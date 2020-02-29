71°F
Ivan Sher Group announces record-breaking year

February 28, 2020 - 4:09 pm
 

The Ivan Sher Group of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, the global firm’s No. 1 luxury team, announced its Nevada sales achievements for 2019.

The team completed a record-breaking $323 million in sales, a 23 percent increase from its $262.7 million sales volume in 2018. The Ivan Sher Group’s sales volume accounted for 25 percent of all home sales above $1 million in Southern Nevada.

“These results are exceptional,” said Ivan Sher, principal of The Ivan Sher Group. “The long-term success of our firm is largely due to the incredible team that we have. They are successful business people in their own fields and the most influential luxury agents in Las Vegas. By far, we have the best luxury specialists and the most dedicated support team in the city.”

The team sold 238 homes and represented both the buyer and seller on 21 residences in 2019. Sher topped Las Vegas luxury real estate with an average sale price of $2.7 million. Among its list of achievements last year, the team represented the seller in the highest-priced penthouse ever in Las Vegas at the Palms Place. Sher and sales executive Nicole Tomlinson represented Phil Maloof in the $12.475 million transaction.

“The Ivan Sher Group’s long-standing reputation for hiring the absolute best sales executives and employees, and providing the best possible customer service has driven them to selling more than half a billion in real estate in the last two years alone,” said Mark Stark, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties.

The Ivan Sher Group is made of 15 sales executives and recognized its 2019 top producers to be Anthony Spiegel, Rhonda Allen, Madison Blau Benshimon and Gretchen Wills.

For more information about the Ivan Sher Group, visit isluxury.com. To learn more about Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, visit bhhsnv.com.

Q: I am a board member of a 124-condo complex in Las Vegas. We have carports, of which each condo gets one assigned space to park. We have many guest parking spaces. Over time, some residents have as many as three to four cars, meaning these are parked in guest parking. We have no storage policy for vehicles. And there is no rule that says we can tow after three days if a car is not moved. Can an HOA regulate how many cars there are per condo? The board believes two cars per condo is enough. To make a rule of only two cars per condo will get rid of subleasing and many tenants in one condo. That will only make for more problems for our HOA.

Realty One Group led the way in 2019 as the top real estate brokerages in Las Vegas for market share, and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Properties did the same when it came to luxury sales.

If a homeowner does not have the ability to screen their containers, the only alternative would appear is for you to store your containers in the garage. While the vegetative strip may act as a screen, the board does have the right to enforce its rules. You have the right to appear at a violation hearing and ask for a variance, which the board has the right to accept or not accept.

Summerlin, led by its communities The Vistas, The Paseos and The Ridges, along with Henderson swept the top five spots for having the highest median existing home price sales in 2019 — a year that showed overall price growth slowed in the valley and should continue to do so again in 2020, according to Brian Gordon, a principal at Applied Analysis whose firm prepared the annual report.

More and more associations are dealing with parking issues and their CCRs regulations concerning street parking and garage parking. Boards are being faced with the difficulty of developing regulations that are not only consistent with the covenants but also provide some comment sense and equality of enforcement when situations arise within their community, such as mentioned in your email to me.

This association should discuss this issue with legal counsel. If it is not in violation of the association’s governing documents, I think licensed real estate salespeople or property managers need to meet their customers. I would not like my association to allow unescorted customers wandering on my streets.

The short answer is yes the association should equally enforce its regulations and that homeowners who are violating the governing documents should be held to the same standard as you to the maintenance of the wall.

Decisions that impact the association need to be approved by the board of directors. Your board needs to discuss protocol with the president and each director.