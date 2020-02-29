Ivan Sher Group announces record-breaking year

The Ivan Sher Group of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, the global firm’s No. 1 luxury team, announced its Nevada sales achievements for 2019. The team completed a record-breaking $323 million in sales, a 23 percent increase from its $262.7 million sales volume in 2018. The Ivan Sher Group’s sales volume accounted for 25 percent of all home sales above $1 million in Southern Nevada.

Ivan Sher

“These results are exceptional,” said Ivan Sher, principal of The Ivan Sher Group. “The long-term success of our firm is largely due to the incredible team that we have. They are successful business people in their own fields and the most influential luxury agents in Las Vegas. By far, we have the best luxury specialists and the most dedicated support team in the city.”

The team sold 238 homes and represented both the buyer and seller on 21 residences in 2019. Sher topped Las Vegas luxury real estate with an average sale price of $2.7 million. Among its list of achievements last year, the team represented the seller in the highest-priced penthouse ever in Las Vegas at the Palms Place. Sher and sales executive Nicole Tomlinson represented Phil Maloof in the $12.475 million transaction.

“The Ivan Sher Group’s long-standing reputation for hiring the absolute best sales executives and employees, and providing the best possible customer service has driven them to selling more than half a billion in real estate in the last two years alone,” said Mark Stark, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties.

The Ivan Sher Group is made of 15 sales executives and recognized its 2019 top producers to be Anthony Spiegel, Rhonda Allen, Madison Blau Benshimon and Gretchen Wills.

For more information about the Ivan Sher Group, visit isluxury.com. To learn more about Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, visit bhhsnv.com.