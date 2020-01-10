56°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Resale News

No one wants to be on the HOA Architectural Review Committee

By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas
January 10, 2020 - 2:58 pm
 

Q: I enjoy reading your informative weekly column and have three questions regarding architectural review committees.

Our community’s covenants, conditions and restrictions require that any external modifications to an owner’s property be approved “by the board, or by an Architectural Committee composed of three members appointed by the board.”

The bylaws state that committees having the authority of the board shall consist of three or more directors. Members of other committees not having board authority “need not be directors of the association.” The homeowners association’s architectural guidelines stipulate that all proposed external modifications shall be submitted to the Architectural Review Committee (ARC) for review and approval/disapproval. The guidelines further stipulate that an owner may appeal an adverse ARC decision to the board.

Here are my questions:

1. The board has had difficulty in finding owners willing to serve on the ARC. If the ARC does not have three members appointed by the board, as stipulated in the CC&Rs, may it take action on an owner’s proposed architectural changes?

2. Board members have declined to serve on the ARC, stating that doing so would present a conflict since the board is the appeal authority for adverse ARC decisions. Given the bylaws’ stipulation regarding committees exercising board authority, shouldn’t the ARC membership include three directors, at a minimum? The board is made up of five directors. The bylaws do not specifically address the ARC.

3. Given that the ARC exercises board authority, should any non-director members of the committee be covered under the association’s directors &officers (D&O) insurance or be otherwise indemnified by the HOA? I realize that the board has final, appeal authority, but an adverse decision by the ARC could expose its members to tort litigation, e.g., if a denial of a proposal (or a delay in responding to it) causes a delay in the project that results in a cost increase for the applicant who seeks redress through litigation against the HOA and the ARC members, individually.

A: I will answer your questions in order.

1. Yes. Unfortunately, this is a common problem for many associations in finding volunteers, especially homeowners who have experience in reviewing architectural requests.

2. I would question whether the Architectural Committee has the exact authority of the board. It is a committee that can make decisions, which can be appealed to the board. To avoid the conflict of interest, you should consider having two board members and finding a third homeowner to serve on the committee. This way, you would have three board members as your appeal body.

3. You can check with your insurance agent but, in general, committees are covered, regardless if they were a director or a homeowner serving on the Architectural Committee.

Q: Our HOA president has gone a little off the rails. This month, she installed landscaping lights on a stretch of common HOA property that happens to be in front of her yard and plugged them into HOA power without board or HOA approval. Several torch-and-pitchfork-wielding neighbors who like the lights — and enjoy the board president’s lovely cocktail parties — are claiming this is no big deal. Is it?

PS: I assume you keep all emails anonymous, but may I please request anonymity just in case. Our president is big on retribution, too.

A: Decisions that impact the association need to be approved by the board of directors. Your board needs to discuss protocol with the president and each director.

Q: What is usually required to change CC&amp;Rs? Ours have been in effect for 50 years

A: Please review the amendment procedure in your CC&amp;Rs, which would allow you to make changes subject to the homeowner approval. Some changes are considered “material changes,” which would also need approval by the lenders. Changes in Nevada Revised Statute 116 allow a process for the membership to change their CC&amp;Rs even if the association did not receive any responses from the lenders.

Q: There seems to be enough ambiguity concerning this simple issue to make its potential outcome very disturbing.

If an HOA’s bylaws state that its board of directors may remove a board member for missing three consecutive unexcused board meetings, does the board have the authority to remove that member from the board entirely or only as an officer? How does NRS 116 support or refute such an action?

A: NRS 116.31036 pertains to the removal of a member of the executive board. Only homeowners can remove a director from the board. The board can only vote to remove a director as an officer and select another director to serve in that position.

NOTE: Here are some upcoming classes offered by the state Real Estate Division. To register online, visit www.red.nv.gov. All classes are held at Nevada State Business Center, 3300 W. Sahara Ave., fourth floor, Nevada Room. All two-hour classes are held from 1:30-3:30 p.m.

■ Jan. 13 — Understanding HOA Elections

■ Jan. 27 — Fiduciary Duty

■ Feb. 3 — 2019 Legislative Updates

■ Feb. 10 — Understanding CIC/HOA Meetings

■ Feb. 24 — Robert’s Rules of Order in a CIC/HOA

■ March 9 — Understanding CIC/HOA Record Keeping

■ March 23 — Sale of a Unit in a Common-Interest Community

■ March 30 — Governing Documents vs. NRS 116

Barbara Holland is a certified property manager (CPM) and holds the supervisory community manager certificate with the state of Nevada. She is an author and educator on real estate management. Questions may be sent to holland744o@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Danny Welsh
Experts bullish on Las Vegas housing market
By Buck Wargo RJRealEstate.Vegas

Groundbreaking ceremonies were held Wednesday at Lake Las Vegas for a resort-style clubhouse that will serve Del Webb’s first age-qualified community in the valley in more than a decade. Analysts said it’s a further sign of the strength in the 2020 new home market. Del Webb, part of the Pulte Group, will open Del Webb Lake Las Vegas and a community in North Las Vegas early this year.

Barbara Holland
HOA has no authority to evict problem renter from home
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Unfortunately, other than fining the homeowner, the association has no eviction authority to remove the tenant from the community.

Barbara Holland
Homeowners deserve explanation why HOA did not follow reserve study
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

If your association is not funding the reserves as recommended by the reserve specialist, the association would need to develop a funding plan designed in an actuarially sound manner which will ensure that sufficient money is available when the association is obligated to maintain, repair, replacement and restoration of the major components.

McKensey Bagnell
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: DEC. 28
Provided Content

Cox Communications announced it is entering into a partnership with Henderson to pilot its smart technology in the city’s Water Street District Innovation Corridor.

Norman Rosensteel
Five holiday season tips for homeowners
By Norman Rosensteel Special to RJNewHomes.Vegas

CAMCO homeowners association management has some suggestions for homeowners to make the holidays more joyful and safe.

Barbara Holland
HOA should have given 48-hour notice before towing truck
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Yes, you should have received some 48-hour notice prior to the truck being towed. As to the six citations that the association claims on the truck, you have the right to receive copies of the citations and meet with the community manager. If the citations are not valid, you do have the right to seek reimbursement for the towing charges.

Barbara Holland
HOA rules still in effect; board can be recalled
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate

Removal of board members fall under Nevada Revised Statute 116.31036 (2). A removal election may be called by the homeowners constituting at least 10 percent or any lower percentage specified in the bylaws of the total number of voting members of the association.

Happy Couple Surrounded By Boxes In New Home On Moving Day
Conference to address decline of black homeownership
By Buck Wargo RJRealEstate.Vegas

A national organization of real estate professionals is coming to Las Vegas in February to “declare war on the decline of black homeownership” and given the rates in Southern Nevada, it will be the perfect locale to spread that message.

Barbara Holland
Homeowner concerned about SWAT team in community
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

The association should be enforcing its regulations in addition to what actions the city of Henderson may take.

Hispanic homeownership has always been higher in Las Vegas than the national average. Census da ...
Vegas homeownership rate below the national average
By Buck Wargo RJRealEstate.Vegas

Las Vegas has yet to fully recover from the housing downturn a decade ago, and its homeownership rate remains well below the national average with the exception of Hispanics and millennials.