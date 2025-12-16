67°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Resale News

Nevada Realtors president looks at 2025 legal strides, challenges

Brandon Roberts
Brandon Roberts
More Stories
The PENTA Building Group is the presenting sponsor of Roseman University’s Hero Scholar Class ...
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: DEC. 13
The PENTA Building Group is the presenting sponsor of Roseman University’s Hero Scholar Class ...
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: DEC. 13
the Nevada State Apartment Association recently collected and donated over 11 tons of food to t ...
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS
Jim Reilly
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS
By Brandon Roberts Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas
December 16, 2025 - 12:30 pm
 

In the month of “gratitude,” and as my two-year term as president of Nevada Realtors ends, I’m filled with deep gratitude. I look back, proud of the work we’ve done for our members, our industry partners, our legislators and the Nevadans we serve every day. These past two years have been defined by unprecedented challenges, major policy achievements and a renewed commitment to strengthening Nevada’s path toward homeownership. It has been the honor of my career to lead this organization through a period of transformation and opportunity.

Nevada’s housing market has faced significant pressures in recent years: sharp interest rate swings, limited inventory, rising construction costs, tariffs and economic uncertainty. Yet through it all, our market remains resilient because Nevadans remain steadfast in their belief that homeownership is the foundation of financial security and community stability. Our members never stopped showing up by advocating for our clients, supporting first-time buyers, and helping families navigate some of the toughest market conditions in decades. Their dedication is what keeps our industry strong.

One of the defining accomplishments of the past two years was the passage of major attainable housing legislation. Gov. Joe Lombardo’s signing of Assembly Bill 540 marked a turning point in Nevada’s housing policy, expanding the definition of “affordable” and “attainable” to include working and middle-income families, creating new financing tools, and modernizing local processes to reduce unnecessary barriers to building. Nevada Realtors played a critical role at the table, helping ensure the law reflected the realities of the market and addressed the pressures facing everyday Nevadans.

Alongside AB540, we advanced key priorities such as easing permitting bottlenecks, supporting zoning reforms that expand supply, strengthening fair housing protections and pushing for policies that make homeownership accessible, not just aspirational. These wins were possible because of the unified voice of our members and the strong partnerships we built with policymakers statewide.

AB258, sponsored by Assemblywoman Cinthia Moore, at the request of the Nevada Realtors, was passed during the 2025 Nevada legislative session. It aligns Nevada law with the National Association of Realtors Settlement Agreement by requiring all brokerage agreements to be in writing to be valid. Before this change, brokerage agreements between a client and a real estate broker could be either oral or written, which sometimes led to confusion or disputes over compensation and duties. By eliminating oral agreements, AB258 creates a clear, statewide standard that improves transparency and consumer protection, ensures clients have documented terms of representation and reduces legal risk for brokers and salespersons by clearly defining expectations, services and compensation in a written contract.

NVR worked with legislators throughout the process, and the bill passed the Legislature unanimously. AB258 went into effect Oct. 1.

AB540, Lombardo’s comprehensive housing bill, which passed during the 2025 legislative session, focuses on accelerating housing production and improving affordability statewide. The bill establishes new tools to support the development of attainable housing, streamlines approval processes and strengthens public-private partnerships to address Nevada’s housing shortage. AB540 reflects the governor’s priority to increase supply, reduce regulatory barriers and ensure that working Nevadans have access to safe, affordable housing in every community. The Nevada Realtors participated in the weekly meetings to help shape the legislation. Currently, the Nevada Housing Division is holding workshops on the regulation for AB540.

The 2025 legislative session was challenging for housing legislation, with significant debates over affordability, supply, landlord tenant issues, rent control and property rights. While numerous bills were introduced that NVR opposed, ultimately, the session proved successful for Realtors.

Looking ahead, we will remain proactive during the interim by continuing to work closely with legislators, stakeholders and community partners to shape thoughtful, balanced housing policies so that NVR enters the next session prepared, aligned and focused on long-term housing solutions.

Over the past two years, one of the most consequential policy battles facing Nevada’s housing market was the push for statewide rent control. While often well-intentioned, rent control has repeatedly failed in cities across the country by shrinking housing supply, discouraging new construction and ultimately driving rents even higher for the very families it is meant to help. Nevada Realtors took a firm, data-driven stance in opposition to rent control to protect the long-term health of Nevada’s housing market.

We worked tirelessly to educate lawmakers, community leaders and the public on the unintended consequences of rent caps, while championing solutions that expand supply, support responsible property ownership and create more attainable housing options for renters. I am incredibly proud that our association led with facts, collaboration and compassion, and helped steer Nevada toward policies that strengthen the market rather than destabilize it.

This has also been a period of reflection and adaptation within our industry. Shifts in the legal and regulatory landscape required that we evolve, modernize and recommit to professionalism. Nevada Realtors embraced that challenge, amplifying our impact through Realtor Day at the Capitol, inspiring future leaders at the NVision Summit, telling the story of homeownership through our American Dream consumer campaign, and deepening our community connection with podcasts, webinars and programs like Keys to Kindness.

To our members: Thank you for trusting me with this role. Your professionalism and dedication inspired me every day. To our elected leaders: Thank you for listening, collaborating, and working with us to strengthen Nevada’s housing ecosystem. And to the incoming leadership team: I couldn’t be more optimistic about where you will take this association next. You inherit an organization with momentum, unity and a clear sense of purpose.

As I complete my presidency, I am confident that Nevada Realtors is well-positioned to lead that future. We have the expertise, the credibility and the statewide presence to shape policy, inform the public, and champion the values that make homeownership the cornerstone of the American dream.

Brandon Roberts outgoing president of Nevada Realtors for 2024-2025. He is the corporate broker and co-founder of Signature Real Estate Group.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The PENTA Building Group is the presenting sponsor of Roseman University’s Hero Scholar Class ...
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: DEC. 13
Provided Content

The PENTA Building Group has signed on as the presenting sponsor of Roseman University’s newly rebranded Hero Scholar Classic, launching a four-year commitment to helping expand scholarship opportunities for future health care professionals. This year’s tournament, held on Nov. 3 at Red Rock Country Club, brought remarkable community support, with 135 participants, 18 volunteers and 96 sponsors, raising $216,680.

The PENTA Building Group is the presenting sponsor of Roseman University’s Hero Scholar Class ...
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: DEC. 13
Provided Content

The PENTA Building Group has signed on as the presenting sponsor of Roseman University’s newly rebranded Hero Scholar Classic, launching a four-year commitment to helping expand scholarship opportunities for future health care professionals. This year’s tournament, held on Nov. 3 at Red Rock Country Club, brought remarkable community support, with 135 participants, 18 volunteers and 96 sponsors, raising $216,680.

the Nevada State Apartment Association recently collected and donated over 11 tons of food to t ...
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS
Provided Content

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties is spreading holiday cheer with its annual Toy Drive in support of the Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation.

Jim Reilly
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS
Provided Content

The Four Seasons Private Residences announced it has sold 75 percent of their high-rise Henderson condos and has secured nearly $700 million in construction financing for the project.

Jung Kim
BHHS Nevada recognizes 2024 sales accomplishments
Provided Content

The brokerage ranked No. 4 globally within the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ global network, closing 12,500 transactions and completing $5,233,481,026 in real estate sales across Nevada, Southern California and Arizona.

Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada received increased state funding of $1.5 million to signifi ...
Local Rebuilding Together receives state funds
Provided Content

Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada announced that it will receive increased state funding of $1.5 million to significantly reduce its waitlist.

MORE STORIES