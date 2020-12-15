48°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Resale News

Homeowner not exempt from car being towed

By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas
December 15, 2020 - 8:58 am
 

Q: Hi, I was just wondering, if I’m unemployed and my vehicle isn’t registered, will my car be exempt from tow under the governor’s call for “essential towing regulations?”

A: I do not believe you would be exempt. You should send a written request to your association asking for an extension of time for you to register your car.

Q: If you have addressed this question previously, please point me in the direction of your response.

Nevada Revised Statute 116.31031 part 2. includes words that limit a homeowners association’s authority to impose fines when the owner did not: a.) participate or authorize…; b.) have prior notice…; or c.) have opportunity to stop the violation etc.

It seems this section addresses invitees or tenants.

My question: Graffiti is a similar example where the owner typically did not: a.) participate or authorize…; b.) have prior notice…; or c.) have opportunity to stop the violation/ etc. What are the HOA’s rights to impose fines and what are the owner’s rights to not be fined?

I’ll go further by suggesting this is strictly an aesthetic issue and does not pose an imminent threat of causing a substantial adverse effect on the health, safety or welfare of the units’ owners or residents of the common-interest community.

Thank you for considering this question.

A: Most governing documents state that the homeowner is responsible for the resident living in his or her home and their guests. If the association has evidence that an individual has caused graffiti within the community, the association would follow its enforcement and fine policy procedures.

Graffiti causes damage to property. It is more than just a violation of any association’s rules or regulations.

If the association had absolute proof that a homeowner or his or her resident caused the damage, a maintenance/hearing letter could be sent to the homeowner. This letter should include the cost to remove the graffiti, as well as a fine for violating the association’s governing documents.

At the hearing, the homeowner can address the graffiti and the proposed fine.

Q: You have helped me in the past and I hope you can again. Are audited financial statements required by law in Nevada? I am on a HOA board and we get them every year.

We have a new management company and I just discovered the 2019 audit was sent to the management company in July 2020, as a draft, the 2018 audit was sent to the management on May 2019 as a draft. The management company then sat on them and did nothing.

We have just been sent the two drafts for 2018 and 2019, only because I realized that we have not received the two audits that we paid for. I then asked our manager about the audits and she had no idea they were not completed. I had to contact the certified public accountant firm to be informed that they were sent to our management company on May 2019 and July 2020.

Did the management company break the law by not providing us the financial audits? I am thinking of reporting this to the Ombudsman’s Office. Our manager said she will now put the 2018 and 2019 audits on the next agenda.

A: Under NRS 116.31144, audits and reviews of financial statements, there are various accounting levels depending upon the annual income of your association or unless otherwise required by your governing documents.

From $45,000 to $75,000, a financial statement is to be prepared during the year preceding the year in which a study of your reserves are to be conducted. If your reserve study is to be updated, for example in 2021, you would need the financial statement done for the year 2020.

If your annual income ranges from $75,000 to $150,000, a financial statement is to be done on a yearly basis. If your annual income is over $150,000, an annual audit is required.

Yes, your association should have reviewed the audits and have accepted them for the record at one of your scheduled board of directors’ meeting.

Barbara Holland is a certified property manager and holds the supervisory community manager certificate with the state of Nevada. She is an author and educator on real estate management. Questions may be sent to holland744o@gmail.com.

MOST READ
1
Raiders call on Marinelli for short term; Phillips interested in long term
Raiders call on Marinelli for short term; Phillips interested in long term
2
Megabucks jackpot reaches highest total in 12 years
Megabucks jackpot reaches highest total in 12 years
3
State eviction ban means relief for renters, new strain for landlords
State eviction ban means relief for renters, new strain for landlords
4
Sisolak extends Nevada pandemic ‘pause’
Sisolak extends Nevada pandemic ‘pause’
5
Money is about to run out for jobless Nevadans and the state
Money is about to run out for jobless Nevadans and the state
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Tom Blanchard
Home prices set record for sixth straight month amid pandemic
Provided Content

A report by Las Vegas Realtors (LVR) shows local home prices setting an all-time record for the sixth straight month while sales keep increasing and the housing supply keeps shrinking.

(Getty Images)
Homeowner has basic questions on HOA rules
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

I’m just getting myself educated on homeowners association board matters and I have several questions. I hope you may be able to shed some light on my them.

Homeowners association board members' clash escalates into complaint of bullying. (Getty Images)
HOA argument escalates into complaint of bullying
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Q: During a workshop for the homeowners association Board Member A made a statement and Board Member B didn’t agree. It turned into an argument. After the workshop, there were text messages and emails exchanged. They have not spoken since that day. Board Member B is claiming that Board Member A was bullying them during the argument and has filed a complaint under the bullying policy of the association.

A continuing violation fine can be assessed by the homeowners association each week against a u ...
Homeowner in fight with HOA over vehicle
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Under NRS 116.31031 (7), if a fine is not cured within 14 days or within any longer period that may be established by the board, the violation shall be deemed a “continuing violation.” The board may impose an additional fine for the violation for each seven-day period or portion thereof that the violation is not cured. Any additional fine may be imposed without providing the opportunity to cure the violation and without the notice and opportunity to be heard.

Rick Piette, owner
Boom in the gloom: Interest rates drop to historic lows
By Rick Piette RJRealEstate.Vegas

Last week the average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage fell to the lowest level in nearly 50 years. Today’s rates are, on average, more than a full percentage point lower than they have been over the last five years.

Homeowner says HOA has ‘double standard’ in enforcing rules
Homeowner says HOA has ‘double standard’ in enforcing rules
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

While I understand your frustration, the board should, at least, prepare a game plan. This plan would be partially supported by the reserve study, which itemizes the capital amenities as to when improvements should be made and at what approximate costs.

Barbara Holland
HOA president’s father should not have been on ballot
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

I would caution associations about having family members serving on the board of directors at the same time. If a complaint is made to the Nevada Real Estate Division, your association better be able to document the process of how the second family member was elected or appointed.

HOA won’t give family extra parking permit
HOA won’t give family extra parking permit
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

There is no state law pertaining to the parking of an unregistered vehicle in your garage. There may be a vehicular regulation from you association that requires registered vehicles in the parking lot. As long as your unregistered vehicle is in the garage and not in the streets, the association should not be able to fine you.

Barbara Holland
HOA board does not like the house paint color
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

I’m a disabled American Veteran. I need help against what I believe to be an unfair request from my homeowners association, which is placing me in a physical and financial hardship.

CAMCO Landyn Noghrehkar , 6 , enjoys trick or treating in a northwest valley neighborhood. Thi ...
Tips on how to stay safe and still enjoy Halloween
Provided Content

With Halloween around the corner, families are looking for ways to keep the season lively and fun, but safe, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Julio Arteaga, a community manager for CAMCO of Nevada, oversees more than 10 valley communities and has some insights on how to keep the Halloween spirit high with pandemic safety guidelines in place.