, and thank you in advance for your consideration of my inquiry. I do enjoy reading your informative column in the paper.

Earlier this year, the police SWAT team visited a house in my master-planned community. The tank and flash bangs were disconcerting to me and other residents in our relatively quiet neighborhood, and I hoped this activity would place the city and my homeowners association on high alert for future questionable activity in our relatively respectable area.

Nevertheless, near this very area is another resident who has essentially been using the community as his own personal car sales lot since March 2018 (at least, that is when I discovered this activity). He has been parking anywhere from five to 15 vehicles for sale, either with no plates, out-of-state plates, Nevada plates or dealer plates. I know he sells them from viewing his online social media page. (He is) selling the cars stockpiled on or near his property, from my own eyewitness accounts, and from neighbors’ accounts. (He sells) to people at all times of the day (even in the middle of the night). He is regularly in the street changing the plates on the back of these various vehicles, as well as moving these vehicles after parking enforcement visits to mark cars reported by neighbors.

The HOA is aware this is occurring and has confirmed this activity. It appears, however, they are deferring to the city to act, and the city (business licensing, Department of Motor Vehicles, City Council) does not appear poised to act on the several resident complaints it has received (and has even told me that an HOA has stronger enforcement efforts than they do).

With the recent SWAT team visit, this activity has the potential to further degrade our neighborhood and our property values. I would find it hard to believe it does not violate our covenants, conditions and restrictions. What is an HOA’s obligation in such a scenario? Sorry for the long inquiry, but thank you again, in advance, for your time and consideration.

A: The association should be enforcing its regulations in addition to what actions the city of Henderson may take.

Q: I recently had a vehicle towed off property for expired tags and wondered how serious the portion of Nevada Revised Statute (NRS 487.038(2),(4), is: the part about oral notice to police of the tow. Has this detail (police notice) created an issue for others that you know?

A: NRS 487.038 pertains to the authority of an owner or a person of real property to have a vehicle towed when parked in an unauthorized manner. According to this law, oral notice to the local law enforcement agency is required. The oral notice to the police department must indicate the time the vehicle was removed, the location from which it was removed and the location to which the vehicle was taken.

As to your question of how serious is this section, when you see the word “must” in any state law, you know that the law must be obeyed.

Barbara Holland is a certified property manager (CPM) and holds the supervisory community manager certificate with the state of Nevada. She is an author and educator on real estate management. Questions may be sent to holland744o@gmail.com.