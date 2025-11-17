The Four Seasons Private Residences announced it has sold 75 percent of their high-rise Henderson condos and has secured nearly $700 million in construction financing for the project.

CORRECTION: There was an error in the Nov. 9 real estate briefs in the real estate section. An outdated news release was used in an item regarding a Blue Heron staff hire. That position has changed.

Four Seasons Private Residences reports sales

The Four Seasons Private Residences announced it has sold 75 percent of their high-rise Henderson condos and has secured nearly $700 million in construction financing for the project.

The $686 million in financing was secured from J.P. Morgan, Sculptor Real Estate and Morning Calm Management. That announcement comes as the property announced it has surpassed $700 million with three quarters of its 171 residences sold.

These twin achievements confirm the project’s position in MacDonald Highland as Las Vegas’s most coveted new address, said Jim Reilly, president of Azure Resorts &Hotels. It’s a partner with Luxus Developments, and Two Roads Development.

“Securing this financing is a game-changer,” Reilly said. “It empowers us to build at full speed and deliver on our promise of creating next-gen living in Las Vegas.”

Ground work has been underway for months, and vertical construction begins imminently, backed by Suffolk as construction manager and MJ Dean Construction handling concrete, Reilly said. It’s scheduled for completion in mid-2027.

Designed by Wimberly Allison Tong &Goo (WATG) and Wimberly Interiors, the project offers expansive residences up to 8,349 square feet, each with private garages, semi-private elevators and sweeping views of the Strip and McCullough Mountains. Signature amenities include dining by Wolfgang Puck, 24-hour concierge, spa and wellness facilities, resort-style pools and access to the members-only Dragon Ridge Country Club.

Huntington &Ellis sets Turnberry Towers record

Rachael Tharp of huntington &ellis, A Real Estate Agency has set a new benchmark at Turnberry Towers East, representing the buyer in the $1.6 million purchase of units 3808 and 3804, the highest recorded sale at Turnberry Towers since December 2016.

While the two residences were previously connected through a simple doorway between the primary closet and the adjoining unit’s spare bath, the recent sale reflects a strategic reconversion of the space back into two individual homes. This creative transaction underscores Tharp’s expertise in identifying and delivering exceptional value within Las Vegas’ luxury high-rise market.

“Turnberry Towers continues to hold its place as one of the most timeless and well-managed luxury high-rises in the city,” Tharp said. “Its reputation, quality of construction and sense of community keep it in high demand even as new developments come online.”

The $1.6 million transaction highlights huntington &ellis’s consistent leadership in the Turnberry Towers market. The agency has represented two of the three highest sales at Turnberry Towers in recent years, including Tharp’s upcoming dual representation of Unit 4408, set to close Nov. 12 at $1 million, tying for the highest sale since 2022.

Tharp, who serves on the Turnberry Towers East board, notes that the association is investing $1.1 million in property enhancements designed to elevate resident amenities and long-term value. The East Tower’s lobby renovation is nearing completion with construction on a new social room and expansive outdoor kitchen, a first of its kind among Las Vegas high-rises, scheduled to begin within the next two weeks.

With more than half (54 percent) of Tharp’s overall business coming from high-rise transactions, Turnberry Towers remains a cornerstone of her career built on deep expertise and a commitment to representing both buyers and sellers in Las Vegas’s vertical luxury market. Over the past seven years Tharp has represented 46 total sales and 34 rentals at Turnberry Towers, solidifying her reputation as one of the building’s leading agents.

Turnberry Towers, located just off the Las Vegas Strip, is celebrated for its resort-style amenities including a resort pool, fitness center, tennis and pickleball courts, valet and 24-hour security. Each residence features floor-to-ceiling windows and private terraces offering panoramic views of the city skyline and surrounding mountains.

To learn more about huntington &ellis, A Real Estate Agency, visit www.huntingtonandellis.com.