Real Estate Briefs

Las Vegas’ most pampered pets are getting the royal treatment with their own luxury doghouses. Luxus DESIGN BUILD, a design-build contractor based in Henderson, took first place for its innovative custom doghouse at the inaugural Doghouses of Distinction event benefitting The Animal Foundation. Luxus DESIGN BUILD and its sister company studio g ARCHITECTURE designed and built the award-winning structure, dubbed the “Oasis for Man’s Best Friend.”

Henderson-based Luxus DESIGN BUILD took first place for its custom doghouse at the inaugural Doghouses of Distinction event. (Luxus DESIGN BUILD)

The inaugural Doghouses of Distinction event benefited The Animal Foundation. (Luxus DESIGN BUILD)

Luxus’ doghouse wins first place in charity event

The doghouse was a reflection of Luxus DESIGN BUILD and studio g ARCHITECTURE’s principal and architect Michael Gardner’s holistic creative style. The multilevel space featured a Zen garden with live planting for ambiance, a rooftop platform for sunbathing and a covered space with a custom bed and pillows for lounging, complete with its own modern address numbers and solar entrance light. The structure included a calming neutral palette with subtle pops of color in the fabric and accent tile, as well as modern black metal roof lines paired with the warmed textured wood siding.

“Our vision for the space was to create a luxurious experience for the pet, while also being something visually appreciated by the owner,” Gardner said. “We especially wanted the doghouse to be multifunctional — much like many of the homes we’re designing in Las Vegas today. We incorporated the idea of form meets function, meaning the doghouse not only looks great, but each element also serves a purpose.”

According to Morgan LeFever, lead interior designer at NCIDQ, luxury doghouses are just one part of an overarching trend among luxury homeowners. LeFever said more and more people are now taking their pets into consideration in the overall construction and design of their homes.

LeFever said the firm has seen a higher demand recently for pet-related designs in custom homes, particularly in Southern Nevada. Homeowners are requesting these special pet rooms to be customized for the comfort of their furry friends — with everything from indoor pet-relief mats and custom bathing stations to private lounging spaces and personal storage areas for their necessities. Furthermore, these special spaces aren’t just being limited to only dog owners — requests are also being made by feline owners.

Luxus DESIGN BUILD’s winning doghouse was sponsored and supported by studio g ARCHITECTURE, Walker Zanger, Brentano, M|R DESIGN LAB, Gothic Landscape, Build.com, Slater Design Studios Inc., Apollon Windows &Doors, Designers Décor and Pololu Robotics and Electronics.