Resale News

REAL ESTATE BRIEFS

December 21, 2020 - 3:54 pm
 
Doug Roberts, partner, Panattoni Development Co.
Camino Verde Group Las Vegas-based Camino Verde Group has acquired the Aspen Meadow apartments ...
Camino Verde Group Las Vegas-based Camino Verde Group has acquired the Aspen Meadow apartments in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. This is Camino Verde’s first property outside the Western U.S.

Panattoni Development named Developer of the Year

Panattoni Development Co. has been recognized by the Southern Nevada Chapter of the Society of Industrial and Office Realtors as the 2020 People’s Choice Developer of the Year. This is the company’s fourth consecutive People’s Choice Developer of the Year recognition.

SIOR is the leading association for commercial and industrial real estate professionals. The SIOR designates the most capable and experienced brokerage practitioners in any market. The SIOR designation is recognized by corporate real estate executives, commercial real estate brokers, agents, lenders and other real estate professionals. The Southern Nevada annual awards are presented to recognize outstanding companies and individuals in the categories of People’s Choice Broker of the Year, People’s Choice Developer of the Year, Top Producer and Most Cooperative Transactions.

Panattoni Development Co. Inc., founded in 1986, is one of the largest privately held, full-service, development companies in the world. Panattoni operates from 28 offices in the United States, Canada and Europe. Since inception, Panattoni has developed more than 376 million square feet of space including more than 125 million square feet of build-to-suit projects. For more information visit, panattoni.com.

Camino Verde Group buys Kentucky apartment complex

Las Vegas-based Camino Verde Group, in association with NV2 Holdings of Austin, Texas, has acquired the Aspen Meadow apartment community in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. This is Camino Verde’s first property outside the West.

“The purchase further defines Camino Verde Group’s multifamily investment strategy focused on acquiring quality assets in markets with strong fundamentals,” said Kevin Romney of Henderson, chief investment officer for Camino Verde Group.

“Specifically, the acquisition is Camino Verde’s first east of the Mississippi River and further diversifies its existing multifamily portfolio across the country. CVG plans to expand its footprint in the East over the coming years in markets with strong market fundamentals and overall economic growth.”

Aspen Meadow is a 258-unit multifamily property nestled in Hopkinsville, part of the Clarksville, Tennessee Metropolitan Statistical Area. The property at 1050 Denzil Drive is minutes away from the Oak Grove Racing, Gaming &Hotel and the Fort Campbell Army Base. Fort Campbell is home to the 101st Airborne Division and is the fourth-largest Army base and seventh-largest in the Department of Defense.

Constructed in phases from 1979 to 1989, Aspen Meadow offers units with two beds and one bath or two beds and two baths housed in 31 two-story town homes and two-story eight-plexes. The community is situated in a park-like setting. Units range in size from 860 square feet to 1,350 square feet, with rent prices starting around $725 per month.

Currently, 87 percent of the Aspen Meadow’s units have been remodeled. Remodeled units offer new appliances, such as washers and dryers, ranges, dishwashers, built-in microwaves and refrigerators.

Camino Verde will continue renovation of the remaining 13 percent of units with the same appliances and finishes in each unit.

Aspen Meadow features an indoor swimming pool, fitness center, playgrounds, basketball court and picnic area. The complex is pet friendly, allowing pets with an additional deposit and housing a fenced-in pet play area.

Camino Verde Group LLC is a Las Vegas-based, privately held real estate investment, development and asset management company with its sole focus on multifamily and mixed-use real estate.

NV2 Holdings, LLC is a diversified real estate investment firm whose principals have acquired more than 30 apartment communities with more than 5,000 units in Texas, Michigan and Georgia totaling over $400 million in assets.

