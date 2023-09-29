REAL ESTATE BRIEFS

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties Gives Back to Southern Nevada Youth

BHHS supports homeless high school students

This summer, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties helped local homeless high school students get prepared for the upcoming school year. The brokerage held a food drive and volunteering event in partnership with Project 150, a 501(c)3 charitable organization, as part of its ongoing initiative to give back and make a positive impact on the lives of those facing challenges in the community.

According to the Nevada Homeless Alliance, over 1,295 unaccompanied youth are homeless in Southern Nevada, and that makes up 21 percent of the total homeless population in the valley on any given night. By region, Las Vegas has the second highest rate of unaccompanied youth in the nation.

Project 150’s mission is to provide essential support and services to homeless, displaced and disadvantaged high school students. By empowering these students to stay in school, graduate successfully and build brighter futures, the organization has created lasting change for the past 12 years.

“Education is the cornerstone of building a brighter future in our community, and by supporting these students, we hope to inspire positive change,” said Troy Reierson, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada, Arizona and California Properties.

To support the cause, a team of 20 volunteers participated in sorting clothing and school supplies, ensuring that high school students are well prepared for the upcoming school year. The company held a coinciding food drive to further support Project 150’s efforts in combating food insecurity among the high school student population. Volunteer efforts were organized by executive assistant Lisa Peters and business development manager Ira Stark.

Logic’s Amy Ogden named Woman of Influence

Nevada-based Logic Commercial Real Estate announced that Amy Ogden, SIOR, partner, was named a Woman of Influence by GlobeSt. This award recognizes women who drive the commercial real estate industry forward and who have significantly driven the industry to new heights via their outstanding successes.

“Amy is not only an exceptional professional in commercial real estate but also a true ambassador for the Logic Commercial Real Estate brand,” Logic president Jeff Jacobs said. “Amy’s remarkable skills, dedication and industry acumen have earned her prestigious accolades and made her one of the top producers in the Las Vegas market. We are proud to have Amy on our team, and her recognition as a Woman of Influence by GlobeSt. is well deserved.”

In 2022, Ogden was recognized as a CoStar Power Broker Quarterly Deal winner for two of the top Industrial leases along with recognition as one of the Top Industrial Real Estate Influencers by GlobeSt. She also completed four of the Top 50 SIOR: Society of Industrial and Office Realtors Industrial transactions as well as the Deal of the Year in the Southern Nevada Chapter the year prior.

Ogden earned her SIOR designation in Nevada, and her 17-year industry tenure with both Cushman Wakefield and Logic CRE has allowed her to specialize in a multitude of areas, i.e., building and land acquisition/disposition, representation for both tenant and landlords, bankruptcy sales, land assemblages, commercial development, 1031 Exchanges and corporate relocations.

TSK Architects announces promotion, hire

TSK Architects, a leading architecture, planning and interior design firm, announced the promotion of Adam DeCook to the position of principal. DeCook’s outstanding contributions and extensive experience in the public sector have played a pivotal role in his pathway into this important leadership position.

DeCook’s expertise in project proposals, defining scope of services, tracking project schedules and financials, and overseeing the technical aspects of projects has consistently ensured the successful execution of TSK Architects’ public sector initiatives.

“Adam’s promotion to principal is a testament to his outstanding performance and dedication to delivering excellence,” said Windom Kimsey, president of TSK Architects. “Adam has consistently displayed strong project management skills, successfully navigating complex projects across the country. Adam’s ability to cultivate relationships with clients, his sharp attention to detail and his expertise in achieving design and planning intent have been instrumental in our firm’s success. This promotion further strengthens TSK Architects’ leadership team, positioning our firm for continued success and innovation within the industry.”

As principal, DeCook will serve as a leader within the firm, responsible for cultivating client relationships and ensuring project expectations and deadlines are met. His role will involve guiding project teams, unifying goals and ensuring the timely execution of deliverables while maintaining healthy communication and relationships with clients.

In addition to his project management responsibilities, DeCook will play a vital role in business development efforts. He will work closely with the marketing team and market sector directors to execute business development goals, participate in the RFQ and interview process for new business and represent TSK Architects at marketing conferences, conventions and client functions.

In addition, TSK Architects announced the recent rehire of Vince Novak into the role of senior designer. With his extensive experience and proven track record, Novak brings back a wealth of knowledge and creativity to the firm.

As senior designer, Novak will play a crucial role in mentoring and inspiring project team members, researching design trends, leading the design process and ensuring the delivery of thoughtful and creative design solutions. His collaboration with the design director will help shape TSK Architects’ vision and goals, further enhancing the firm’s reputation for excellence.

Having previously worked with TSK Architects from 2004 to 2011 as a full-time designer, he played a pivotal role in leading the design of several high-profile projects across the state, including Silverland Middle School in Lyon County and Henderson North Community Police Station.

Novak’s career journey after his initial time with TSK Architects took him to establish his own design firm in 2014, focusing on residential and commercial projects in Michigan. During this time, he also served as a contracted employee for TSK Architects, contributing to federal and public safety initiatives. Novak’s commitment to design excellence and his involvement in professional organizations, such as the American Institute of Architects, where he chaired the Committee on the Environment in Grand Rapids from 2016 to 2019, further demonstrate his dedication to the architectural field.

LVR donates $15,000 to help Maui recovery

Las Vegas Realtors donated $15,000 this week to help Maui, its Realtors, property owners and others recover from the tragic fires that devastated parts of the Hawaiian island last month.

LVR President Lee Barrett said the association’s donation will be directed through the Realtors Association of Maui, the local association serving more than 2,000 members.

