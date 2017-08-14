Public meeting on proposed pool regulations to be held Aug. 24

In several columns this summer, I have covered the proposed revised pool and spa regulations for homeowners associations that the Southern Nevada Health District is considering. Public meetings to discuss the issues have changed a bit. The next one is scheduled for Aug. 24 at 8:30 a.m. at 280 S. Decatur Blvd.

Wide Angle View Of Family On Vacation Having Fun By Pool

Since my last article, the Health District has made a number of changes to the proposed regulations. Here is a quick update.

■ We were successful in that the new regulations will not be requiring the automatic feeders for the Ph and chlorine chemicals for existing pools and spas.

■ At this time, I am not sure whether these automatic feeders will be required for new construction. I am concerned that once the automatic feeders start being installed in new-construction communities that in the future we may see the Health District attempt, once again, to require these feeders in existing pools and spas.

■ Here is the Catch 22 on these automatic feeders. Associations could be required to install them if the Health District determines an association is not properly maintaining the Ph balance.

■ For associations that have only three-day weekly service, they will need to seriously look at extending it to seven days, as the increase in the cost of the service will be substantially less than converting to the automatic feeders. That would require major construction changes, such as an additional building, which is ventilated and has a corrosive-proof sprinkler system and barriers from the existing pool pump area. In addition, the is the cost of the feeders and the increased insurance cost as a result of the storage of these chemicals at the community. On top of that, there would need to be a written emergency plan if the chemicals leak into the atmosphere or on an individual.

■ Just as a point of information, one of my senior communities has calculated a cost of about $120,000 to install these automatic feeders and meet the requirements of the Health District and the Clark County building and fire departments. Note, that this does not include any requirements the HOA’s insurance company may impose. In addition, the cost to make the conversion must come from the monthly association assessment and not from the reserves.

■ Also, please note that in the proposed changes if the Health District were to require an HOA to convert to the automatic feeders, it would not have a five-year period to make the changes as was stated in the original proposed regulations. There is no time frame and the Health District could have the pools and spas shut down for many years as boards try to obtain the funds for the conversion.

■ The appeal process to prevent the installation of the automatic feeders would require the association to prepare a position paper that would be presented first to the Health District, and if denied by them then presented to the Board of Health. During this appeal period, your pools and spas would probably be closed.

■ One of the other reasons for seriously considering the seven-day weekly service is that the Health District did not change any of its regulations pertaining to the daily recorded chemical readings, or the daily checking of the pool gate doors each morning to ensure that they are properly opening and closing. This is how the Health District will find a way to require your association to install the automatic feeders as you would be failing to show that you are properly maintaining the Ph levels as well as the pool entrance gates.

■ In the revised pool regulations, the Health District has decided to allow associations to use the stabilized chlorine tablets. The Catch-22 here is that they also reduced the accepted level limit of the cyanuric acid. In layman’s terms, what this means is that approximately 80 percent of the associations will be required to drain their pools about six times a year and then refill the pools with fresh water. This is the only way to remove the excess cyanuric acid from your pools. Conceivably, you may have to drain them during the summer months and consequently interrupting the use of the pools and spas during your high-use summer pool season. Note, that not only would the pool service cost be higher but also the water bills will substantially increase during the already high-water usage period.

■ If the pool inspector, who will be required to check the cyanuric acid each time he or she inspects the HOA pools, finds that the cyanuric acid is above 80 ppm, the inspectors will be required to immediately close the pool and with it assess a fine per body of water.

■ The new pool regulations have not clarified what will be required as to the emergency lighting that could impact some of the homes that are adjacent to the pools.

Barbara Holland is a certified property manager, broker and supervisory certified association manager. Questions may be sent to holland744o@gmail.com.