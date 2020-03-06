80°F
Resale News

Law says HOA must keep 10 years of records

By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas
March 6, 2020 - 3:41 pm
 

Q: How long does a homeowners association have to keep old records and files? We have files going all the way back to 2005. I was told by one of our HOA management staff that we should keep at least 10 years of records and files. So, if we want to get rid of older files (i.e. 2005 to 2009), we could have our attorney draw up a resolution stating what years we want to dispose of and put it in the board book along with the minutes. I also was told we have to keep the minutes from each meeting indefinitely. Is this correct? We are running out of space and would like to make room for more current files. Please advise.

A: Nevada Revised Statute 116.31175 (7) states the books, records and other papers of an association must be maintained for at least 10 years. Under NRS 116.3108 (8) and NRS 116.31083 (11), both the association homeowner meeting minutes and the board meeting minutes must be maintained by the association until the termination of the association.

You may have to incur the expense of a storage facility space or the cost of scanning your records.

Q: I wanted to run a question by you regarding the board’s decision to turn a blind eye, if you will, in not pursuing a compliance issue in the covenants, conditions and restrictions. Let me explain.

At our last meeting, we had a homeowner attend who asked a question (took issue) about the HOA parking restriction policy. It basically states that if you want to park any cars on the street, you must pay to have your garage inspected to prove that at least one car can be parked inside. Our property manager explained the policy to him again. She told him the board knew he was renting out rooms in his home, which he shouldn’t be doing. And, it informed him that he needed to park two cars in the garage and two cars in the driveway and one car on the street, and must register all cars and place a parking sticker on the car parked on the street. So this is the background.

The main issue I have is the fact that the board and the property management company are aware that he is renting up to three rooms in his house. The CC&Rs clearly state that is not allowed.

Two of the three board members feel that because this homeowner has had previous issues with the board resulting in more than $2,000 in legal fees, and because he is a minority and he has claimed discrimination in the past, the board should not “push the matter.” The property manager said, “OK, if this is what you two members decide.”

My thinking is that we should refer the matter to our law firm and let them give us a legal opinion as to the best course of action. I personally feel that as a board member, I have a fiduciary responsibility to address the matter regardless of who the homeowner is. I think not doing so sets a bad precedent. Should any of his neighbors complain in the future, it puts the HOA in potential legal jeopardy. The homeowner could claim that since the board and management company were aware that this homeowner is renting out rooms in his house and they did not further address or pursue the matter any further, the board has given approval.

I realize board members have discretion in making decisions that affect the HOA and specific homeowners. But this is not deciding to approve the style of a particular security door, or to waive or reduce a HOA fine.

My thinking is that should the board vote to offer this homeowner an accommodation, it should be in writing by an attorney and the property manager. Thank you for your time. I welcome and appreciate your opinion in this matter.

A: The prudent action would be to discuss this issue with your association’s attorney in executive session. The issue should not have been discussed at a regular HOA meeting and the manager should not have directly addressed the homeowner that about him violating the association’s regulations.

Barbara Holland is a certified property manager (CPM) and holds the supervisory community manager certificate with the state of Nevada. She is an author and educator on real estate management. Questions may be sent to holland744o@gmail.com.

Barbara Holland
HOAs struggle with making parking regulations fair
Q: I am a board member of a 124-condo complex in Las Vegas. We have carports, of which each condo gets one assigned space to park. We have many guest parking spaces. Over time, some residents have as many as three to four cars, meaning these are parked in guest parking. We have no storage policy for vehicles. And there is no rule that says we can tow after three days if a car is not moved. Can an HOA regulate how many cars there are per condo? The board believes two cars per condo is enough. To make a rule of only two cars per condo will get rid of subleasing and many tenants in one condo. That will only make for more problems for our HOA.

RESALE HOME SALES: JAN. 31-FEB. 7
Editor’s note: Listings include the resale home’s parcel number. The address listed is the homebuyer’s mailing address and not the actual location of the resale home. About 90 percent of these addresses reflect the home purchase. Check the parcel number to make sure. Also, a few transactions do not reflect the market value of the homes. The information is provided by Accudata, a local research firm. For the complete listing, visit RJRealEstate.Vegas.

Ivan Sher
Ivan Sher Group announces record-breaking year
The Ivan Sher Group of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, the global firm’s No. 1 luxury team, announced its Nevada sales achievements for 2019. The team completed a record-breaking $323 million in sales, a 23 percent increase from its $262.7 million sales volume in 2018. The Ivan Sher Group’s sales volume accounted for 25 percent of all home sales above $1 million in Southern Nevada.

Realty One Group No. 1 in 2019 sales; BHHS leader in luxury
By Buck Wargo RJRealEstate.Vegas

Realty One Group led the way in 2019 as the top real estate brokerages in Las Vegas for market share, and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Properties did the same when it came to luxury sales.

Barbara Holland
HOA says trash cans have to be out of sight
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

If a homeowner does not have the ability to screen their containers, the only alternative would appear is for you to store your containers in the garage. While the vegetative strip may act as a screen, the board does have the right to enforce its rules. You have the right to appear at a violation hearing and ask for a variance, which the board has the right to accept or not accept.

Experts say housing market is on path to full recovery
By Buck Wargo RJRealEstate.Vegas

Summerlin, led by its communities The Vistas, The Paseos and The Ridges, along with Henderson swept the top five spots for having the highest median existing home price sales in 2019 — a year that showed overall price growth slowed in the valley and should continue to do so again in 2020, according to Brian Gordon, a principal at Applied Analysis whose firm prepared the annual report.

Barbara Holland
Neighbor’s large old pine tree does appear to be a nuisance
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

More and more associations are dealing with parking issues and their CCRs regulations concerning street parking and garage parking. Boards are being faced with the difficulty of developing regulations that are not only consistent with the covenants but also provide some comment sense and equality of enforcement when situations arise within their community, such as mentioned in your email to me.

Barbara Holland
Not a good idea for unescorted visitors to view property in community
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

This association should discuss this issue with legal counsel. If it is not in violation of the association’s governing documents, I think licensed real estate salespeople or property managers need to meet their customers. I would not like my association to allow unescorted customers wandering on my streets.

Barbara Holland
HOAs should equally enforce its regulations
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

The short answer is yes the association should equally enforce its regulations and that homeowners who are violating the governing documents should be held to the same standard as you to the maintenance of the wall.