REAL ESTATE BRIEFS

The 2021 Dogs of Downtown Summerlin Calendar are now available. All proceeds from the sale of the calendar go to support The Animal Foundation.

University of Nevada, Reno Extension's Watershed-Wise Residential Design class will cover strategies for fostering a healthy watershed. (Wendy Hanson Mazet University of Nevada, Reno Extension)

Jesse Boeckle

Landon Boeckle

Dogs of Downtown Summerlin Calendar hot off the press

The must-have-for-dog-lovers calendar features one pup each month photographed on-site at Downtown Summerlin for all 12 months in addition to one four-legged cover model. The 2013 featured pups include:

■ @babyfinleythedoodle

■ @bosspuppy_

■ @thatgoldendoodle

■ @thepawedsquad

■ @pacific_pongo

■ @anthonyracingg

■ @thewhiteladgeorge

■ @queenleilahb

■ @elektra.aussie.corgi

■ @frankiedapom

■ @bailey_theenglishbully

■ @maximusdogimusmeridius

■ Jake, the rescued Havanese

Calendars are now available for sale at Concierge at Downtown Summerlin for $10 cash or check. All proceeds from the sale of the calendar will benefit The Animal Foundation.

For more on Downtown Summerlin, visit www.summerlin.com or call Concierge at 702-832-1055.

Downtown Summerlin is part of a planned urban center, serving the entire Las Vegas Valley. It includes retail, entertainment, office, hotel and multifamily residential elements, all designed to create a vibrant, walkable urban core within the award-winning 22,500-acre Summerlin master-planned community. Downtown Summerlin totals nearly 400 acres and features more than 125 stores and restaurants in a streetscape-shopping environment with pedestrian thoroughfares and dynamic storefronts.

The first phase of development opened to the public in October 2014. Today, Downtown Summerlin is also home to City National Arena, practice facility for the National Hockey League’s Vegas Golden Knights, and Las Vegas Ballpark, a 10,000-capacity minor league baseball stadium. Downtown Summerlin boasts two Class-A office towers that encompass a combined 380,000 square feet. In addition to Downtown Summerlin’s two luxury multifamily developments, Constellation and Tanager, more than 4,000 attached residences are planned at Downtown Summerlin to create a high-density urban residential community comprised of apartments, condominiums, lofts and brownstones. Additional information can be found at downtownsummerlin.com.

The Animal Foundation is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to making a difference in the lives of animals in the Las Vegas Valley. To promote the humane treatment of animals, The Animal Foundation operates one of the highest-volume, single-site animal shelters in America, saving more than 24,000 pets in 2019. Additionally, the shelter’s services include adoptions, lost and found, low-cost spay and neuter, vaccinations and microchipping in addition to many other lifesaving programs. In June 2015, The Animal Foundation announced Mission: Possible 2020, its strategic initiative to save the lives of all healthy and treatable animals who enter their care by the end of the year 2020. To learn more about The Animal Foundation or to view adoptable pets online, visit animalfoundation.com.

McCarthy Building hires regional safety director

McCarthy Building Cos. Inc., a national construction firm, has promoted Travis Nestor to southwest regional safety director. In his new role, he will oversee regional and companywide safety initiatives as he continues to provide high-level service in training, communication, case management, policy and procedure improvements and promotes McCarthy’s genuine safety culture throughout operations in Arizona, Colorado and Nevada.

Since joining McCarthy as a safety manager in 2012, Nestor has capably led and developed a safety-focused team and brought strategic thinking and a collaborative approach to his many impactful projects. Nestor has been instrumental in improving safety performance and in shepherding McCarthy’s comprehensive safety-driven culture.

He has worked on numerous landmark projects and markets throughout the region including a focus on commercial, transportation and K-12 education construction throughout Arizona, the Odysea Aquarium in Scottsdale, and Colorado Springs utilities in Colorado, before moving to Las Vegas to serve as the regional safety manager. In a short time, Nestor was dedicated to Allegiant Stadium, the new home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders. In this capacity, he led a team of joint venture and trade partner safety professionals and worked hand in hand with job site leadership to provide a safe workplace on one of McCarthy’s most challenging and high-profile projects.

“Travis’s endless focus on safety is invaluable and permeates any project or personnel he comes in contact with,” said Justin Kelton, president of the Southwest Region at McCarthy Building Cos. “He takes the safety of his team members personally, making him an excellent leader in the field and has a demonstrated track record of success in collaborating with clients, trade partners and industry experts to implement a customized approach to safety planning each and every day.”

Nestor has more than two decades of construction industry experience and expertise. He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in biology from West Virginia University. Additionally, Nestor holds certifications and licenses from the Board of Certified Safety Professionals (BCSP) OSHA and the U.S. Department of Labor. Nestor is a member of the American Society of Safety Engineers.

Class to discuss water awareness, conservation

As part of the Green Industry Continuing Education Series, University of Nevada, Reno Extension is offering “Watershed-Wise Residential Design” Nov. 4, from noon to 1 p.m., at the Extension office at 4955 Energy Way in Reno, as well as via Zoom.

“The Green Industry Continuing Education Series is a great way to maintain professional certifications conveniently during your lunch hour,” said Chad Morris, Extension Commercial Horticulture Program coordinator. “This workshop is meant to provide tips to landscapers to help them be a part of protecting our watershed.”

The class, taught by landscape architect Carrie Jensen, will discuss the local watershed, potential landscape management impacts, and how green professionals can implement residential Low Impact Development management strategies and technologies for fostering a healthy watershed. The class offers Qualified Water Efficient Landscaper Continuing Education Units.

Registration for the remote format can be done online at unr.zoom.us/meeting/register. Registration to attend the class in person can be done by emailing Morris at chadmorris@unr.edu.

The Green Industry Continuing Education Series provides current, research-based information to green-industry professionals. For upcoming classes, visit the series website, growyourownnevada.com/horticulture-programs. For more information on classes or certification, contact Morris at chadmorris@unr.edu. Persons in need of special accommodations or assistance should contact Morris at least three days prior to the class.

The Boeckle Group joins BHHS Nevada

The Boeckle Group, a local real estate team led by Las Vegas natives and brothers Landon and Jesse Boeckle, has joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties. The Boeckle Group specializes in working with investment properties and traditional residential home sales.

“Throughout the last few years, our team has really focused on investing in and flipping properties, so marketing the homes has not been necessarily in the forefront of our efforts. That’s where Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices will come in,” said Landon Boeckle, co-owner and the team’s broker salesperson. “Berkshire Hathaway’s marketing platforms and other technologies will be a valuable resource for us as we expand our marketing opportunities across the country and internationally.”

Landon and Jesse Boeckle started The Boeckle Group nearly four years ago and now operate a team of nearly 20 real estate professionals. The team has become one of the valley’s most successful in investment property rehabilitation. On average, they purchase and completely remodel 60 properties each year and sell as many traditional residential homes as well.

The Boeckle Group has closed on their remodeled Las Vegas homes for as high as $1.45 million, which was sold in Summerlin.

“This is a unique real estate business in that our team is the client — we invest in the properties,” Landon Boeckle said. “Joining Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices gives us a huge opportunity to tap into their vast network of Realtors and work with agents who might have troubled listings and are looking for cash buyers.”