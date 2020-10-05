75°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Resale News

Law says homeowner can place political sign in yard

By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas
October 5, 2020 - 8:12 am
 

Q: First and foremost, thank you for the article in the Review-Journal answering questions regarding political signs. I have a follow-up question in regard to a situation with a homeowners association here in town.

The HOA is trying to restrict the political sign’s location to inside the window of the property only, and not allowing yard signs, or flags on a pole. Do you happen to know if they are able to restrict such locations? Thanks again, and have a great week!

A: Besides the issue of opening or not opening up the pools, the displaying of political signs has been a hot topic for homeowners and board members.

The particular law is Nevada Revised Statute 116.325. The way that I am reading the law, I do not believe the association can restrict a homeowner from placing a political sign in the yard.

As to flying a political sign on a flag pole, NRS 116.325 is specific as to the size of the sign. In addition, nowhere does this law address flying a political sign.

In addition, under NRS 116.320, the only flags that are protected by the state law is the American flag and the state of Nevada flag. As to flying a political flag on a flag pole, my interpretation of the law is that the association can deny the homeowner.

Q: I was reading your story about the neighbors’ solar panels and I have the same problem. I’ve contacted too many people and I can’t get anywhere. My neighbor installed solar panels to his house. They are about 10 feet lower than mine and have different elevations. Now, I have his solar panels in my rear backyard where I can’t even sit and enjoy my backyard anymore. Can you please help or lead me in the right direction?

A: I wish I could provide you with good news, but if the neighbor received approval from the architectural committee and or board of directors, your neighbor has the legal right to install the solar panels subject to any NRS restrictions.

Q: I live in a 2-year-old, 55-and-over HOA community in Henderson with 68 homes. We have a pool, Jacuzzi, small gym and community center. We do not have posted rules for children at the pool. There are only two board members. The treasurer became the secretary and treasurer. We should have three people but no one else came forward.

HOA rules state in our covenants, conditions and restrictions that children are allowed at the pool from 9-11 a.m. However, people are breaking the rules and coming any time of day. Unfortunately, only homeowners are overseeing this as there is no paid staff in the clubhouse.

Owners do not know what to do as the management company simply follows the word of the board. Obviously, the board does not want to follow the rules since they have grandchildren and want to break the rules. We feel we have no recourse since the management company and board are reckless with these rules. Please advise as to what the homeowners can do. We want rules for all people to follow with no exceptions. Thank you for your attention.

A: You and those homeowners who agree with you should attend the next board meeting. At the second homeowner forum, these members must address their concerns with the board. If necessary, you can file a complaint with the Nevada Real Estate Division.

One comment that I need to make is to remind association boards and directors that if your association is not designated as a senior community, then you would not be allowed to impose restrictions on children.

Barbara Holland is a certified property manager and holds the supervisory community manager certificate with the state of Nevada. She is an author and educator on real estate management. Questions may be sent to holland744o@gmail.com.

MOST READ
1
Regal Cinemas closing Las Vegas Valley theaters, report says
Regal Cinemas closing Las Vegas Valley theaters, report says
2
REVIEW-JOURNAL ENDORSEMENT: President of the United States
REVIEW-JOURNAL ENDORSEMENT: President of the United States
3
Security guards shoot, kill gunman at South Point
Security guards shoot, kill gunman at South Point
4
Man stabbed to death during birthday party at Las Vegas resort
Man stabbed to death during birthday party at Las Vegas resort
5
Gov. Steve Sisolak opens door for Las Vegas fans to return
Gov. Steve Sisolak opens door for Las Vegas fans to return
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Barbara Holland
Attorney says SB4 does not offer HOAs complete immunity from liability
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

I continue to receive emails each week concerning homeowners association boards that have not yet opened their amenities, specifically their swimming pools. My column has noted the various restrictions and requirements that have been set by our governor’s directives by Local Empowerment Advisory Panel, or LEAP, and by the Southern Nevada Health District. The opening up of the swimming pools is not an inexpensive proposition for boards.

Barbara Holland
Former HOA president accused of creating havoc
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Nevada Revised Statute 116.31184 addresses threats, harassment and other conduct that is prohibited by this law. The law further clarifies as follows: The action causes harm or serious emotional distress or the reasonable apprehension thereof to that person or creates a hostile environment for that person. A person who violates this provision can be found guilty of a misdemeanor.

Tom Blanchard
Southern Nevada home prices rise; fewer homes sell
Provided Content

A report released Wednesday by Las Vegas Realtors shows local home prices setting another all-time record despite the coronavirus pandemic, though fewer homes sold in August than during the same time last year.

The Nevada Preservation Foundation will hold its major fundraiser, The Martini Tour 2020, which ...
Home + History mix of vitual, live events
By Lyn Collier RJRealEstate.Vegas

The Nevada Preservation Foundation usually holds its annual Home + History tours in April. This year, the events will be a mix of live and virtual activities. Most of the events are sold out. They started on Friday and will continue through Sunday.

HOA board member has a lot of questions
HOA board member has a lot of questions
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Note: Last week, we left out the names of my column’s guest writers. They are John Leach, Cheri Hauer and Donna Zanetti of the law firm Leach, Kern, Gruchow, Anderson and Song.

Chris Bishop
Nevada Realtors statement on eviction moratorium extension
By Chris Bishop Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

This week, Nevada Realtors issued a statement from NVR President Chris Bishop about Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak’s Aug. 31 announcement that extended the state’s moratorium on evictions for another 45 days beyond the original Sept. 1 expiration date:

Gordon Miles
How to know if real estate is right for you
By Gordon Miles Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

Should I go into real estate? Real estate is a unique opportunity. Let’s go back 10 years, when we had the downturn. What was selling? Even with thousands and thousands of foreclosures. People still bought homes and the industry kept going.

Moving Our Community is Move 4 Less' two-pronged philanthropic initiative. (Move 4 Less)
Move 4 Less assists HELP of Southern Nevada clients
Provided Content

Seven former homeless adults are sleeping in their own beds in their own apartments. They are clients of HELP of Southern Nevada, who have entered the nonprofit organization’s Hospital to Home housing program. To make their transition from homelessness a reality, Move 4 Less assisted HELP of Southern Nevada by moving new mattresses and frames into the seven client apartments.

Barbara Holland
New bill limiting COVID-19 liability covers HOAs
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

During the 32nd Special Legislative Session, the Nevada Legislature passed and the governor signed Senate Bill 4, which limits liability for COVID-19 related claims for most businesses and nonprofits. Initially, the bill did not cover common-interest communities, but thanks to the work of industry groups such as Community Association Institute of Nevada’s Legislative Action Committee (CAI LAC) and the Nevada Association of Community Managers (NACM), SB 4 was amended to include our industry.