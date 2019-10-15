59°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Resale News

Not always necessary for HOA to obtain three bids

By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas
October 15, 2019 - 9:04 am
 

Q: Is there ever a time when it isn’t necessary to get sealed bids for the cost of a service from vendors? In other words, if the cost of the service is below a certain amount, can the bids be presented to the board unsealed?

A: Per Nevada Revised Statutes 116.31086, an association would not be required to obtain three bids if the cost of the project or service was less than 3 percent of the association’s annual budget for communities under 1,000 homes or less than 1 percent of the annual budget for communities more than 1,000 units. Association projects are defined by the law without limitation that involves the maintenance, repair, replacement or restoration of the common elements, or which involves the provision of professional service to the association, such as accounting or legal.

If you already have a service contract with a landscape or pool company, as an example, you would not necessarily have to obtain three bids but only the estimate from the vendor per their service contract.

Q: There seems to be enough ambiguity concerning this simple issue to make its potential outcome very disturbing.

If a homeowners association bylaws state that its board of directors may remove a board member for missing three consecutive unexcused board meetings, does the board have the authority to remove that member from the board entirely or only as an officer? How does NRS 116 support or refute such an action?

Thank you for aiding me in clearing it up.

A: NRS 116.31036 pertains to the removal of a member of the executive board. Only homeowners can remove a director from the board. The board can only vote to remove a director as an officer and select another director to serve in that position.

Q: Is a board allowed to create a rule for covenants within the bylaws or covenants, conditions and restrictions that do not directly state that the board is authorized to define by a rule? Or lacking that stated authority is the language within the bylaws to be followed as written, and if needed for clarification to be done by amendment voted on by the members?

A: Generally speaking, the CC&Rs allow the board to generate rules and regulations on a variety of subjects.

Rules and regulations must be consistent with the CC&Rs. For example, if your association wanted to pass a no pet rule but your covenants allow pets, the association would not legally be able to create a no-pet regulation.

You would need to review your CC&Rs as some covenants provide a broad range or rule making while others are more restrictive.

Barbara Holland is a Certified Property Manager (CPM) and holds the supervisory community manager certificate with the state of Nevada. She is an author and educator on real estate management. Questions may be sent to holland744o@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Barbara Holland
State laws govern HOAs in all Nevada communities
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

NRS 116 is a state law. It is not just a Las Vegas law. There are certain exceptions in the law that differentiates the kinds of associations and their locations.

2020 GLVAR President Tom Blanchard
GLVAR announces 2020 officers and board members
Provided Content

The Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors (GLVAR) announced the results of its annual election of officers and board members, with local Realtors Tom Blanchard serving as its 2020 president and Aldo Martinez serving as 2020 president-elect.

Barbara Holland
Homeowners struggle with HOA parking restrictions
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

I would hate to see you taking steps to escalate the problem with your neighbor. Obviously, when possible a one-on-one meeting with him, which you have stated, is not an option.

Barbara Holland
Homeowner says HOA towed his car illegally
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Most CCRs list the powers and authority of the board of directors, one of which is to sign contracts on behalf of the association. Although you did not send me a copy of the covenants, it would be most unusual if the association board did not have the right to sign a contract with a towing company. The covenants would not list what contracts can or cannot be signed. The ability to tow a vehicle in 2018 was most likely legal.

Sellers can do some work on their homes to help them sell before the holiday festivities begin. ...
Tips on selling your home in the fall
Provided Content

For sellers wanting to close before the holiday festivities begin, below are five tips from real estate company, Opendoor, to help sell homes faster.

Barbara Holland
Neighbor wants owner to clean up tenant’s trash
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

If the association does remove the trash, the unit owner can be assessed all of the expenses that were incurred by the association. It also can place a lien on the unit if the owner fails to reimburse the association. In addition, the association can begin a foreclosure action against the unit owner.

Loud garge noise disturbing neighbors
Loud garge noise disturbing neighbors
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Try contacting the owner one more time and invite him to meet with you at the community so that he can witness the noise. Arrange for some maintenance technician to be present for their suggestion as to how to remedy the problem and the cost.

Barbara Holland
Grandfathered rentals in HOA protected by law
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

If your CCRs did not prohibit renting or leasing at the time you purchased your rental homes the association cannot prohibit the renting or leasing of homes.

Barbara Holland
Don’t park in the handicap spot
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Yes, you were wrong. And, no the association does not by law have to provide you any notice for parking in a handicap spot per NRS 116.3102 (1s).