CALV announces Member of the Year Awards

The Commercial Alliance Las Vegas honored Angelina Scarcelli as its Volunteer of the Year and Wes Drown as its Member of the Year at its 16th annual CALV Symposium held Sept. 20 in Las Vegas.

Drown, a Certified Commercial Investment Member, works at RE/MAX Advantage in Henderson. He was honored for his ongoing support of CALV, where he is entering his second term as treasurer. He was previously an active member of CALV’s board of directors.

Scarcelli, CCIM and a Certified Property Manager, served as CALV president in 2022. She works as the managing director of real estate management services in Nevada for Colliers International. She was honored for leading CALV’s community service projects, including its ongoing support of the Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth, where CALV members and others recently volunteered to remodel residences that house local teens who need shelter.

CALV President Natalie Allred, CPM and an Accredited Residential Manager, said Scarcelli is the first person to ever receive the Volunteer of the Year award from CALV.

The symposium at The Orleans included continuing education classes for local real estate professionals taught by nationally known instructor Robert McComb and an informative luncheon presentation on the local real estate market and economy from Brian Gordon, of Applied Analysis.

The Commercial Alliance Las Vegas is the commercial real estate division of Las Vegas Realtors. One of the largest organizations in Southern Nevada for commercial real estate professionals, it organizes and empowers the industry through education, networking, promoting professionalism and shaping public policy. Membership in CALV is open to Realtors and non-Realtors. For more information, visit calv.org.

DR Horton taps Platinum Contracting as trade partner

Platinum Contracting of Nevada, a leading independent full-service general contractor who specializes in underground utilities, is correcting infrastructure for new single-family and multifamily residential communities across Las Vegas through its new trade partnership with DR Horton, the largest homebuilder by volume in the United States.

“Partnering with nationally renowned organizations like DR Horton, who have made monumental strides in developing our local community, further signifies our team’s commitment to building a better Nevada one project at a time,” said Dean Gettman, CEO of Platinum Contracting of Nevada.

Platinum Contracting of Nevada has been selected to perform a series of bond exoneration projects throughout two of the builder’s newest communities, including Tucana Pointe at Valley Vista in North Las Vegas and Manor at Acacia Landing near Summerlin and Centennial Hills.

“To be selected as the contractor for these projects presents an opportunity to continue revolutionizing Las Vegas’ standard for living,” Gettman said.

The firm’s bond exoneration projects entail the completion of all items required to efficiently acquire a bond release and job closeout. The improvements and repairs include adjustments to curbs, sidewalks, valley gutters, minor grading, asphalt, manholes and striping.

NV Capital provides funds for office space remodel

NV Capital Corp., a Las Vegas-based private lending firm, announced it provided financing for the renovation of a luxury business space for small business owners — The Draper in downtown Las Vegas.

The Draper brings working and lifestyle to a reimagined balance. Comprised of newly renovated private office spaces and meeting rooms along with a shared, all-inclusive coffee bar, lounge and lobby, the office building provides many amenities for tenants. The Draper, which comprises 13,000 square feet, is at 319 S. Third St.

Quinn Gallagher, mortgage loan officer of NV Capital Corporation, dba Blackmon Home Loans, said the company funded a second deed of trust of $1.3 million for FBGM Investments LLC for the office building update. It was paid off in June.

“We are pleased and excited to have funded this outstanding office space of The Draper,” he said. “The Draper represents the need and demand of luxurious business spaces, for both private and coworking opportunities. We are thrilled to have assisted FBGM Investments and help bring luxury business spaces to new heights.”

Nevada affordable housing groups get grant

The Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco recently announced $4.8 million in affordable housing grants to Nevada-based groups through its newly established Affordable Housing Program Nevada Targeted Fund.

This fund — a first of its kind in the country — is an important component of the bank’s AHP and represents a significant commitment to addressing the critical shortage of affordable housing throughout Nevada. The grants will be distributed to six qualified projects to create or revitalize over 260 units of affordable housing throughout the state.

The 2023 AHP Nevada Targeted Fund is partnering with Nevada Bankers Association member banks, including Bank of Nevada, Wells Fargo and Toyota Financial Savings Bank, to fund:

■ New construction of Orovada Street Senior Apartments in Reno, in collaboration with member Wells Fargo National Bank West and Silver Sage Manor Inc.

■ New construction of The Golden Rule Senior Apartments Phase 1 in Las Vegas, in collaboration with member Toyota Financial Savings Bank, participating in AHP for the first time, and Neighborhood Housing Services of Southern Nevada.

■ New Construction of Pioche Apartments in Pioche, in collaboration with member Wells Fargo National Bank West and Nevada Rural Housing Authority.

■ New Construction of Rome South 2 Senior Apartments in North Las Vegas, in collaboration with member Bank of America California, NA and Nevada H.A.N.D. Inc.

■ Rehabilitation of Hullum Homes, a public housing development in Las Vegas, in collaboration with member Wells Fargo National Bank West and the Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority.

This year marks the inaugural year for the Nevada Targeted Fund, which was created through collaboration with U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada to combat the critical affordable housing crisis throughout the state.

According to the National Low Income Housing Coalition, Nevada tops the national list as the state with the highest percentage (21 percent) of extremely low-income households earning 0 percent to 30 percent of area median income who are severely cost-burdened, meaning the household spends more than 50 percent of its income on housing costs, including utilities.

Compared to the $4.8 million awarded to the Nevada Targeted Fund this year, $1.9 million was granted in 2022, with zero dollars awarded in 2021.