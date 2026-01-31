REAL ESTATE BRIEFS

Nevada Rural Housing, in partnership with the Nevada Housing Coalition, announced its Keys to the Missing Middle Homeownership Education Program, a statewide initiative designed to help Nevada households prepare for and sustain successful homeownership.

Homeownership program launched

Nevada Rural Housing, in partnership with the Nevada Housing Coalition, announced its Keys to the Missing Middle Homeownership Education Program, a statewide initiative designed to help Nevada households prepare for and sustain successful homeownership.

Made possible by the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco, the program expands access to high-quality, Nevada-specific homeownership education for rural tribal and working households navigating today’s housing market.

“Homeownership education is a critical piece of housing stability, especially for working households and communities that are often left out of traditional systems,” said Maurice Page, executive director of the Nevada Housing Coalition. “Keys to the Missing Middle brings trusted partners together to deliver practical, Nevada-focused education that helps families move toward homeownership with confidence and stay housed for the long term.”

Through NRH’s established homebuyer education platform, participants will access education online, through live webinars, and at in-person workshops hosted across Nevada.

Coursework covers topics including financial readiness, understanding mortgages, down-payment assistance programs, rural market navigation and post-purchase homeownership stability.

Beyond education, the program serves as a direct pathway to homeownership resources. Nevada Rural Housing has recently surpassed $25 million in loans through its Launchpad program, demonstrating the growing demand for education-driven homeownership pathways.

Separately, eligible rural homebuyers may qualify for up to $20,000 per borrower through NRH’s Rural Rocks program. Program details are available at BuyRuralNV.org.

The Keys to the Missing Middle education program officially launches Feb. 1. Participation is open to aspiring homebuyers and existing homeowners seeking education and long-term stability. For more information about the education program, visit NVRural.org/keys.

Huntington &ellis breaks sales record

Huntington &ellis, A Real Estate Agency, ​​an independent real estate brokerage, has set a new company record, closing out 2025 with more than $1.44 billion in total sales volume, marking its highest-performing year to date.

In addition to record-breaking sales, the brokerage also achieved its largest charitable giving total in company history, donating $95,138 to local nonprofits across Southern Nevada as part of its ongoing commitment to community impact.

The independently owned brokerage closed 2,496 transactions throughout the year, ranking as the No. 5 firm in Clark County and No. 1 office with 15 agents recognized among the county’s Top 250 agents. Its agents averaged over 18 transactions per agent, solidifying its position as the highest-performing agency in the region.

“Breaking our own record in back-to-back years is a powerful moment for our company,” said Craig Tann, broker and owner of huntington &ellis. “These results speak to the strength of our agents, the culture we’ve built and the trust our clients continue to place in us. We’re truly scaling with intention.”

Beyond performance metrics, 2025 marked another year of strategic expansion. Huntington &ellis welcomed 49 new agents, growing its roster to 182 agents serving communities throughout the Las Vegas Valley. To support continued demand and regional growth, the brokerage also announced plans to open a new Henderson office later this year.

The brokerage’s record-year in charitable giving supported organizations including Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth, Kindness Conquers, The Animal Foundation, Shade Tree, Girls on the Run and Spread the Word Nevada, as part of its ongoing commitment to local outreach and monthly community initiatives.

Huntington &ellis, A Real Estate Agency, is a Las Vegas-based full-service real estate agency with more than two decades of experience.

The agency is one of the top-producing real estate brokerages in Las Vegas with more than 182 real estate agents across 17 teams. In 2025, the agency completed over $1.44 billion in sales volume, helping successfully market and close more than 2,496 residential properties throughout the valley. For more information about huntington &ellis, A Real Estate Agency, visit huntingtonandellis.com.

Ground breaks on 17-acre bike park

Commissioner Justin Jones and Clark County Parks and Recreation announced the official groundbreaking of the Desert Flow at Southwest Ridge bike skills park, a 17-acre outdoor recreation destination designed to serve cyclists of all ages and skill levels, on Jan. 28. Located on the corner of Warm Springs and Fort Apache roads, this project represents a significant investment in community health, outdoor adventure and local infrastructure.

The Desert Flow Bike Park at Southwest Ridge is designed to be a local destination for the cycling community, featuring a wide array of specialized tracks and amenities. The heart of the park offers a world-class riding experience, including multi-level skills courses for both beginners and advanced riders, specialized obstacles, a dedicated pump track and rugged dirt trails designed for skill progression. A 12-foot-wide asphalt-paved main trail will serve as the primary artery through the site, ensuring smooth and accessible navigation for all visitors.

Beyond the trails, the facility features areas designed as comfortable gathering places for the community. The entry plaza will serve as the park’s gateway, featuring professional site lighting, an entry kiosk and a prefabricated restroom facility. To provide relief from the elements, the project includes a large group shade pavilion and several smaller shade structures throughout the landscape. To accommodate visitors and ensure easy access, the project includes the construction of a new 50-space parking lot.

