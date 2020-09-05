Move 4 Less assists HELP of Southern Nevada clients

Seven former homeless adults are sleeping in their own beds in their own apartments. They are clients of HELP of Southern Nevada, who have entered the nonprofit organization’s Hospital to Home housing program. To make their transition from homelessness a reality, Move 4 Less assisted HELP of Southern Nevada by moving new mattresses and frames into the seven client apartments.

Moving Our Community is Move 4 Less' two-pronged philanthropic initiative. (Move 4 Less)

Move 4 Less mover Drew Potts transported new beds into HELP of Southern Nevada's seven clients' apartments. (Move 4 Less)

“We’re so appreciative of Move 4 Less’ assistance in helping us transition seven of our homeless clients into the next phase of self-sufficiency,” said Mindy Torres, homeless services director of HELP of Southern Nevada. “With numerous deadlines pending for our clients, Move 4 Less made supporting our clients on short notice a smooth and worry-free experience, and mover Drew Potts was professional and so considerate.”

HELP of Southern Nevada assists families and individuals throughout the valley to overcome barriers and attain self-sufficiency through direct services, training and referral to community resources. One of its many programs, Hospital to Home provides intensive case management and rapid rehousing for medically fragile individuals or families who must have a medical diagnosis and be referred by Health Plan of Nevada.

“We were delighted to assist HELP of Southern Nevada and its clients as they work to break out of the cycle of homelessness,” said Avi Cohen and Moti Perez, Move 4 Less co-owners. “Given our moving resources, Moving Our Community is the perfect way for us and our great team to help others, particularly during the pandemic.”

Celebrating 50 years in the Las Vegas Valley in 2020, HELP of Southern Nevada aids low-income families, homeless teens and adults and other individuals to help them reach self-sufficiency through direct services, training and referrals. HELP operates 10 departments, consists of 157 employees, and serves tens of thousands of unduplicated clients each year.

Programs available include behavioral health services, coordinated entry community matchers, Crisis teams, emergency resources services, Framing Hope Warehouse, holiday assistance, homeless services, Shannon West Homeless Youth Center, Weatherization and Work Opportunities Readiness Center. For more information, call HELP of Southern Nevada at 702-369-4357 or visit helpsonv.org. Follow HELP of Southern Nevada on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Move 4 Less is a Las Vegas-based moving company. Services encompass local and long-distance residential and commercial moves, storage, packing, logistics and specialty packing and crating.

The local, family-owned company’s commitment to customers is reflected in the management and staff’s extensive moving and relocation knowledge, experience and positive attitude. Move 4 Less continues to participate in a wide range of community activities throughout the Las Vegas Valley.

The company has always had a heart to give back where they can. Currently, they are offering their trucks and moving staff to help move essential items throughout the valley.

To learn more about their community involvement, visit www.move4lessnevada.com/las-vegas-moving-company. For more information about Move 4 Less, visit www.move4lessnevada.com or call 702-381-1200.