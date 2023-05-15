85°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Resale News

Property management is a crucial for investors

By Chris McGarey Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas
May 14, 2023 - 7:41 pm
 
Chris McGarey
Chris McGarey

Whether a residential, commercial or industrial property, third-party property management is a crucial aspect for real estate syndicators to scale their portfolios.

While investors and owners are typically focused on both the internal and external operations to generate new properties and ultimately expand their portfolio, juggling the day-to-day property management functions can quickly become overwhelming.

To successfully generate passive income and establish a reputable portfolio as an owner or investor, streamlining operations through an outsourced property management firm helps maximize the return on investment while ensuring the properties are well-maintained and occupied. Syndicators can then focus their time and effort on other essential functions, including staff retainment and recruitment and internal development.

Third-party property managers assist in six critical areas to help syndicators successfully build out their portfolios, including rent, expenses, legal matters, property value, mediation and operations.

Rent

Property managers handle all functions related to rent. Through leveraging their knowledge and expertise, they can increase rental income by marketing the property effectively, screening potential tenants and negotiating leases. To further save the owner a significant amount of time and effort, property managers have the ability to set competitive rental rates to attract high-quality tenants and maximize the owner’s or investor’s income, while still managing day-to-day tasks such as rent collection and lease enforcement.

Expenses

Reducing property and tenant expenses can substantially support owners who are looking to scale their portfolios. Property managers can eliminate unnecessary spending by negotiating favorable terms with vendors and conducting regular property inspections to identify and address any issues that may arise, such as leaks or pests, preventing costly repairs down the road. Most property managers are well-versed in which tax deductions and benefits may be appropriate and beneficial to the owner, allowing them to ensure the property owner is taking advantage of incentives to maximize profits.

Legal matters

Utilizing a third-party property management firm is a great tool to minimize the risk of legal issues. Because the majority of management teams are familiar with the laws and regulations that apply to rental properties, they are equipped to ensure the owner is in compliance with all local, state and federal laws. Typically, they also help to resolve disputes with tenants and handle evictions, which can be time-consuming and stressful for the owner or investor.

Property value

One of the biggest benefits property managers provide is protecting and enhancing a property’s value. Think of property managers as the property’s caretaker. They maintain its appearance and functionality to preserve its value over time, identify and address issues to prevent irreversible damage or costly repairs and keep the property occupied to prevent it from becoming run-down and dilapidated.

Operations

Peace of mind is a hot commodity in the real estate industry, especially within the rental market. A property manager’s support reaches far beyond the physical property and directly onto the owner or investor as well. Delegating the management of the property to a professional management firm frees up time and energy for the owner or investor to focus on other aspects of life or business, allowing them to rest assured the property is in good hands and being managed in a responsible and ethical manner.

Mediation

Outsourced property management benefits not only the owner, but the tenant as well. Property managers serve as a third-party mediator to ensure the owner is following the contracted agreement. They are responsible for providing quick and efficient services to ensure the tenant has constant access to safe functioning living conditions.

No matter what your goal may be as an investor or owner, third-party property management is an essential tool for scaling and establishing a reputable portfolio. Whether it’s increasing rental income and reducing expenses and the risk of legal issues or protecting the property’s value and providing peace of mind, property management services are in place to help owners make the most out of their investment.

Chris McGarey, CCIM (Certified Commercial Investment Member), CPM (Certified Property Manager), leads the McGarey Campa Group of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, which specializes in managing and leasing all types of income-producing commercial and residential properties.

The McGarey Campa Group has been ranked as Berkshire Hathaway HomeService’s top commercial team in Nevada, and in the top five teams of its kind in the U.S. for more than 12 years. For more information about the McGarey Campa Group, visit bhhsnv.com.

MOST READ
1
Poker legend Doyle Brunson dies at 89
Poker legend Doyle Brunson dies at 89
2
Channel 3 grounds helicopter; news director leaves
Channel 3 grounds helicopter; news director leaves
3
Sick New World makes its sold-out, sweaty debut — PHOTOS
Sick New World makes its sold-out, sweaty debut — PHOTOS
4
Late Knights-Oilers Game 6 start time bad for NHL fans
Late Knights-Oilers Game 6 start time bad for NHL fans
5
NASA images show Colorado River changes after simulated flood
NASA images show Colorado River changes after simulated flood
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
At the heart of the home is a kitchen with a large marble waterfall island. (huntington & ellis)
Southern Highlands home lists for $3M
Provided Content

Situated on Southern Highlands Golf Club’s signature hole on the 9th fairway, the custom home has been listed for $2,999,900.

Donna Ruthe
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: MAY 6
Provided Content

Donna Ruthe appointed to Nevada Real Estate Commission

This winter, the Penta Building Group and its strategic partner All 5’s Construction commence ...
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: APRIL 15
Provided Content

The Penta Building Group and its strategic partner All 5’s Construction commenced a multi-city safety tour, hosting three major events bringing together more than 1,000 construction professionals.

Las Vegas housing market stays steady
Las Vegas housing market stays steady
LVR

Defying its history as a housing market prone to peaks and valleys, a recent report by Las Vegas Realtors shows local home prices have been remarkably stable so far this year.

Coldwell Banker Premier Realty The Moretti Team won several awards at the Coldwell Banker Premi ...
Coldwell Banker celebrates the wins in 2022
Provided Content

Local real estate brokerages Coldwell Banker Premier Realty and Coldwell Banker Commercial Premier recognized its top-producing sales associates of 2022 during a February awards celebration.

Lee K. Barrett
Lee Barrett named LVR president in 2023
By Debbie Hall RJRealEstate.Vegas

Lee K. Barrett was elected president of the Las Vegas Realtors in 2023. The longtime Las Vegas Realtor was also the president of the association in 2004. There is no record of any other person who has served as president of the association two different times in the past 20 years.

Lee Barrett
LVR reports local home prices leveling off
LVR

Local home prices leveled off last month, with more homes available for sale and fewer changing hands than one year ago.

REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: FEB. 25
Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

Commercial Alliance Las Vegas and Las Vegas Realtors are partnering with other local real estate organizations to support Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth.

More stories for you
Using effective asset management to optimize your portfolio
Using effective asset management to optimize your portfolio
A Dependable Way to Increase Returns
A Dependable Way to Increase Returns
Casino landlord’s top boss open to more deals in Las Vegas
Casino landlord’s top boss open to more deals in Las Vegas
Las Vegas startup to offer rental housing for traveling workers
Las Vegas startup to offer rental housing for traveling workers
Savvy Senior: Tips and resources for preparing your will
Savvy Senior: Tips and resources for preparing your will
Raiders practice facility changed hands twice without real estate transfer taxes
Raiders practice facility changed hands twice without real estate transfer taxes