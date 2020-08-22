105°F
Resale News

NDL Group gets a 2020 NAIOP Spotlight Award

Provided Content
August 22, 2020 - 12:19 pm
 

NDL Group Inc. received the Southern Nevada’s 2020 Spotlight Award honor award for the Industrial Tenant Improvement of the Year category featuring its WIN Distribution project at the recent 23rd Annual NAIOP Spotlight Awards virtual ceremony. The company also received a Merit Award for Industrial Ground Up and a nomination for General Contractor of the Year.

The Spotlight Awards by NAIOP Southern Nevada, is an annual event, this year held virtually, to recognize industry commercial real estate developers, owners and related professionals in office, industrial, retail and mixed-use real estate. In 2019, NDL Group Inc. also received the prestigious honor award winner for the Tenant Improvement Industrial category for their project, Oasis Biotech.

The recognized project was WIN Distribution, an 18,000-square-foot cold-storage facility adjacent the Mountain’s Edge community. The improvement included the development of 2 acres and the ground-up construction of a 40-foot-tall pre-fabricated metal building. The site features a metal security fence and automated gates while allowing ample access to the eight-bay recessed loading dock. The metal building houses three unique refrigerated rooms, a 38-foot-tall cooler, a 38-foot-tall freezer and a 23-foot refrigerated loading-dock. Within the -10 degree freezer, we find a state-of-the-art robotic shuttle pallet racking system. This automated system allows the operator to load and unload the high-piled storage racks using computer software and a robot in order to optimize storage efficiencies. The extreme (cold) environment created special wiring considerations as well as posed unique working conditions for the builders. Moreover, the fire-fighting measures necessary to extinguish a fire inside of a -10 degree room created some special fire protection aspects that were incorporated into the sprinkler and fire alarm systems.

NDL Group offers comprehensive packages for construction services, including both new and refurbishment construction projects. Some of the contractor’s services include: entitlements, design bid build, pre-construction, tenant improvement, development and service work order. Known for its construction concierge, motto, this one-stop contracting company specializes in a wide range of construction service sized projects, large or small. Utilizing various Arizona and Nevada licenses, it allows the self-performing contract team at NDL Group to perform a variety of multitasked jobs from design planning to final landscaping, rather than needing different contractors.

NDL Group opened in 2003 specializing in commercial general contracting and engineering. NDL Group services include land entitlements, pre-construction, construction, building tenant improvements, service work order contracting and owner representative services.

NDL Group holds various Arizona and Nevada State Contractor’s licenses which allows ground-up construction, framing, drywall, concrete, foam roofing and building envelope maintenance for commercial businesses. For more information, visit the website at ndlgroupinc.com.

NAIOP Southern Nevada is a chapter of NAIOP, the Commercial Real Estate Development Association, and it comprises more than 600 members serving the Southern Nevada market. NAIOP is the leading organization for developers, owners and related professionals in office, industrial, retail and mixed-use real estate, with 19,000 members in North America. NAIOP advances responsible commercial real estate development and advocates for effective public policy. For more information, visit naiopnv.org. For more information on NAIOP corporate, visit naiop.org.

