Resale News

Real Estate Briefs

Provided Content
November 15, 2019 - 4:35 pm
 

Luxus’ doghouse wins first place in charity event

Las Vegas’ most pampered pets are getting the royal treatment with their own luxury doghouses. Luxus DESIGN BUILD, a design-build contractor based in Henderson, took first place for its innovative custom doghouse at the inaugural Doghouses of Distinction event benefiting The Animal Foundation. Luxus DESIGN BUILD and its sister company studio g ARCHITECTURE designed and built the award-winning structure, dubbed the “Oasis for Man’s Best Friend.”

The doghouse was a reflection of Luxus DESIGN BUILD and studio g ARCHITECTURE’s principal and architect Michael Gardner’s holistic creative style. The multilevel space featured a Zen garden with live planting for ambiance, a rooftop platform for sunbathing and a covered space with a custom bed and pillows for lounging, complete with its own modern address numbers and solar entrance light. The structure included a calming neutral palette with subtle pops of color in the fabric and accent tile, as well as modern black metal roof lines paired with the warmed textured wood siding.

“Our vision for the space was to create a luxurious experience for the pet, while also being something visually appreciated by the owner,” Gardner said. “We especially wanted the doghouse to be multifunctional — much like many of the homes we’re designing in Las Vegas today. We incorporated the idea of form meets function, meaning the doghouse not only looks great, but each element also serves a purpose.”

According to Morgan LeFever, lead interior designer at NCIDQ, luxury doghouses are just one part of an overarching trend among luxury homeowners. LeFever said more and more people are now taking their pets into consideration in the overall construction and design of their homes.

LeFever said the firm has seen a higher demand recently for pet-related designs in custom homes, particularly in Southern Nevada. Homeowners are requesting these special pet rooms to be customized for the comfort of their furry friends — with everything from indoor pet-relief mats and custom bathing stations to private lounging spaces and personal storage areas for their necessities. Furthermore, these special spaces aren’t just being limited to only dog owners — requests are also being made by feline owners.

Luxus DESIGN BUILD’s winning doghouse was sponsored and supported by studio g ARCHITECTURE, Walker Zanger, Brentano, M|R DESIGN LAB, Gothic Landscape, Build.com, Slater Design Studios Inc., Apollon Windows &Doors, Designers Décor and Pololu Robotics and Electronics.

Barbara Holland
HOA to crack down on homeowners who aren’t landscaping backyards
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

One recommendation is for your board to have the management company send a letter to those homeowners stating the requirement from the CCRs. In that letter, management can request a copy of their architectural approval letter and or taking a photograph of their backyard.

Angelina Scarcelli
Provided Content

Matthew Hoyt of CommCap Advisors has been named a recipient of the National NAIOP 2019 Developing Leaders Award, honoring rising industry professionals throughout the nation. The selection was competitive. NAIOP selected five young professionals nationally to receive this prestigious award.

Barbara Holland
Condo owner thought cable was included in HOA dues
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

First, you should verify who provided you with the information as to the expenses that are included in the association dues.

Revolution, a 340-unit luxury apartment community, has opened in Henderson. (WestCorp Managemen ...
Revolution luxury apartments open in Henderson
Provided Content

WestCorp Management Group, in its ongoing partnership with Nevada West Development, has opened Revolution, a 340-unit luxury apartment community in West Henderson at 12215 Gilespie St. This is WestCorp’s third community to open in Southern Nevada with Vivint Smart Home technology in every unit. Empire and Trend! opened earlier this year and are also managed by WestCorp Management Group.

Barbara Holland
Homeowner complains about HOA handyman’s work
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Association boards have a fiduciary obligation to its members. The division could investigate your board as to its actions per Nevada Revised Statutes 116.3103 (1), exercising the ordinary and responsible care of the association subject to the business judgment rule.

Barbara Holland
Homeowner feels ‘singled out’ by HOA
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Before you contact the Ombudsman’ Office, you can request from your management company a copy of the general record concerning each violation of the governing documents (other than delinquency) for which your association has either imposed a fine, construction penalty or any other sanction per Nevada Revised Statute 116.31175 (5).

Barbara Holland
Not always necessary for HOA to obtain three bids
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Per Nevada Revised Statutes 116.31086, an association would not be required to obtain three bids if the cost of the project or service was less than 3 percent of the association’s annual budget for communities under 1,000 homes or less than 1 percent of the annual budget for communities more than 1,000 units.

Barbara Holland
State laws govern HOAs in all Nevada communities
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

NRS 116 is a state law. It is not just a Las Vegas law. There are certain exceptions in the law that differentiates the kinds of associations and their locations.

2020 GLVAR President Tom Blanchard
GLVAR announces 2020 officers and board members
Provided Content

The Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors (GLVAR) announced the results of its annual election of officers and board members, with local Realtors Tom Blanchard serving as its 2020 president and Aldo Martinez serving as 2020 president-elect.

Barbara Holland
Homeowners struggle with HOA parking restrictions
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

I would hate to see you taking steps to escalate the problem with your neighbor. Obviously, when possible a one-on-one meeting with him, which you have stated, is not an option.