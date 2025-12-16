Nevada Realtors president looks at 2025 legal strides, challenges

In the month of “gratitude,” and as my two-year term as president of Nevada Realtors ends, I’m filled with deep gratitude. I look back, proud of the work we’ve done for our members, our industry partners, our legislators and the Nevadans we serve every day.

In the month of “gratitude,” and as my two-year term as president of Nevada Realtors ends, I’m filled with deep gratitude. I look back, proud of the work we’ve done for our members, our industry partners, our legislators and the Nevadans we serve every day. These past two years have been defined by unprecedented challenges, major policy achievements and a renewed commitment to strengthening Nevada’s path toward homeownership. It has been the honor of my career to lead this organization through a period of transformation and opportunity.

Nevada’s housing market has faced significant pressures in recent years: sharp interest rate swings, limited inventory, rising construction costs, tariffs and economic uncertainty. Yet through it all, our market remains resilient because Nevadans remain steadfast in their belief that homeownership is the foundation of financial security and community stability. Our members never stopped showing up by advocating for our clients, supporting first-time buyers, and helping families navigate some of the toughest market conditions in decades. Their dedication is what keeps our industry strong.

One of the defining accomplishments of the past two years was the passage of major attainable housing legislation. Gov. Joe Lombardo’s signing of Assembly Bill 540 marked a turning point in Nevada’s housing policy, expanding the definition of “affordable” and “attainable” to include working and middle-income families, creating new financing tools, and modernizing local processes to reduce unnecessary barriers to building. Nevada Realtors played a critical role at the table, helping ensure the law reflected the realities of the market and addressed the pressures facing everyday Nevadans.

Alongside AB540, we advanced key priorities such as easing permitting bottlenecks, supporting zoning reforms that expand supply, strengthening fair housing protections and pushing for policies that make homeownership accessible, not just aspirational. These wins were possible because of the unified voice of our members and the strong partnerships we built with policymakers statewide.

AB258, sponsored by Assemblywoman Cinthia Moore, at the request of the Nevada Realtors, was passed during the 2025 Nevada legislative session. It aligns Nevada law with the National Association of Realtors Settlement Agreement by requiring all brokerage agreements to be in writing to be valid. Before this change, brokerage agreements between a client and a real estate broker could be either oral or written, which sometimes led to confusion or disputes over compensation and duties. By eliminating oral agreements, AB258 creates a clear, statewide standard that improves transparency and consumer protection, ensures clients have documented terms of representation and reduces legal risk for brokers and salespersons by clearly defining expectations, services and compensation in a written contract.

NVR worked with legislators throughout the process, and the bill passed the Legislature unanimously. AB258 went into effect Oct. 1.

AB540, Lombardo’s comprehensive housing bill, which passed during the 2025 legislative session, focuses on accelerating housing production and improving affordability statewide. The bill establishes new tools to support the development of attainable housing, streamlines approval processes and strengthens public-private partnerships to address Nevada’s housing shortage. AB540 reflects the governor’s priority to increase supply, reduce regulatory barriers and ensure that working Nevadans have access to safe, affordable housing in every community. The Nevada Realtors participated in the weekly meetings to help shape the legislation. Currently, the Nevada Housing Division is holding workshops on the regulation for AB540.

The 2025 legislative session was challenging for housing legislation, with significant debates over affordability, supply, landlord tenant issues, rent control and property rights. While numerous bills were introduced that NVR opposed, ultimately, the session proved successful for Realtors.

Looking ahead, we will remain proactive during the interim by continuing to work closely with legislators, stakeholders and community partners to shape thoughtful, balanced housing policies so that NVR enters the next session prepared, aligned and focused on long-term housing solutions.

Over the past two years, one of the most consequential policy battles facing Nevada’s housing market was the push for statewide rent control. While often well-intentioned, rent control has repeatedly failed in cities across the country by shrinking housing supply, discouraging new construction and ultimately driving rents even higher for the very families it is meant to help. Nevada Realtors took a firm, data-driven stance in opposition to rent control to protect the long-term health of Nevada’s housing market.

We worked tirelessly to educate lawmakers, community leaders and the public on the unintended consequences of rent caps, while championing solutions that expand supply, support responsible property ownership and create more attainable housing options for renters. I am incredibly proud that our association led with facts, collaboration and compassion, and helped steer Nevada toward policies that strengthen the market rather than destabilize it.

This has also been a period of reflection and adaptation within our industry. Shifts in the legal and regulatory landscape required that we evolve, modernize and recommit to professionalism. Nevada Realtors embraced that challenge, amplifying our impact through Realtor Day at the Capitol, inspiring future leaders at the NVision Summit, telling the story of homeownership through our American Dream consumer campaign, and deepening our community connection with podcasts, webinars and programs like Keys to Kindness.

To our members: Thank you for trusting me with this role. Your professionalism and dedication inspired me every day. To our elected leaders: Thank you for listening, collaborating, and working with us to strengthen Nevada’s housing ecosystem. And to the incoming leadership team: I couldn’t be more optimistic about where you will take this association next. You inherit an organization with momentum, unity and a clear sense of purpose.

As I complete my presidency, I am confident that Nevada Realtors is well-positioned to lead that future. We have the expertise, the credibility and the statewide presence to shape policy, inform the public, and champion the values that make homeownership the cornerstone of the American dream.