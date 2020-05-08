Matter Real Estate, Vegas Chamber to host free webinar series

Matter Real Estate Group (Matter) and the Vegas Chamber have announced a free webinar series titled “Going Back to Work.”

As Nevada enters the recovery phase, the Vegas Chamber is taking the lead in guiding businesses on best practices to reopen their businesses safely, as well as complying with requirements set by the government. “Going Back to Work” will host panelists to share their expertise on a variety of topics, from preparing the workplace, the future of dining, to wellness and corporate culture.

“Las Vegas was born from innovation and ingenuity, which are qualities that still define the business owners in the Las Vegas Valley today,” said Matter Real Estate Partner Jim Stuart. “Together we will return Las Vegas to its glory, while also looking out for the health and safety of our employees and customers. Along with the Vegas Chamber, we will be hosting some of the top minds in their respective fields to share keen insight in helping our local business community move forward.”

“As businesses are making plans to reopen, the ‘Going Back to Work’ webinar series will give them creative tools to incorporate into their operations,” said Mary Beth Sewald, president and CEO of the Vegas Chamber. “The Vegas Chamber is proud to partner with Matter to connect experts and innovative speakers to help our members and our economy recover.”

Webinars include:

■ “The New Power Lunch” from 11 a.m.-noon PST on May 14

■ “Your Brain on COVID – How Fear will Prevent your People from their Best Work” from 11 a.m.-noon on May 21

■ “No More Hugs: How to Keep and Grow your Team’s Culture with Six Feet of Separation” from 11 a.m.-noon on May 28.

For more information about the webinar, offered free to the public regardless of membership status with the Vegas Chamber, visit attendee.gotowebinar.com.

About Vegas Chamber

As the largest business organization in Nevada, the Vegas Chamber is focused on helping Nevada businesses succeed and create jobs. Its purpose is to cultivate growth and prosperity. The Vegas Chamber is the voice of business throughout the state, helping to amplify the needs, challenges, and opportunities for our employers and entrepreneurs.

About UnCommons

UnCommons is a first-of-its kind mixed-use development in southwest Las Vegas, scheduled to break ground in the spring of 2020.

The $400 million project is designed for the modern workforce’s desire for a workplace that enhances their lives through rich amenities, open space and connectivity. The curated office, retail, restaurant, lifestyle and residential offerings will be complemented by a pedestrian trail and public art, situated on a walkable 40-acre site.

The development will include outdoor common spaces, a venue that blends music and movies, a beer garden, a food hall showcasing the best of the local food scene, additional food and beverage spaces, health and fitness studios, a multipurpose conference center, 500,000+ square feet of modern office space, 830-plus apartment units and more. More information is available at uncommons.com.

About Matter Real Estate Group

Matter Real Estate Group is a real estate development company whose goal is to elevate the everyday human experience, enabling people, businesses and communities to thrive.

The company is led by three partners, Jim Stuart, Matt Root and Kevin Burke, each with more than 20 years of experience in the development of place making projects combining design, construction and operating strategy all under one roof.

The firm strongly believes that development can be a curated experience designed around business needs while at the same time focusing on flexibility, purpose and inclusiveness.

Headquartered in San Diego , Matter focuses on developing within the Western U.S. with projects in planning or under construction in major cities including Austin, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Phoenix. More information is available at matterrealestate.com.