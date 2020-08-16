98°F
Resale News

Local NAIOP presents findings from land analysis

Provided Content
August 16, 2020 - 10:13 am
 

NAIOP Southern Nevada, the Commercial Real Estate Development Association representing commercial real estate developers, owners and related professionals in office, industrial, retail and mixed-use real estate, recently released the findings from the Southern Nevada Industrial Land analysis.

The study by local firm RCG Economics evaluates whether short-term and long-term developable land constraints could negatively impact the region’s economic strength and resilience.

“For many years, NAIOP Southern Nevada has been advocating for the importance of a balanced approach to managing federal lands in Southern Nevada,” said Julie Cleaver, NAIOP Southern Nevada chapter president. “Expansion of the disposal boundary of the Southern Nevada Public Lands Management Act, coupled with a regional plan, will allow for efficient development and keep the region competitive.”

Highlights from the study include:

■ To attract industry and new business, Southern Nevada will require properly configured and sized land parcels in appropriate locations. Without this, Southern Nevada will be less competitive than other regions.

■ The supply of the right-sized parcels for large-scale development in Southern Nevada is extremely scarce. The study shows there are only 22 local parcels consisting of at least 60 acres, of which only 15 of those local parcels are privately owned and could be potentially available for development. There is a strong possibility that all these parcels will be absorbed in the near to mid-term.

■ The region is projected to require about 14,100 acres of developable employment land to meet the needs of the expected economic and job growth by 2035.

■ The shortage of developable parcels in Southern Nevada poses a significant challenge to future economic sustainability and growth. Southern Nevada will face a land shortage that will stunt economic development if nothing is done to expand regional access to lands needed.

■ According to NAIOP Southern Nevada, the results of the study demonstrate the impact to the Southern Nevada economy from competitive cost disadvantages because of land constraints and quantifies the potential future reduction in economic output, employment, earnings and gross regional product. According to RCG’s study, a projected cost disadvantage of 3 percent to 5 percent by the year 2035 would significantly and negatively affect Southern Nevada’s economy.

■ These cost disadvantages translate into an economic output reduction ranging from $43.6 billion to $69.5 billion, employment growth slowdown reducing job growth by 204,800 to 329,100 jobs, a decrease in the growth of local earnings by $12.2 billion to $19.5 billion and reduction in GRP from $22.5 billion to $36.1 billion over the study period. NAIOP leaders conclude that local land constraints have a significant impact on the economic viability of Southern Nevada.

NAIOP Southern Nevada is a chapter of NAIOP, the Commercial Real Estate Development Association, and it comprises nearly 600 members serving the Southern Nevada market. NAIOP is the leading organization for developers, owners and related professionals in office, industrial, retail and mixed-use real estate, with 19,000 members in North America. NAIOP advances responsible commercial real estate development and advocates for effective public policy. For more information, visit www.naiopnv.org. For more information on NAIOP corporate, visit www.naiop.org.

Barbara Holland
State laws regulate posting of political signs in communities
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Under Nevada Revised Statute 116.325, your association does not have the right to prohibit the displaying of political signs as long as the resident is abiding by this restrictions under this statute. The political sign cannot be placed in the common area but must be displayed where the resident has the right to occupy and use exclusively. The sign is not to be any larger than 24-inches-by-36 inches. If the home is occupied by a tenant, the owner of the home cannot place a sign on his property unless the tenant consents to the sign in writing. You may have as many political signs as desired but may not have more than one political sign for each candidate, political party or ballot question. All political signs are subject to any applicable provisions of law governing the posting of political signs, i.e. county regulations.

Barbara Holland
HOAs can fine homeowners but can’t force them to follow rules
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Unfortunately, associations have limited sanctions. Fining a homeowner does not necessarily mean that the homeowner will comply. Many associations have a policy when a homeowner accumulates a certain amount of fines, they are sent to collections for a lien to be placed on their home. Since March, associations have been placed on a holding pattern as to fining homeowners and or sending them to collections to have a lien placed on the homes for non-payment of fines.

Tom Blanchard
Local home prices in record territory despite pandemic
Provided Content

A report released Thursday by Las Vegas Realtors shows local home prices setting another all-time record despite the coronavirus pandemic and economic downturn, with more homes selling in July than the same time last year.

Barbara Holland
New HOA president acting like ‘Lone Ranger’
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Working as the Lone Ranger could result in an unexpected complaint from the Nevada Real Estate Division or a possible lawsuit from a homeowner’s attorney.

Barbara Holland
HOA board helps residents during COVID-19 crisis
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

A number of years ago, I asked one of the hosts of a local TV show’s “HOA Wall of Shame” why the program does not feature, on a monthly basis, an association that is “doing it right.” Her response was that we expect associations to do it right. Unfortunately, the continuing negativity on this show presents a picture of association management that so often is not a realistic one. As we all know, there are two sides to any story. At times, because of the privacy issues in Nevada Revised Statute 116, an association cannot fully present its side on a television broadcast.

Barbara Holland
HOA needs help dealing with problem tenant
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

The association cannot evict the tenant. A formal complaint with the attorney general is warranted especially if he threaten to shoot one of your board members. With the numerous notices of non-compliance and with the recent threat, you should contact your association’s legal counsel to send a letter informing the homeowner that he needs to evict the tenant. The attorney also can add a health, safety or welfare letter pertaining to the threat as it is a violation under NRS 116.31184.

Barbara Holland
HOAs need a good reason to tow residents’ vehicles
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

The last governor’s directive that I have receive stated that residential communities could tow vehicles under Nevada Revised Statutes 706.4477 only if the vehicle is blocking a fire hydrant, a fire lane, a handicap designated parking space (if driver did not have proper handicap tag displayed in the vehicle), posing an imminent threat of causing a substantial adverse effect on the health, safety or welfare of the resident and if the vehicle is clearly marked for a specific resident or the use of a specific unit in the community in accordance with NRS 706.4477 (2b)(4).

Homeowners in HOA communities can fly U.S. Flag
Homeowners in HOA communities can fly U.S. Flag
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

NRS 116.320 addresses the rights of the unit owners as to the display of the flag of the United States or the state of Nevada. An association shall not and the governing documents must not prohibit a unit’s owner from engaging in the display of the flag of the United States or of the state of Nevada within such physical portion of the community that an owner has a right to occupy and use exclusively, such as your patios, front and backyards.

HOAs deal with teens looking for summer jobs
HOAs deal with teens looking for summer jobs
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Brings back memories of my childhood where we offered to shovel snow off the driveway or rake up the leaves back in Massachusetts. My granddaughter was selling her paintings in my association community. I don’t know if I have a rabbit to pull out of my hat to satisfy everybody. The board can address this issue by e-blasting or placing on their website that the young people who are seeking work need to use social media, such as nextdoor.com , and not go door to door.

Erik McKenzie
Your dream home is still within reach
BY ERIK MCKENZIE SPECIAL TO LAS VEGAS BUSINESS PRESS

The National Association of Realtors (NAR) reported that many prospective homebuyers are looking for properties with home offices, yard space and plenty of room to accommodate the whole family. Prospective homebuyers are also shifting neighborhood preferences from urban to suburban areas, and over 77 percent of those who plan to sell believe they will do so following the end of stay-at-home orders, which means aspiring homeowners should prepare now.