REAL ESTATE BRIEFS

David R. Tina

David R. Tina nominated to national leadership post

David R. Tina, a former president of the statewide Nevada Association of Realtors and the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors, has been nominated to serve as a National Association of Realtors regional vice president.

As the only candidate nominated for this position by NAR leaders, Tina will be officially elected to the position by January. He will then represent NAR’s Rocky Mountain Region on NAR’s 2020 board of directors, representing the states of Nevada, Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming. Tina’s nomination was announced in November during NAR’s Realtors Conference &Expo in Chicago.

“This is a well-deserved honor for Dave. He’ll do a great job representing our members from Nevada and other Rocky Mountain states,” said 2017 NVAR President Greg Martin. “It also speaks volumes about the quality leaders we have here in Nevada.”

As a regional vice president, Tina will follow in the footsteps of fellow Las Vegas Realtors Linda Rheinberger, who held the same NAR position after serving as president of GLVAR and NVAR.

Tina, a longtime local Realtors was also honored at the NAR event this month by achieving Realtors Emeritus status, recognizing more than 40 years as an NAR member. He was NVAR’s Realtors of the Year in 2016. He owns and operates Urban Nest Realty in Las Vegas with his son and business partner David J. Tina, who is the 2017 president of the GLVAR.

Skye Canyon’s $15,000 donation supports the ‘More Space!’ message

Skye Canyon, the 1,700-acre master-planned community in northwest Las Vegas, presented the Southern Nevada Bicycle Coalition with a $15,000 donation in celebration of Giving Tuesday. The contribution is to support the nonprofit’s More Space! Keep it Safe, Nevada public awareness campaign that has a goal of achieving zero collisions between motorists and pedestrians or cyclists.

As part of its donation, Olympia Cos., developer of Skye Canyon, included the use of its billboard on the south I-15 Interstate, north of the St. Rose Parkway exit. The location is expected to enable the More Space! message to reach 2,000,000 motorists in a one-month period.

The donation makes Skye Canyon a gold-level sponsor of the More Space! initiative and funds will be used to educate drivers of Nevada’s 3-Feet Passing law and remind cyclists and pedestrians about road safety.

“Pedestrian and cyclist safety is a priority for Skye Canyon, which is why we included bike lanes and working trials throughout our community. Supporting the More Space! initiative is a way for us to expand on our community’s values and have a positive impact on Las Vegas,” said Chris Armstrong, vice president of development of Olympia Cos., who is an avid cyclist. “Along with the Coalition, we want to see Las Vegas as one of our country’s top “bike-friendly” cities.”

Since its 2016 opening, Skye Canyon has served many Las Vegas nonprofits through its Skye Serves program.

“The More Space! initiative was created to save lives, and gifts like the one from Skye Canyon make it possible for the SNVBC to do that,” said Keely Brooks, president of the SNVBC. “The No. 1 reason why people don’t cycle is that they don’t feel safe. This donation will be used to educate the public on road safety and provide cyclists with the confidence to ride their bike in Las Vegas.”

According to the National Highway Safety Administration, Las Vegas has the third highest rate of bike fatalities per capita in the U.S. Nevada’s 3-Feet Passing law (NRS 484B.270) states that motorists passing a bicycle must move into an adjacent lane to the left, if possible. If not, the motorist must pass with at least three feet of space between the vehicle and the bicycle. The law went into effect Oct. 1, 2011. Motorists may be charged with reckless driving if they are at-fault in any collision with a bicyclist or a pedestrian. Penalties include a fine with or without a driver license suspension. (NRS 484B.280).

Mayfair Place Park opens Dec. 13

Las Vegas Ward 3 Councilman Bob Coffin will host a grand opening and dedication of the new Mayfair Place Park Dec. 13 at 11 a.m. at 415 S. 15th St., adjacent to Fire Station 4.

Mayfair Place Park has a basketball court; shaded playground for ages 2-5; two shaded picnic tables with grill and staging table (not reservable); walking/jogging path with eight benches; four fitness exercise stations; bike racks; drinking fountain; open natural turf area with eight new shade trees (in addition to previously existing trees); park lighting and new fencing.

“Neighborhood families have hoped for this new park for a long time,” Coffin said. “I look forward to celebrating this milestone with the community.”

Tand Construction company built the .6-acre park, with oversight from the city of Las Vegas. The project cost $1,165,000, funded through park bonds.

The park property previously was occupied by the Mayfair Grade School. Built in 1942 with federal Work Projects Administration funds, the school opened in 1943. Classrooms were added in 1946 and 1953, and mobile wood-frame unit classrooms were installed in 1948. After the grade school closed in the 1980s, the buildings were used for several years as the Dorothy Siegal Diagnostic Center, part of the school district nursing department. By 2002, the 1942 building had been demolished and the remaining facilities were used for records storage by the city of Las Vegas. By October 2004, all the buildings were removed. Coffin pursued funding and construction of the park during his tenure, resulting in the park’s groundbreaking March 9, 2017.

Legacy Traditional School to open in Cadence

Cadence, a 2,200-acre planned community in Henderson, will soon be home to the newest Legacy Traditional School campus.

Slated to break ground in early 2018, the Cadence campus marks LTS’ 16th school in the Southwest, with 12 internationally accredited schools in Arizona and an existing campus in North Las Vegas, which opened earlier this year.

“Recently, we closed on our 600th home, meaning we’ll have several more families residing at Cadence in the coming months and years,” said Mark Paris, CEO of Cadence developer, The LandWell Co. “As we continue to grow, we’re continuing to prioritize our youngest residents, providing them with the highest-quality educational options available. The addition of a Legacy Traditional School is certainly in-line with this vision.”

The arrival of LTS complements a growing, educational landscape within the Henderson community. In 2016, two new schools also opened their doors at Cadence.

“We’re looking forward to opening the Cadence campus,” said Aaron Hale, executive director and co-founder of Legacy Traditional Schools. “Henderson is known as a great place to raise a family, and we’re excited to provide new educational opportunities for the families who live in this community.”

Remington Nevada expands Las Vegas headquarters

Remington Nevada, a commercial land developer, has announced it is expanding the company’s Las Vegas office to support its growth throughout the Southwest.

“This is a really special time for Remington Nevada,” said David DelZotto, founder and president of Remington Nevada. “We’re very humbled by how our company continues to evolve, and this expansion is the next milestone in this very exciting journey.”

Remington Nevada is in the process of doubling its space by expanding into 5,000 square feet of new office space at 5920 S. Rainbow Blvd.

Earlier this summer, the company closed on a $37.5 million loan to complete the final two phases of development at Mountain’s Edge Marketplace, the 250,000-square foot retail center at Blue Diamond Road and Buffalo Drive in southwest Las Vegas – a project that’s bringing over 370 new jobs to the area. Additionally, Remington Nevada is aggressively moving forward with development of the Oso Blanca Pavilions project. The 6-acre retail shopping center at U.S. Highway 95 and Durango Roads continues to add tenants to an already impressive list that includes Terrible Herbst, Superior Tire, PT’s Pub, and Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop.