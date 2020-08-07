100°F
Resale News

Local home prices in record territory despite pandemic

August 7, 2020 - 1:42 pm
 

A report released Thursday by Las Vegas Realtors shows local home prices setting another all-time record despite the coronavirus pandemic and economic downturn, with more homes selling in July than the same time last year.

LVR, formerly known as the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors, reported the median price of existing single-family homes sold in Southern Nevada through its Multiple Listing Service during July was $330,000. That’s up 1.5 percent from the previous record price set in June and up 8.9 percent from a median price of $303,000 in July 2019.

The trend is similar for local condos and town homes, which sold for a median price of $196,000 in July. While short of a record, that is up 12 percent from $175,000 in July 2019.

“The Las Vegas housing market is not just a bright spot in the economy. It’s on fire,” said 2020 LVR President Tom Blanchard, a longtime local Realtor. “Local home prices are at record levels, with historically low interest rates, strong demand and a tight housing supply driving the market. Another factor contributing to these record prices is that higher-priced homes are making up a larger share of the homes being sold right now. After seeing sales slow down when this pandemic hit our state, it’s good to see that we sold more homes last month than we did during the same time last year.”

LVR reported a total of 4,025 existing homes, condos and town homes were sold during July. Compared with the same time last year, July sales were up 5.3 percent for homes but down 3.3 percent for condos and town homes. Sales were up significantly from the previous month.

Blanchard said it helps that the local housing market was on solid footing when Nevada declared a state of emergency in March, with local home sales running ahead of last year’s pace and existing local home prices finally breaking the longstanding record of $315,000 set in June 2006.

According to LVR, the median price of existing single-family homes sold in Southern Nevada hit a post-recession bottom of $118,000 in January of 2012 before rebounding steadily since then.

Blanchard said the number of local homes available for sale remains well below the six-month supply considered to be a balanced market. He said the sales pace in July equates to less than a two-month supply of homes available for sale.

By the end of July, LVR reported 4,806 single-family homes listed for sale without any sort of offer. That is down 38.4 percent from one year ago. For condos and town homes, the 1,581 properties listed without offers in July represented a 15.2 percent drop from one year ago.

LVR reported that 16.8 percent of all local properties sold in July were purchased with cash. That compares with 21.7 percent one year ago. That’s well below the February 2013 peak of 59.5 percent, suggesting that cash buyers and investors have been less active in the local housing market.

Despite the coronavirus crisis, the number of so-called distressed sales in July remained near historically low levels. The association reported that short sales and foreclosures combined accounted for 1.2 percent of all existing local property sales in July. That compares with 2 percent of all sales one year ago, 2.9 percent two years ago and 6.4 percent three years ago.

Blanchard expects distressed sales to remain low as long as state and federal moratoriums remain in place to prevent most evictions and foreclosures.

These LVR statistics include activity through the end of July. LVR distributes statistics each month based on data collected through its MLS, which does not necessarily account for newly constructed homes sold by local builders or homes for sale by owners.

Other highlights include:

■ The total value of local real estate transactions tracked through the MLS during July was nearly $1.3 billion for homes and more than $140 million for condos, high-rise condos and town homes. Compared with one year ago, total sales values in July were up 14 percent for homes and up 5.6 percent for condos and town homes.

■ In July, 76.7 percent of all existing local homes and 70 percent of all existing local condos and town homes sold within 60 days. That compares with one year ago, when 78 percent of all existing local homes and 74.3 percent of all existing local condos and town homes sold within 60 days.

Las Vegas Realtors, formerly known as GLVAR, was founded in 1947 and provides its more than 15,000 local members with education, training and political representation. The local representative of the National Association of Realtors, LVR is the largest professional organization in Southern Nevada. Each member receives the highest level of professional training and must abide by a strict code of ethics. For more information, visit LasVegasRealtor.com.

Barbara Holland
HOAs can fine homeowners but can’t force them to follow rules
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Unfortunately, associations have limited sanctions. Fining a homeowner does not necessarily mean that the homeowner will comply. Many associations have a policy when a homeowner accumulates a certain amount of fines, they are sent to collections for a lien to be placed on their home. Since March, associations have been placed on a holding pattern as to fining homeowners and or sending them to collections to have a lien placed on the homes for non-payment of fines.

Barbara Holland
New HOA president acting like ‘Lone Ranger’
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Working as the Lone Ranger could result in an unexpected complaint from the Nevada Real Estate Division or a possible lawsuit from a homeowner’s attorney.

Barbara Holland
HOA board helps residents during COVID-19 crisis
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

A number of years ago, I asked one of the hosts of a local TV show’s “HOA Wall of Shame” why the program does not feature, on a monthly basis, an association that is “doing it right.” Her response was that we expect associations to do it right. Unfortunately, the continuing negativity on this show presents a picture of association management that so often is not a realistic one. As we all know, there are two sides to any story. At times, because of the privacy issues in Nevada Revised Statute 116, an association cannot fully present its side on a television broadcast.

Barbara Holland
HOA needs help dealing with problem tenant
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

The association cannot evict the tenant. A formal complaint with the attorney general is warranted especially if he threaten to shoot one of your board members. With the numerous notices of non-compliance and with the recent threat, you should contact your association’s legal counsel to send a letter informing the homeowner that he needs to evict the tenant. The attorney also can add a health, safety or welfare letter pertaining to the threat as it is a violation under NRS 116.31184.

Barbara Holland
HOAs need a good reason to tow residents’ vehicles
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

The last governor’s directive that I have receive stated that residential communities could tow vehicles under Nevada Revised Statutes 706.4477 only if the vehicle is blocking a fire hydrant, a fire lane, a handicap designated parking space (if driver did not have proper handicap tag displayed in the vehicle), posing an imminent threat of causing a substantial adverse effect on the health, safety or welfare of the resident and if the vehicle is clearly marked for a specific resident or the use of a specific unit in the community in accordance with NRS 706.4477 (2b)(4).

By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

NRS 116.320 addresses the rights of the unit owners as to the display of the flag of the United States or the state of Nevada. An association shall not and the governing documents must not prohibit a unit’s owner from engaging in the display of the flag of the United States or of the state of Nevada within such physical portion of the community that an owner has a right to occupy and use exclusively, such as your patios, front and backyards.

By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Brings back memories of my childhood where we offered to shovel snow off the driveway or rake up the leaves back in Massachusetts. My granddaughter was selling her paintings in my association community. I don’t know if I have a rabbit to pull out of my hat to satisfy everybody. The board can address this issue by e-blasting or placing on their website that the young people who are seeking work need to use social media, such as nextdoor.com , and not go door to door.

Erik McKenzie
Your dream home is still within reach
BY ERIK MCKENZIE SPECIAL TO LAS VEGAS BUSINESS PRESS

The National Association of Realtors (NAR) reported that many prospective homebuyers are looking for properties with home offices, yard space and plenty of room to accommodate the whole family. Prospective homebuyers are also shifting neighborhood preferences from urban to suburban areas, and over 77 percent of those who plan to sell believe they will do so following the end of stay-at-home orders, which means aspiring homeowners should prepare now.

Barbara Holland
Homeowner wants HOA to have tougher rules on trash cans
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Unless the your board decides to impose additional restrictions per NRS 116.332, its regulations will follow the North Las Vegas municipal code 8.20.120 and homeowners will not be cited as long as trash cans are not in the front yard.

