Resale News

Nevada Realtors statement on eviction moratorium extension

By Chris Bishop Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas
September 4, 2020 - 5:13 pm
 

This week, Nevada Realtors issued a statement from NVR President Chris Bishop about Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak’s Aug. 31 announcement that extended the state’s moratorium on evictions for another 45 days beyond the original Sept. 1 expiration date:

“On behalf of Nevada Realtors and our more than 18,000 members throughout the state, we are very disappointed in Gov. Sisolak’s decision today to extend the state’s eviction moratorium for another 45 days.

We recognize that thousands of Nevadans may be facing eviction because they have lost their jobs or had their incomes reduced since this pandemic and economic downturn began in March. We understand and sympathize with their situation. We also appreciate the many property owners and tenants throughout the state who have been working together to find individual solutions during these trying times.

However, this extension creates a tremendous hardship for thousands of property owners in Nevada, who are now unable to collect the rent they are owed for at least another 45 days.

Many of these property owners are retirees, people living on fixed incomes and mom-and-pop landlords who own one or two homes and rely on this rental income to support themselves and their families.

Many of them will now have no recourse or way to cover their own expenses.

To make matters worse, Gov. Sisolak’s decision only gives these property owners less than a day’s notice to determine what to do next.

Nevertheless, NVR will continue working with Gov. Sisolak and others to create a pathway for Nevada property owners to access the courts and mitigate damages, while doing everything possible to keep tenants in their homes and make sure homeowners have the ability to pay their mortgage.”

Nevada Realtors, formerly known as the Nevada Association of Realtors, is a professional trade association with more than 18,000 members committed to protecting, promoting and preserving our communities. Visit nevadarealtors.org.

