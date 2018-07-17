National LGBT real estate group forms Las Vegas chapter

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Nevada Properties will sponsor a July 25 mixer to welcome the country’s top LGBT real estate association to Las Vegas. The National Association of Gay Lesbian Real Estate Professionals (NAGLREP) mixer will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at DW Bistro at 9275 W. Russell Road in southwest Las Vegas.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Nevada Properties will sponsor a July 25 mixer to welcome the country’s top LGBT real estate association to Las Vegas. The National Association of Gay & Lesbian Real Estate Professionals (NAGLREP) mixer will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at DW Bistro at 9275 W. Russell Road in southwest Las Vegas.

NAGLREP is a leading association for real estate professionals and affiliates with 25 local chapters throughout the country. Its corporate partners include Freddie Mac, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Coldwell Banker, Century 21 Real Estate and Sotheby’s International Realty. Gordon Miles, president and chief operating officer of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Nevada Properties and its parent company, Americana Holdings, is NAGLREP’s Las Vegas chapter president and host of the July 25 mixer.

“Gordon is a longtime supporter of NAGLREP, as is Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices,” said Jeff Berger, founder of the organization. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices CEO Gino Blefari is a frequent NAGLREP supporter and a keynote speaker at the organization’s national conference in Palm Springs Oct. 2-4.

“Las Vegas’ robust real estate community, combined with nearly 30 NAGLREP national members who live in the area, made a Las Vegas chapter a great fit to support our membership,” Berger said. “We welcome anyone who works in the Las Vegas real estate community to attend the mixer and learn more about how NAGLREP supports real estate buyers, sellers and professionals within the industry.”

NAGLREP has more than 2,000 members with chapters in 25 cities, including Los Angeles, San Diego, Orlando, New York City, Chicago and Atlanta. To register to attend is free Las Vegas mixer, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/naglrep-las-vegas-night-out-july-25-tickets-47367719123.

Established in 2007, The National Association of Gay and Lesbian Real Estate Professionals is a mission-driven 501(c)(3) non profit trade association that combines business and advocacy for equality to advance sustainable homeownership and wealth creation in the LGBT community.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Nevada Properties is a part of the Americana Holdings real estate family, which also includes Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Arizona Properties and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, California Properties.

For more information, visit www.bhhsnv.com.