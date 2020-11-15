67°F
Resale News

Homeowner says HOA has ‘double standard’ in enforcing rules

By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas
November 15, 2020 - 10:14 am
 

Q: I love your Sunday columns. It helps us residents living under homeowner association policies receive an unbiased perspective.

Without providing names, we live in a community where we are constantly confronted with a double standard between what we, as residents, are subjected to versus those on “common lands” maintained by our HOA.

Real examples are”:

Residents are often cited for unsightly stains on their driveways, requiring steam cleaning, yet our sidewalks around the community have thousands of feet of water stains that we’re told would be too expensive to clean and so they remain unsightly.

A “spot” as small as 1 square foot on our wall must be cleaned and repainted, while the common walls all around us have more obvious discolorations in innumerable locations that go unrepaired.

I could give more real examples regarding landscaping and others but you get the gist. Do we have any recourse or do we just suck it up and enjoy an otherwise pleasant community?

A: While I understand your frustration, the board should, at least, prepare a game plan. This plan would be partially supported by the reserve study, which itemizes the capital amenities as to when improvements should be made and at what approximate costs.

Associations will soon be sending their 2021 projected budgets for the homeowners to review, ratify or reject. Both board members and homeowners need to examine their reserve balances as documented in their reserve study (a copy of which homeowners can receive upon written request). No one likes to see an increase in their assessments but often a special assessment is necessary in order to have a properly funded reserve. It is from the accumulated reserves that the association can finance the various capital expenses, such as the condition of the walls.

Other items, such as the cleaning of the sidewalks, should be considered as part of the association’s game plan that can be included in its 2021 operating budget, along with any other deferred maintenance that are not reserve expenses. The unfortunate reality is that the funds to maintain the association come from its members. Your association is restricted as to the annual increase that can be imposed upon the membership without a specific vote from the homeowners to approve a higher increase.

Q: Love your column! We are a in a 55-plus community with a homeowner who is younger than 55 and inherited her property when both her elderly parents died. She’s not paying HOA monthlies and refuses to vacate the property.

Doesn’t her continued residence jeopardize our 55-plus status? We have restricted amenities use, but she refuses to leave. What else can we do?

A: No, her continued residence does not necessarily jeopardize your 55-plus status. If she is not paying the association’s monthly assessments, your board needs to begin the delinquency/foreclosure process.

Q: Is the HOA board required to enforce covenants, conditions and restrictions?

It seems our board of directors ignores most violations, especially from those members of the community who make the most noise.

Other longtime faithful residents feel that if the board is ignoring “clear violations,” why should anyone be expected to listen to the board.

Can the board pick and choose at its discretion some violations to ignore and others to send violations and or fines?

A: Your board should be enforcing its governing documents. Technically, the board should not pick and choose at their discretion some violations and ignore others but under NRS 116.3102 (3-5), the association does not have a duty to take enforcement action if it determines that under the facts and circumstances presented: 1. The legal position does not justify taking any or further enforcement action. 2. the governing documents is or is likely to be construed as inconsistent with current law. 3. Although the violation may exist or may have occurred, it is not so material as to be objectionable to a reasonable person or to justify expending the association’s resources. 4. It is not in the association’s best interest to pursue an enforcement action.

In section 4 of this law, the board’s decision not to pursue enforcement under one set of circumstances does not prevent the board from taking action under set of circumstances as long as the board does not action arbitrary or capricious in taking these enforcement actions.

Barbara Holland is a certified property manager and holds the supervisory community manager certificate with the state of Nevada. She is an author and educator on real estate management. Questions may be sent to holland744o@gmail.com.

THE LATEST
Boom in the gloom: Interest rates drop to historic lows
By Rick Piette RJRealEstate.Vegas

Last week the average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage fell to the lowest level in nearly 50 years. Today’s rates are, on average, more than a full percentage point lower than they have been over the last five years.

HOA president’s father should not have been on ballot
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

I would caution associations about having family members serving on the board of directors at the same time. If a complaint is made to the Nevada Real Estate Division, your association better be able to document the process of how the second family member was elected or appointed.

HOA won’t give family extra parking permit
HOA won’t give family extra parking permit
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

There is no state law pertaining to the parking of an unregistered vehicle in your garage. There may be a vehicular regulation from you association that requires registered vehicles in the parking lot. As long as your unregistered vehicle is in the garage and not in the streets, the association should not be able to fine you.

HOA board does not like the house paint color
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

I’m a disabled American Veteran. I need help against what I believe to be an unfair request from my homeowners association, which is placing me in a physical and financial hardship.

Tips on how to stay safe and still enjoy Halloween
Provided Content

With Halloween around the corner, families are looking for ways to keep the season lively and fun, but safe, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Julio Arteaga, a community manager for CAMCO of Nevada, oversees more than 10 valley communities and has some insights on how to keep the Halloween spirit high with pandemic safety guidelines in place.

REAL ESTATE BRIEFS
Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

The 2021 Dogs of Downtown Summerlin Calendar are now available. All proceeds from the sale of the calendar go to support The Animal Foundation.

Homeowner fed up with HOA; wants to publish newsletter
Homeowner fed up with HOA; wants to publish newsletter
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Be careful. You do not want to be accused of making libelous statements. If you decide to start a newsletter make sure that it specifically states that the publication is from you and holds your opinions. It should not give an impression that the newsletter is an official one from the association.

Removing the HOA board won’t solve the insurance problem
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Note: Gov. Steve Sisolak signed the Emergency Directive 033 adjusting the statewide standards on gatherings. The new directive adjusts the previous limitations on gatherings from 50 people to 250 people or 50 percent of the occupancy, whichever is less. This applies to both indoor and outdoor venues.

SUR702 apartments in southwest valley nearly occupied despite COVID-19
Provided Content

Westcorp Management Group, a Nevada multifamily property management team, has nearly completed the lease-up of SUR702, a luxury apartment community at 6614 Blue Diamond Road in southwest Las Vegas. Less than six months after opening, the community is more than 70 percent leased and expects to be completely occupied within the next few months.

How the Las Vegas housing market is thriving in 2020
By Coltyn Simmons RJRealEstate.Vegas

The Las Vegas Raiders aren’t the only new tenants to find this market on fire. The Las Vegas housing market has been downright thriving in 2020. Even during an international pandemic, that’s been true: the median home price in Las Vegas for July was $310,000, which means a trend of growth of 5.1 percent, year-over-year.