Clark County Parks and Recreation manages a vast network of more than 100 public parks that offer diverse amenities, including picnic areas, playgrounds and specialized sports fields. Beyond traditional park spaces, the department operates 17 urban recreation and community centers, 14 pool facilities, including several water parks, 10 skate parks and seven dog parks. It is also home to world-class special facilities, including the 3,000-acre Clark County Wetlands Park, the Clark County Shooting Complex, and several museums that preserve the region’s unique heritage. More information about Clark County Parks and Recreation can be found at ClarkCountyNV.gov/parks.

Utility Tax/Sewer Rebate program offered to seniors

The Utility Tax Rebate program is offered by the city of Las Vegas to low-income seniors who reside within the city limits. Applications may be filed with the city through March 3. Application forms are not available online; applicants must apply at one of the centers listed below. Residents can call the center they wish to attend for an appointment.

Seniors age 60 and older who qualify may receive a rebate on the franchise tax they paid for local utilities throughout the 2025 year. These utility bills include NV Energy electric power, Century Link or Cox Communications telephone bills and Southwest Gas natural gas charges. Applicants must make an income of less than $16,500 for an individual or $18,900 for those filing married/head of household.

Applicants must bring copies of all their 2025 local NV Energy, Southwest Gas and CenturyLink/Cox Communications telephone bills, photo identification, proof of income, proof of bill payment and other supporting documentation to fill out an application. Identification and bills must match physical address.

Low-income homeowners, ages 60-plus, who qualify also may apply for a partial rebate of the annual sewer bill on their primary residence located within the city of Las Vegas. Bring copies of bills and proof of payment for the 2025 sewer charges. For more information, call the individual center below you wish to attend. An appointment is required and can be made now at the following centers:

Centennial Hills Active Adult Center, 6601 N. Buffalo Drive, 702-229-1702. Appointments are available Thursdays and Fridays, 2:30 to 4 p.m., through Feb. 27.

Doolittle Active Adult Center, 1930 N. J St., 702-229-6125. Appointments are available Tuesdays, 12 to 3 p.m. and Wednesdays 9 a.m. to noon, through March 3.

Dula Community Center, 451 E. Bonanza Road, 702-229-6307. Appointments are available Mondays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Tuesdays, 12:30 to 5 p.m., through March 3.

East Las Vegas Community Center, 250 N. Eastern Ave., 702-229-1515. Appointments are available Wednesdays, 1 to 4 p.m. and Thursdays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Feb. 26.

Howard Lieburn Senior Center, 6230 Garwood Ave., 702-229-1600. Appointments are available Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., through Feb. 26.

Stupak Community Center, 251 W. Boston Ave., 702-229-2488. Call for appointment.

Lead paint remediation, drip repair programs available

The city of Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Valley Water District are collaborating to offer the Drip Repair and Intervention Program to qualifying resident homeowners to assist with remediation of active water leaks at residential homes, until grant funds are depleted. Homeowners may receive up to $7,500 in financial assistance for repairs. There are several qualifications:

• The home must be located within the city of Las Vegas jurisdiction.

• The household’s annual income must be less than 80 percent of the area median income (currently capped at $81,600 for household of four or $57,150 for single occupant).

• The home must be the primary residence of the homeowner.

Funding must be used to repair water leaks at the home, including leaks from the on-site service line that connects homes to water meters.

Funding for the $500,000 program is provided by the Las Vegas Valley Water District through the Excessive Use Charge paid by the utility’s highest water users. The homeowner and city Neighborhood Services staff together obtain three repair estimates and choose a licensed, registered contractor to complete the repairs. The city pays the contractor directly from the program funding when the work is completed.

To apply, go online to the city’s Participant Portal. Questions? Email SHIFT@LasVegasNevada.gov.

In addition, the city of Las Vegas is offering lead-hazard assessments and remediation in older homes to improve health and safety for residents with small children. The city was awarded a 48-month grant by the Office of Lead Hazard Control and Healthy Homes to help develop cost-effective ways to reduce lead-based paint hazards. The goal of this program is to create lead-safe and healthy housing in Las Vegas and reduce the incidence of childhood lead poisoning. This program is free to eligible households.

Homeowners and/or property owners must qualify to participate and be located within city of Las Vegas limits. Requirements for homeowners include:

• Property was built prior to 1978.

• Household has a child under the age of 6, who resides or frequently visits.

• Household meets Department of Housing and Urban Development income guidelines.

Requirements for rental property/landlords include:

• Property was built prior to 1978.

• Household has a child under the age of 6, who resides or frequently visits.

• If property becomes vacant within first three years of service, property owner must give priority to families with a child under 6 for at least three years.

• Tenant household must meet HUD income guidelines.

For more information, call 702-229-7444, email shift@lasvegasnevada.gov or register online.