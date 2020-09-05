110°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Resale News

How to know if real estate is right for you

By Gordon Miles Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas
September 4, 2020 - 5:12 pm
 

Should I go into real estate? Real estate is a unique opportunity. Let’s go back 10 years, when we had the downturn. What was selling? Even with thousands and thousands of foreclosures, people still bought homes and the industry kept going.

Now, we’re in the middle of a pandemic. We have thousands and thousands of homes selling. Many sales are because people are spending more time at home and realizing they need a new one. But there will always be a constant stream of people moving in and out of Southern Nevada. Life keeps going and people still want to own homes. It’s an ongoing industry that can create rewarding careers.

So, knowing that it’s a relatively recession-proof industry, what characteristics do you have that would help make you successful in real estate?

No. 1 Outgoing Personality

You’re not afraid to talk to people. What’s the No. 1 thing a salesperson has to do? They have to ask for the business. It won’t come to you. If you’re afraid to ask for business, real estate is likely not right for you. Companies can lead you, put out programs for you and tell you what you need to do, but at some point you have to engage and actually go out and do it. You can start by talking to friends and business acquaintances, but you have to talk to someone!

No. 2 Work Ethic

Approximately 20 percent of the licensed Realtors in any market complete about 80 percent of the transactions. They are the ones who are consistently working to build their businesses. They are disciplined enough to make a schedule and stick to it. In real estate, work ethic and the physical time you put into it can directly correlate to your success.

A great example of how both of these traits can lead to a successful career is someone who has become one of my company’s top agents. He moved from another city and a completely different industry. Didn’t know anyone. But he had an outgoing personality and wasn’t afraid to ask people for their business. He learned the town, the neighborhoods and developed his own personal network. He went from ground zero to six figure earnings in just two years.

So you have an outgoing personality, you’re disciplined and you think real estate is a career you want to pursue. What next?

Get Licensed

The state of Nevada requires 90 hours of real estate education prior to becoming a licensed Realtor. There are many options for real estate school, and most of them can be done online. They generally take two to three weeks, and you can even find discounts to get into a school for just a few hundred dollars.

Unfortunately, real estate school will teach you the laws and principles of real estate, but not how to actually do the job. It won’t teach you how to market your listings, prepare offers, negotiate or draw up contracts.

That’s where a good broker will come in. Finding the right firm that fits your personality and work ethic will be a key indicator to your success in real estate. The stronger the firm, the better resources and mentoring you have right from the beginning. The firm’s brand recognition also will affect your marketing and business development, as many people want to work with brands they already know and trust.

Drawbacks

A career in real estate has both advantages and disadvantages. You are your own boss and set your own schedule. If you’re not great at time management or self-discipline, you could spend more time on things that don’t further your business — and bring you income — than things that do.

It’s not immediate. Even the person at my firm who went from nothing to a highly successful career spent several months investing his time in creating a network and asking for business. Whether you start your real estate career part time or full time, it is going to take a lot of hard work and late nights to build up your business.

If a career change is in your future, real estate may be a profitable and rewarding option. It certainly was for me.

Gordon Miles is president and chief operating officer of Americana Holdings, the parent company of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. Combined, the companies completed $5.5 billion in residential home sales in 2019 with 35 offices and 3,500 real estate sales executives.

MOST READ
1
Scott Gragson sentenced to prison in fatal DUI case
Scott Gragson sentenced to prison in fatal DUI case
2
Wynn’s reimagined buffet is closing indefinitely
Wynn’s reimagined buffet is closing indefinitely
3
Gov. Sisolak says ‘long way to go’ before COVID conquered
Gov. Sisolak says ‘long way to go’ before COVID conquered
4
CARTOON: Go get the Fruit Loops
CARTOON: Go get the Fruit Loops
5
Raiderettes get a new look for Las Vegas
Raiderettes get a new look for Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
HOA board member has a lot of questions
HOA board member has a lot of questions
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Note: Last week, we left out the names of my column’s guest writers. They are John Leach, Cheri Hauer and Donna Zanetti of the law firm Leach, Kern, Gruchow, Anderson and Song.

Chris Bishop
Nevada Realtors statement on eviction moratorium extension
By Chris Bishop Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

This week, Nevada Realtors issued a statement from NVR President Chris Bishop about Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak’s Aug. 31 announcement that extended the state’s moratorium on evictions for another 45 days beyond the original Sept. 1 expiration date:

Moving Our Community is Move 4 Less' two-pronged philanthropic initiative. (Move 4 Less)
Move 4 Less assists HELP of Southern Nevada clients
Provided Content

Seven former homeless adults are sleeping in their own beds in their own apartments. They are clients of HELP of Southern Nevada, who have entered the nonprofit organization’s Hospital to Home housing program. To make their transition from homelessness a reality, Move 4 Less assisted HELP of Southern Nevada by moving new mattresses and frames into the seven client apartments.

Barbara Holland
New bill limiting COVID-19 liability covers HOAs
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

During the 32nd Special Legislative Session, the Nevada Legislature passed and the governor signed Senate Bill 4, which limits liability for COVID-19 related claims for most businesses and nonprofits. Initially, the bill did not cover common-interest communities, but thanks to the work of industry groups such as Community Association Institute of Nevada’s Legislative Action Committee (CAI LAC) and the Nevada Association of Community Managers (NACM), SB 4 was amended to include our industry.

REAL ESTATE BRIEFS
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS
Provided Content

CALV to host virtual Commercial Education Day

Barbara Holland
HOA should rethink removing its community gate
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

To remove the automatic gate would require the vote of the board of directors. As much as the gate system can be costly to maintain, you need to ask the question why was the automatic gate system installed in the first place. To remove the gate now could cause a backlash from homeowners who wanted the gate installed for security reasons.

NDL Group Inc. received the a 2020 NAIOP Spotlight Award for the Industrial Tenant Improvement ...
NDL Group gets a 2020 NAIOP Spotlight Award
Provided Content

NDL Group Inc. received the Southern Nevada’s 2020 Spotlight Award honor award for the Industrial Tenant Improvement of the Year category featuring its WIN Distribution project at the recent 23rd Annual NAIOP Spotlight Awards virtual ceremony.

Barbara Holland
State laws regulate posting of political signs in communities
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Under Nevada Revised Statute 116.325, your association does not have the right to prohibit the displaying of political signs as long as the resident is abiding by this restrictions under this statute. The political sign cannot be placed in the common area but must be displayed where the resident has the right to occupy and use exclusively. The sign is not to be any larger than 24-inches-by-36 inches. If the home is occupied by a tenant, the owner of the home cannot place a sign on his property unless the tenant consents to the sign in writing. You may have as many political signs as desired but may not have more than one political sign for each candidate, political party or ballot question. All political signs are subject to any applicable provisions of law governing the posting of political signs, i.e. county regulations.

Julie Cleaver
Local NAIOP presents findings from land analysis
Provided Content

NAIOP Southern Nevada, the Commercial Real Estate Development Association representing commercial real estate developers, owners and related professionals in office, industrial, retail and mixed-use real estate, recently released the findings from the Southern Nevada Industrial Land analysis.

Barbara Holland
HOAs can fine homeowners but can’t force them to follow rules
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Unfortunately, associations have limited sanctions. Fining a homeowner does not necessarily mean that the homeowner will comply. Many associations have a policy when a homeowner accumulates a certain amount of fines, they are sent to collections for a lien to be placed on their home. Since March, associations have been placed on a holding pattern as to fining homeowners and or sending them to collections to have a lien placed on the homes for non-payment of fines.