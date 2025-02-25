Local Rebuilding Together receives state funds

72°F
Provided Content
February 25, 2025 - 10:41 am
 

Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada announced that it will receive increased state funding of $1.5 million to significantly reduce its waitlist.

This funding will support the nonprofit’s efforts to provide critical home repairs, safety modifications and other home revitalization work at no cost to low-income homeowners, including seniors, veterans and individuals with disabilities.

“We were extremely pleased when the state of Nevada granted us this crucial boost in monetary support. Being well-funded through this year and beyond means that more low-income homeowners will have a working roof, plumbing, water heating and HVAC systems. More seniors will live in safe homes, and our neighborhoods will maintain their sheen of excellence, preserving the value of our Southern Nevada communities and ensuring our cities remain a desirable place to live,” said Bob Cleveland, CEO of Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada.

“Special thanks to Christine Hess and Steve Aichroth of the Nevada Housing Division, who have been staunch supporters of our cause as we work together to tackle affordable housing preservation and support our local neighbors in need.”

Nevada previously allocated $500 million from its federal American Rescue Plan Act funding to the Home Means Nevada Initiative to address critical housing needs, including affordable multifamily development, housing preservation, homeownership opportunities, rehabilitation and land acquisition for affordable housing projects.

A portion of unspent funds from HMNI have been reallocated to RTSNV to support its mission, which will be applied throughout Southern Nevada.

“We are grateful to Rebuilding Together of Southern Nevada for the work they do in ensuring vulnerable Nevada residents receive the critical home repairs they need. We look forward to our continued partnership, and this additional award, combined with Rebuilding Together’s abilities, will provide extended outreach to so many in need in Southern Nevada,” said Steve Aichroth, administrator of the Nevada Housing Division.

While local municipalities fund the majority of RTSNV projects, clients may often be turned away when the cost of repairs exceeds a designated spending cap. The additional HMNI dollars will ensure that considerably fewer homeowners are turned away, and larger swaths of Southern Nevada neighborhoods will be revitalized to maintain local neighborhood value.

Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada was founded in 1994 and is the local affiliate of the national nonprofit organization, Rebuilding Together, focused on safe and healthy housing. RTSNV serves to transform the lives of low-income homeowners by rehabilitating existing homes to improve their overall health and safety. With more than 1,200 community partners and volunteers, RTSNV has renovated more than 10,500 homes, impacting the lives of more than 23,000 Southern Nevadans.

Rebuilding Together’s local affiliates and nearly 100,000 volunteers complete about 10,000 rebuild projects nationwide each year. Learn more or get involved by visiting rtsnv.org or connecting with us on Facebook (@RebuildingTogetherSouthernNevada), Instagram (@RTSNV), Twitter (@NewsRTSNV) or LinkedIn (@RebuildingTogetherSouthernNevada).

