Las Vegas offers lead paint remediation, waster drip repair programs

The city of Las Vegas is offering lead paint remediation and waster drip repair programs to qualified city homeowners. (Getty images)

The city of Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Valley Water District are collaborating to offer the Drip Repair &Intervention Program to qualifying resident homeowners to assist with remediation of active water leaks at residential homes, until grant funds are depleted. Homeowners may receive up to $7,500 in financial assistance for repairs. There are several qualifications:

The home must be located within the city of Las Vegas jurisdiction.

The household’s annual income must be less than 80 percent of the area median income (currently capped at $76,150 for household of four or $53,350 for single occupant).

The home must be the primary residence of the homeowner.

Funding must be used to repair water leaks at the home, including leaks from the on-site service line that connects homes to water meters.

Funding for the $500,000 program is provided by the Las Vegas Valley Water District through the Excessive Use Charge paid by the utility’s highest water users.

The homeowner and city Neighborhood Services staff together obtain three repair estimates and choose a licensed, registered contractor to complete the repairs. The city pays the contractor directly from the program funding when the work is completed.

To apply, go online to portal.neighborlysoftware.com/HCD-LASVEGASNV/Participant. Questions? Email SHIFT@LasVegasNevada.gov.

Lead is a serious health hazard

The city of Las Vegas is offering lead-hazard assessments and remediation in older homes to improve health and safety for residents with small children.

The city was awarded a 48-month grant by the Office of Lead Hazard Control and Healthy Homes (HUD) to help develop cost-effective ways to reduce lead-based paint hazards. The goal of this program is to create lead-safe and healthy housing in Las Vegas and reduce the incidence of childhood lead poisoning. This program is free to eligible households.

Homeowners and/or property owners must qualify to participate and be located within city of Las Vegas limits. Requirements for homeowners include:

Property was built prior to 1978.

Household has a child under the age of 6 years old who resides or frequently visits.

Household meets Department of Housing and Urban Development income guidelines.

Requirements for rental property/landlords include:

Property was built prior to 1978.

Household has a child under the age of 6 years old who resides or frequently visits.

If property becomes vacant within first three years of service, property owner must give priority to families with a child under 6 years old for at least 3 years; and tenant household must meet HUD income guidelines.

For more information, call 702-229-7444, email shift@lasvegasnevada.gov or register online.