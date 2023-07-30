LVR announces 2024 officers, board members

Las Vegas Realtors recently announced the results of the association’s annual election of officers and board members, with longtime local Realtors Merri Perry serving as its 2024 president and Joshua Campa serving as 2024 president-elect.

LVR members elected the following officers and directors to lead Southern Nevada’s largest professional association in 2024:

■ President: Merri Perry

■ President-elect: Joshua Campa (will serve as LVR president in 2025)

■ Vice President: Shane Nguyen

■ Treasurer: Nancy Anderson

■ Immediate Past President: Lee Barrett

■ Chief Executive Officer: Wendy DiVecchio

Directors:

■ Susan M. Brock (one-year term)

■ Noah Herrera (two-year term)

■ George Kypreos (two-year term)

■ Rob Morganti (two-year term)

■ Krystal Sherry (two-year term)

■ Chantel Tilley (two-year term)

Directors not up for re-election who will continue to serve on the board:

■ Britney Gaitan

■ Geoffrey Lavell

■ Bobbie Starr Dust

■ Chris McGarey (2024 Commercial Alliance Las Vegas Chair)

■ John Fleckenstein (2024 MLS Chair)

Las Vegas Realtors (formerly known as Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors) was founded in 1947 and provides its nearly 17,000 local members with education, training and political representation. The local representative of the National Association of Realtors, LVR is the largest professional organization in Southern Nevada.