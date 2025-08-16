94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Resale News

Las Vegas offers lead paint remediation, waster drip repair programs

The city of Las Vegas is offering lead paint remediation and waster drip repair programs to qua ...
The city of Las Vegas is offering lead paint remediation and waster drip repair programs to qualified city homeowners. (Getty images)
More Stories
George Kypreos
LVR reports more homes on market, home prices back to record high
An aerial photo shows homes at the corner of Ann Road and Donna Street in North Las Vegas, on F ...
Las Vegas housing report shows home prices pulling back from record high
Jung Kim
BHHS Nevada recognizes 2024 sales accomplishments
City officials and community leaders attended the March 12 groundbreaking ceremony for two affo ...
Two affordable housing developments break ground
Provided Content
August 16, 2025 - 11:12 am
 

The city of Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Valley Water District are collaborating to offer the Drip Repair &Intervention Program to qualifying resident homeowners to assist with remediation of active water leaks at residential homes, until grant funds are depleted. Homeowners may receive up to $7,500 in financial assistance for repairs. There are several qualifications:

The home must be located within the city of Las Vegas jurisdiction.

The household’s annual income must be less than 80 percent of the area median income (currently capped at $76,150 for household of four or $53,350 for single occupant).

The home must be the primary residence of the homeowner.

Funding must be used to repair water leaks at the home, including leaks from the on-site service line that connects homes to water meters.

Funding for the $500,000 program is provided by the Las Vegas Valley Water District through the Excessive Use Charge paid by the utility’s highest water users.

The homeowner and city Neighborhood Services staff together obtain three repair estimates and choose a licensed, registered contractor to complete the repairs. The city pays the contractor directly from the program funding when the work is completed.

To apply, go online to portal.neighborlysoftware.com/HCD-LASVEGASNV/Participant. Questions? Email SHIFT@LasVegasNevada.gov.

Lead is a serious health hazard

The city of Las Vegas is offering lead-hazard assessments and remediation in older homes to improve health and safety for residents with small children.

The city was awarded a 48-month grant by the Office of Lead Hazard Control and Healthy Homes (HUD) to help develop cost-effective ways to reduce lead-based paint hazards. The goal of this program is to create lead-safe and healthy housing in Las Vegas and reduce the incidence of childhood lead poisoning. This program is free to eligible households.

Homeowners and/or property owners must qualify to participate and be located within city of Las Vegas limits. Requirements for homeowners include:

Property was built prior to 1978.

Household has a child under the age of 6 years old who resides or frequently visits.

Household meets Department of Housing and Urban Development income guidelines.

Requirements for rental property/landlords include:

Property was built prior to 1978.

Household has a child under the age of 6 years old who resides or frequently visits.

If property becomes vacant within first three years of service, property owner must give priority to families with a child under 6 years old for at least 3 years; and tenant household must meet HUD income guidelines.

For more information, call 702-229-7444, email shift@lasvegasnevada.gov or register online.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Jung Kim
BHHS Nevada recognizes 2024 sales accomplishments
Provided Content

The brokerage ranked No. 4 globally within the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ global network, closing 12,500 transactions and completing $5,233,481,026 in real estate sales across Nevada, Southern California and Arizona.

Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada received increased state funding of $1.5 million to signifi ...
Local Rebuilding Together receives state funds
Provided Content

Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada announced that it will receive increased state funding of $1.5 million to significantly reduce its waitlist.

The local NAIOP chapter has a long partnership with Hollingsworth Steam Academy, where NAIOP me ...
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: FEB. 17
Provided Content

NAIOP Southern Nevada and its Community Service Committee had a banner year in 2024, spearheading several successful initiatives that directly benefited local families, youth and people in need.

Matt Hoyt
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS FEB. 1
Provided Content

NAIOP Southern Nevada, the leading association for commercial real estate development, has appointed its 2025 board of directors, with industry veteran Matthew Hoyt assuming the role of president

Ariva Serviced Residences, luxury apartments, has expanded. (Ariva Serviced Residences)
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS JAN. 25
Provided Content

Ariva Serviced Residences, the official luxury apartments of the Las Vegas Raiders, is growing.

Bob Hamrick
The holidays could be the best time to sell a home
Provided Content

If you’re considering selling your home, the time to act is now. According to Coldwell Banker Premier Realty’s exclusive The Holidays Are No Holiday report, which the brokerage has been compiling annually for 25 years, there is a 25 percent greater chance of selling your home in December than any other time of the year.

MORE STORIES